Complicated Nature of Tech Sector Gives Cover to Climate Change Agenda

Technology defines our contemporary society. Put aside any thought of a quieter time when families came first, and we were much more of a unified and metamorphic society. The genie is out of the bottle, and we are married to technology, for good or bad.

Have you ever heard of Moore’s Law? In 1965, Gordon Moore claimed that the number of transistors on each integrated circuit would double yearly. To an incredible degree, Moore proved correct. The doubling thesis resident in Gordon’s law is now a metaphor for almost every technology we use. Our ability to understand tech is becoming more complex and demanding and even our best minds acknowledge difficulty keeping up with tech’s velocity.

Now, rife in the news is a great deal of Armageddon talk about Artificial Intelligence. Elon Musk recently called for a pause in AI implementation to understand its ramifications, which he has stated could be catastrophic. Do we understand all the consequences of our technology? I believe not.

Yet, some people make the preposterous claim they do: “climate change” high priests and priestesses in government, academia, and big business exploit the reality of the exploding tech sector with its mind-numbing advancements, and use its pantheon of terms and definitions to muddle…and subjugate. No one understands the “proofs” or “conclusions” — after all, easily-manipulated computer algorithms don’t instill much confidence — but they have decided that your future will be strikingly different than one you could ever contemplate. They do this with the sure and unshakable belief that they know better than you. We ostensibly live in a free country. If this is true, major decisions like the following bulleted items should be the subject of conversation, and even broad general agreement before you are forced to change your life and give up your dreams. These issues include:

Energy

The economy

“Social Justice”

Nationalism vs. globalism

Personal freedom

We have much to talk about in a short amount of space; let’s get to it!

Energy is set to be in short supply, and expensive. We will see energy constraints affect everything in your daily life; transportation, the size of your home, the food you eat, recreational travel, personal vehicles, and much more. Only clean nuclear energy could bail us out: France is going all in with nuclear, but American “greenies” don’t like it, so that’s out. Cheap energy is fundamental to the American dream; progressives know that, and they’ll do anything to keep you in the dark about what’s really happening. You can only understand why if you have a conservative bent and feel constantly under attack for your worldview or lack of belief.

The economy is out of whack. Long dominated by consumer spending, today, it is beginning to take a back seat to increased government spending. The government will consume $9.5 trillion this fiscal year versus consumer spending at $15.9 trillion. Although consumer spending still leads the economy, the gap is shrinking as government spending accelerates with double-digit annual increases.

Another consideration is the increased wealth stratification, commonly called the “Wealth Gap.” It is generally ascribed to racial or social issues and less so than educational attainment or simply working harder while putting off self-pleasure. Extreme poverty, not otherwise attached to mental health issues or immigration, has been declining for years. It’s hard to starve to death in our country. Hundreds of thousands of individuals are paid by government and private groups to look after the homeless and all kinds of dispossessed. These “guardians” have significantly accelerated systemic poverty as many become permanent wards of the State.

From self-dependence to interdependence, this change is extremely important to understand as the government plays a more central role in our lives. The ability of individuals to opt out of government control and coercion becomes more and more difficult. Traditionally, our choices were shaped by our economy, whereas today, many have become predetermined through government fiat.

Social Justice has been legitimized. No longer is justice blind or does “social justice” describe a movement, SJ is now a cudgel to accomplish behavior change, excuse crime, allow unconscionable wasteful spending, and make an entire country bend to the will of unknown persons in an unaccountable manner. The lack of accountability is staggering. “Silverplate” was the term used during the Manhattan Project to demand anything, from anyone, at any time, with no questions asked. Is SJ the new “Silverplate”? Who dares stand in their way?

Social Justice narratives are tightly woven into the Green New Deal; such is entirely on display with our economy’s transformation into something we can’t yet clearly define. It leaves you wondering if the drivers of this transformation know where we will wind up, or if they even care at all, as disruption of the status quo is their foremost desire.

Nationalism vs. globalism demonstrates that the admonition to “follow the money” is still true today. For example, climate change is big business! From our electrical grid to creating entirely new industries to produce power and climate-favored tech, massive amounts of money we don’t have is a means to an end of where the government says we are going. How you will get from point A to point B is unknown. How we grow food, our financial choices, mobility, and subservience to climate change imperatives that will become unaffordable or unavailable is no obstacle to progressives. For example, battery-powered vehicles are a dead end, yet the government demands their adoption.

Personal freedom, or what’s left of it, will be tightly controlled to ensure societal harmony. Only the elites will be allowed the traditional freedoms we take for granted today; I’ve spoken to one globalist who explained this to me. She stated that much of society’s problems could and will be resolved when “fairness” becomes our guiding premise; I felt the futility of arguing with this “true believer.” Like so many other issues, the right to succeed or fail and the consequences that come with it are glossed over by too many as just another fungible facet of life. No, freedom is about the right to fail. Without that right, we can never be truly free. Humans must be free to fail or to succeed on their own. They want to take that away from us and see us conform to a single standard…theirs.

Everything integrates within these five bullets, and you can see how the government intends to take charge of your lives through coercive subsidies for many things you need to live. Those very subsidies would be paid for with your wealth. Globalism would replace nationalism to ensure you are kept in check. Globalism and its kissing cousin, One World Government, could become a reality.

It is within that last bullet that the game becomes crystal clear. Climate change and its sibling “social justice” ignore inconvenient scientific truths and alternatives in favor of the draconian changes they seek to implement, and with these vehicles, the globalist left intends to erase America’s history and culture, focusing on the single issue of climate change, bringing us into the bosom of their Brave New World.

Will we allow ourselves to be ushered down the path written about in the well-known Orwell book 1984? Time will tell.

God Bless America!

