Biden's Kampf

Joe Biden said in 2020 that his was a "battle for the soul of this nation." In his announcement video Biden said, "In that moment, I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any I had ever seen in my lifetime." He was referring to President Donald Trump's remarks at Charlottesville VA. In a 13 August 2017 tweet Biden wrote, "Three years ago today, white supremacists descended on Charlottesville with torches in hand and hate in their hearts. Our president said they were 'very fine people.' It was clear then, and it's clear now: We are in a battle for the soul of our nation, and we must win."

Trump's remarks had been twisted by the MSM into a malicious lie.

Biden knew what the MSM had done. But he ran with the lie anyway because even though he was a doddering old fool he was an astute politician. 'Battle for the soul of our nation' became a catchphrase he frequently used. Biden spoke in many campaign speeches of being in a 'battle for the soul of the nation.'

Biden said in his inauguration speech, "On this January day, my whole soul is in this: bringing America together." He said unity was required in order to "...restore the soul and to secure the future of America." Biden's comments would have been encouraging had they been true. Biden issued executive orders that angered energy producers, pitted women against men, and blacks against whites, played religious people against secularists, advanced the transgender community, and sacrificed unborn children's rights to the pro-choice crowd.

Fast forward three years. Biden is again running on the lie he morphed into a 'battle for the soul of our nation.' "When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are."

For Biden it has always been about his battle to secure the soul of America for those to whom he sold it.

For George Soros it was about control to gain influence, access, and special treatment. After the election Biden formed a transition team that staffed itself with people connected to Soros.

But his money also played a part. Soros spent over $70 million on activities that backed Biden's candidacy. Soros bought frequent access to Obama. That access returned under Biden.

The Vera Institute of Justice, a Soros-associated entity, funds radical-left agendas that persecute law enforcement. It partner with district attorneys to manipulate 'racial disparities' in decisions for criminals. They state their mission is to demolish what they perceive as a 'racist' system. It views immigration enforcement agencies as a threat to civil liberties. Vera Justice's president, Nick Turner, said, "We work to transform the immigration system because many of the problems that we see in the criminal legal system are just the same in the immigration system. And by transform, what I mean is to shrink both of those systems."

Jon Stryker, heir to the Stryker Corporation fortune, is an LGBTQ+ activist. He contributed $150,324 to Biden. Stryker is the founder of the Arcus Foundation, a left-leaning grantmaking foundation which has focused upon promoting LGBT+ interests.

Stryker's contribution is chump change compared to others (Hiam Saban contributed $1,500,000. That's the same Hiam Saban who combined with George Soros to contribute $3 million to Hillary Clinton), but it illustrates where Stryker's heart is.

Arcus contributed to two religious-based groups to convince church-goers and pastors to support same-sex couples having the legal right to marry. It focused its social justice initiatives upon groups which address LGBT+ issues. Arcus’ LGBT+-related activities gave $75,000 to Advocates for Informed Choice, an advocacy group for transgender and gender-nonconforming people.

To satiate the LGTBQ+ crowd and placate Jon Stryker, Biden issued a proclamation to make 31 March 2023 the Transgender Day of Visibility. He stated, "Transgender Americans shape our Nation's soul -- proudly serving in the military, curing deadly diseases, holding elected office, running thriving businesses, fighting for justice, raising families, and much more."

Planned Parenthood, with over 60% of its federal funding coming from patients who rely upon public health programs like Medicaid and Title X for their preventive and primary care, is yet an other example. Planned Parenthood gave $45 million to Biden's campaign, a threefold increase over its 2016 presidential campaign contributions. Biden, while campaigning, promised to overturn the Trump administration's pro-life policies and to have abortion rights incorporated into federal law.

Does Biden believe these people and organizations that got him elected won't demand repayment?

Biden selected, on seventeen occasions, people for his transition teams who worked for organizations founded or funded by Soros. Biden picked these individuals for teams at the State Department, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, U.S. Mission to the U.N., Department of Defense, Department of Labor, Department of the Interior, Department of the Treasury, Federal Reserve, Banking and Securities Regulators, National Security Council, Office of the US Trade Representative, and Department of Veterans Affairs.

Soros' son Alexander, chair of the Open Society Foundations, gained access to the White House at least twelve times in 2022, including a visit on December 1 with Nina Srivastava, advisor to Ron Klain, Biden's Chief of Staff. Four other past or present Open Society Foundations bigwigs have racked up a combined 33 private White House meetings in less than two years. Tom Perriello, director of Open Society Foundations' U.S. operation gained access seventeen times in 2021, including a December 15 meeting with Rachel Chiu, head of the White House's Office of Political Strategy, and with White House Associate Director of Strategic Outreach Sabrina Bousbar. He met on December 2 with John Podesta, Biden's senior advisor for clean energy innovation and implementation.

An inappropriate relationship between Biden and Soros is reported by investigative journalist Matt Palumbo in his forthcoming book, The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros. According to Palumbo, the relationship gives Soros direct influence over Biden's White House and State Department. Once the relationship became public, Representative Lee Zeldin (R-NY) requested information from Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (a Soros man) regarding State Department sanctions against former Albanian president Sali Berisha, a vociferous enemy of Soros.

It's been five months since I made my original request, which is substantially more than enough time to adequately respond. This is now my third request for additional information since raising the issue of sanctioning Sali Berisha with Secretary Blinken during the June 7, 2021 House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing. It is unacceptable and suspicious that the Department of State has not sufficiently fulfilled this request for additional information in a timely manner and has instead chosen to slow-walk a Congressional request for transparency.

Health and Human Services awarded Vera a contract for $158 million to "...provide immigration related legal services to unaccompanied minors so they can avoid deportation." The Department of Justice awarded Vera $290 million over the last 12 months to help illegal immigrants avoid deportation.

I'm certain this is only the tip of the iceberg.

Image: J. Biden