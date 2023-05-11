Build Back Borderless, Bankrupt, and Broken

Remember: the same people who cannot protect the border from foreign invaders want you to believe that they can control inflation, COVID, and climate change. While they lose the war against drug cartels in their own backyard, they want you to think that they can successfully manage wars on the other side of the globe. While small towns struggle with transnational gang battles, urban homeless shelters overflow, and record-high overdose deaths cripple American society, the government's crack team of nation-killers ignore the country's pressing threats and instead preach about racism, "green" energy, and the importance of welcoming men in girls' restrooms.

The "ruling class" deserves to go extinct because useless things are little more than a fire hazard. Take a look around: America is burning.

Here's a simple rule of thumb to keep in mind: whenever you see crime that is spun as too big and complex for the government to tackle with its oversized toolkit of immense powers and nearly unlimited funding, the government is in on the crime. I don't mean that it is aware of and actively monitoring the crime as it unfolds. I mean that it has chosen to partner with the perpetrators and should be considered every bit as dangerous to the public as any other violent criminal would be.

When the same government agents who conducted warrantless searches of Americans' cell phones in order to nab every patriotic granny waving a flag near the Capitol on January 6 claim they have no way of tracking illegal aliens in the United State, they're lying. When the same national security surveillance State that censors Americans' online speech claims not to know how many illegal aliens are here, it is lying. When the same IRS that regularly targets conservatives for their political beliefs claims it can't track tens of millions of migrants working here illegally — or worse, stealing Americans' social security numbers and fraudulently assuming their identities — it is lying. When the same Intelligence Community that has eyes on every inch of Ukraine's border claims that the U.S. border is just too long to reasonably guard, it is lying.

The American government is in the illegal immigration business, and as such, it actively aids and abets narco-traffickers, child sex slavers, money-launderers, murderers, violent gangbangers, and every other evildoer who operates freely because of the federal government's partnership with organized crime. If we were living in a just society guided by the rule of law, every politician, bureaucrat, and just-following-orders agent of the State who has conspired to make Americans unsafe by undermining border enforcement would be charged for drug-smuggling, rape, and murder before facing a deserving fate. For all the blood that they have spilled on neighborhood streets across the country, government accomplices should not be walking free — let alone along the halls of power. While the federal government has the audacity to go after J6 protesters for "insurrection," its willful and intentional violation of immigration law has produced such immense national pain and suffering that treason charges are not out of the question. When the U.S. government is actively involved in creating a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions, is it not guilty of crimes against humanity?

The federal government is a malicious enterprise that routinely treats Americans as second-class citizens. It prosecutes foreign wars in their name without their consent. It sends their jobs overseas, shutters their factory towns, and bankrupts their futures in exchange for cheap imported trinkets and shoulder-patting promises of "progress." It ignores the cries of Americans in pain and their desire for political change and instead locks up those who earnestly protest. Yet of all the ways the U.S. government betrays American citizens, its utter disregard for border security and decades-long criminal operation to flood the country with illegal aliens is the most contemptible because the same government saboteurs who aid and abet vile crimes then turn around to scold Americans who object to the resulting destruction as being "racist." For the federal government to intentionally harm Americans and then shame them for noticing is enough to make a sane person wonder who the real enemy is.

For the Establishment Class — "Big Club" Republicans and Democrats alike — the enemy is the American people. Is there any other explanation for our current arrangement? For the last three decades, D.C. politicians have been in bipartisan agreement that the American middle class must die so that very wealthy people could become only more obscenely wealthy. They have done so by stabbing the American people in the back with two long blades: first, they exported the great majority of high-paying industrial and manufacturing jobs overseas in the name of "free trade," and second, they opened up America's borders to flood the nation with an endless supply of cheap labor. In other words, the federal government eliminated the best blue-collar employment opportunities in the country and then made sure that the remaining jobs would never receive a raise. The predictable result has been the destruction of middle class-wealth, stability, and intergenerational advancement. America's "ruling class" knocked over all the economic ladders that had traditionally allowed an ordinary person to succeed during the course of a lifetime, support a family, and help the next generation prosper.

In exchange for destroying America's once-robust intra- and inter-generational social mobility, the wealthiest Americans made out like bandits. Their companies benefited by relocating overseas, where slave labor went ignored and workplace rules were disentangled from the federal bureaucracy's labyrinthine regulatory minefield at home. Their national name-brand corporations grew to become multinational behemoths with operations as diverse as a nation's accounting budget. With the support of their friends in control of the globe's central banks, non-stop money-printing ensured that stock valuations and asset prices continued to rise. This artificially increased upper-class wealth created so much ill-gotten loot that quid-pro-quo money spigots perpetually flowed right back into the bank accounts of "humble" political and bureaucratic "public servants." Newly minted billionaires had the excess cash to prop up lobbying groups posing as "public interest non-profits" to do their bidding. And because D.C.'s Uniparty was being paid handsomely to do so, the federal government's open-borders policies ensured that the über-1% never had to waste an extra dollar on housekeeping or lawn care expenses at any of the several homes they owned in the United States.

Middle-class Americans, on the other hand, lost their jobs, savings, and self-respect. Their once safe and clean towns rusted, rotted, and died. Low-level fast-food service jobs that had once been merely the starting point for teenage employees soon became the last, best hope for middle-aged workers. "Retirees" were forced to return to the workforce because their pensions could not keep up with the inflation artificially set in motion by money-printing and government spending. The costs of "owning" anything continued to rise, so fewer people now "own" anything of value. A federal government beholden to the World Economic Forum's Marxist globalism and "climate change" zealotry dedicated itself to hurting the lower classes with an inane war on essential hydrocarbon energies. To top it all off, the "ruling class" countermanded federal immigration law, flooded the nation with tens of millions of foreigners competing for the most vulnerable Americans' available jobs, and radically transformed once happy towns into decaying, multicultural hot zones where local traditions and historic community bonds were doomed to die.

There's a reason anybody on television arguing for Kate's Law gets fired and any president working to "build the wall" gets impeached: the U.S. government's overarching objective is to Build Back Borderless, Bankrupt, Broken, Bolshevik, and Bitter. That's the unvarnished truth.

Image: woodleywonderworks via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.