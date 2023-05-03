Covid Hospital Protocols Destroyed Thousands of American Families

Someday, if America is saved, there may be a museum to memorialize the Covid dead. There will be a wing for those killed by the disease who died at home after being refused early treatment. There will be a wing for those who died of the vaccine and another for those who died from the lockdowns. And, surely, one wing will be dedicated to those who died in hospitals due to deadly protocols.

Last week, my article in American Thinker, “What Happened in Hospitals During Covid,” explored the lethal medical regimen that patients were subjected to in hospitals, often without their informed consent. The article gained a lot of attention, and I was invited on Bannon’s War Room to discuss it.

As a result, I began hearing from many people about their loved ones’ tortured passing in hospitals, and my Twitter feed began to resemble a digital graveyard of remembrance for the cherished souls who were lost.

Photo credit: Sheila Sund CC BY 2.0 license

Here’s a sample of the agony of the bereaved.

From an American Thinker reader: “My husband was one of the victims of the use of Remdesivir, and the rest of the horrible protocol given to him by Kaiser Permanente in California. We were completely isolated from him, denied lifesaving treatment that we know would work, for example, The FLCCC protocol. The entire time he was in the hospital was traumatic.”

They MURDERED my mom and sister at the same time. Double funeral. Their 30 pieces of silver won’t put out the lake of fire 🔥 — DebraDreamer (@DebraDreamer24) May 2, 2023

Thousands of Americans are traumatized by the wrongful deaths of their loved ones due to #HospitalDeathProtocols. https://t.co/s2xdVuUYuD — Stella Paul (@StellaPaulNY) May 1, 2023

My husband was murdered by protocol. Remdesivir at 10 days of symptoms, too late and toxic,vented,sedation,paralyzed and isolated. FEMA paid for creamation. 💔 — Janet (@Janet52744448) April 30, 2023

Unfortunately, these stories and thousands like them haven’t shattered the media barricades yet. The bereaved suffer, unheard, alone with their anger and grief. Some of them work with protocol bereavement groups online to advocate for justice and to memorialize the dead. They do the best they can in a world that no longer resembles the America they knew.

Doctors and nurses with strong ethics are also suffering, feeling betrayed by the profession to which they gave their lives. After reading my article, a doctor wrote, “It is exactly as the article describes. I lived it with my patients. It was organized homicide. Hospitals were being paid per death, not per life saved. The incentives were backwards and upside down. Once someone was admitted, the family lost contact and the patients were basically tortured to death and given no rights. “They were denied an advocate, be it a spouse or hospital worker. They were forced to take drugs like Remdesivir which made tons of money for big (P)harma and Fauci. The nightmare stories are true and worse than what you’re seeing in this article. Many of my patients told me they’d rather take their chances and die at home than to be denied their rights and be tortured to death in a hospital. I heard many nightmare stories. Most of this was suppressed by the media.”

His description is echoed by the testimony of nurse Gail MacRae:

“It’s a combination. It's the remdesivir, it’s isolation of the patients. It’s weeks on end with no access to food & water. All of these protocols, fear mongering, the isolation, toxic meds. I walked away feeling like I had participated in medical murder.” https://t.co/Czn9lKPdj9 pic.twitter.com/soDyxvLVu8 — COVID Humanity Betrayal Memory Project (@CHBMPorg) April 21, 2023

If the hospitals were indeed crime scenes, then we must look for the criminals’ motive. AAPS (The American Association of Physicians and Surgeons) has found a classic crime motive: money. The federal government paid hospitals lavish bonuses to enforce a specific deadly protocol. Every step of the way, from the patient’s arrival in the emergency room to the delivery of their corpse in the coroner’s office, obedient hospitals were slathered with federal money.

In my interview on War Room, Natalie Winter, the wunderkind investigative reporter who hosted the show, asked me to go through each stage of the federal government’s bonuses to the hospitals. Here they are, as listed by AAPS:

A “free” required PCR test in the Emergency Room or upon admission for every patient, with government-paid fee to hospital.

Added bonus payment for each positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Another bonus for a COVID-19 admission to the hospital.

A 20 percent “boost” bonus payment from Medicare on the entire hospital bill for use of remdesivir instead of medicines such as Ivermectin.

Another and larger bonus payment to the hospital if a COVID-19 patient is mechanically ventilated.

More money to the hospital if cause of death is listed as COVID-19, even if patient did not die directly of COVID-19.

A COVID-19 diagnosis also provides extra payments to coroners.

I told Natalie about another Covid payout that extended beyond the coroner’s slab. When my husband died in a locked down nursing home in New York, I received a letter from the government informing me that if I could get a doctor to state that he died of Covid, they would help pay his funeral expenses. I threw the letter in the trash.

Thousands of American families have been shattered by the catastrophic hospital response to Covid. The federal government subsidized a protocol that was deadly, so the result was many more dead. I hope and pray that all the families find justice for their loved ones.

You can reach Stella through twitter @StellaPaulNY