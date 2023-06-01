American Deviancy

You don’t have to look very far to witness how fundamentally fractured our society is. Intersectionality lauds our differences, and sets us up for punishment for the transgression of individuality. My Webster’s dictionary defines intersectionality as:

…the complex, cumulative way in which the effects of multiple forms of discrimination (such as racism, sexism, and classism) combine, overlap, or intersect, especially in the experiences of marginalized individuals or groups[.]

Today we’ll discuss how the creators of intersectionality intentionally took a largely cohesive country and turned it into a collection of warring hostile tribes of victimized leftists, all by design.

Academic law professor Kimberlé Crenshaw created the concept of intersectionality. In her 1991 article “Mapping the Margins” she explained how people who are “both women and people of color” are marginalized, because “discourses that are shaped to respond to one [identity] or the other” ignore their “intersections” of a hypothetical black woman’s identity. The predicate for Ms. Crenshaw’s thesis is, “What that means is that we are actually living at the intersections of overlapping systems of privilege and oppression.”

The nexus argument behind all claims of intersectionality is victimhood — white males have stolen everything, which rightfully belongs to other deserving distinct groups, all of course, sans white males. Everything must be returned or taken by force, and only then can redress be genuinely achieved.

This has become incontrovertible and sacred doctrine among progressives, although nonsense! (And that’s being charitable when considering the absolute devastation yielded by the belief in and application of intersectionality.) In the modern political environment, the four following concepts, rooted in Crenshaw’s theory, derive their validation from the idea that American society is desperately unjust:

Feminism. Feminists discovered a hierarchy in intersectionalism though, with white women being just one step higher than white males — and the movement is in crisis today. Consider the Lia Thomas case — a 6-foot-4-inch intact male dons a swimsuit and is beating biological women in amateur swimming, all while suppressing women’s voices and accomplishments in the process. Or, consider women in the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at the University of Wyoming contending with a 6-foot-2-inch, 260-pound biological male who joined in September 2022 after the local chapter received pressure from their national organization. These are but two issues of many, demonstrating “progressive” harm to women’s development, safety, and happiness; all held hostage by the gods of intersectionality. Shamefully, women’s rights groups that tout the virtues of feminism are silent on this attack on women!

Racism is the central theme hammered into us more than any other form of intersectionality. Forgetting that life has offered no one — including white males — any guarantees, consider that racism today is being used as a vehicle to right perceived wrongs. Case in point…reparations. New absurd proposals for reparations are propositioned and discussed, and money is already being doled out. (Don’t forget, welfare was originally sold to the black community in the 1960s as reparations.) Get past the fact that there is zero ability to pay the trillions demanded, and you quickly can conclude that someone is manipulating the expectations of black Americans.

Where is that likely to lead us as significant and undeserved reparation demands take center stage? Outrageous and impossible-to-implement schemes will only feed the strife and division cycle. Perhaps exactly what some want? One final thought: trillions of dollars have already been spent on raising black Americans out of poverty. Yet, after a couple of generations of such spending, nothing has changed except the rapidly-inflating demands for more “compensation.”

Broad acceptance of LBGBTQ++. For centuries, both here and abroad, deviant behavior was explicitly identified as antithetical to the needs of a healthy society. Under intersectionality, we can no longer be just tolerant; we are expected to embrace these lifestyles that fly in the face of the basis of our Judeo-Christian society. Have you noticed how prevalent these lifestyles have become in media and entertainment outlets? “Queers” dominate and overrepresent. Don’t agree with the lifestyle choices and you’re “literally a terrorist” — such is the divisive power of intersectionality.

Open borders. Once it is established that as many people who fall for the victimhood ruse are objectively victims, why wouldn’t that extend to groups outside America? After all, they too are supposedly suffering from the sins of white males. The message you hear constantly is that American policy, created by white males, shaped inequality and violence around the world, which drives people from their ancestral homes. Remember, it doesn’t have to be true for the message to be believed by millions!

Now, let’s return to two distinct aspects of our title, “American Deviancy”:

Either America is morally bankrupt and founded on a state of evil intent,

or, America is flawed, but full of opportunity, regardless of circumstance, color, creed, etc.

Which is mostly true? Here is the mathematical truth: America has been the destination of choice for the world since 1820, and no nation has taken in more millions than we have. Why is that?

It is precisely because we were a morally conservative country, ethnically and economically more inviting than any other country in the world. Sometime in the 1960s, the very success that America (primarily the European and Asian immigrants from the 1860s through the 1940s) found created the engine of the world that, like magnetism, draws people to this day, but benefits the world at large.

But today’s draw is different. Despite the risk of failure, that 80-90 year period saw the arrival of the world’s best and brightest; some people died or failed to obtain their dream, while millions more prospered. Now, it’s a literal invasion through a non-existent border of Third World populations all expecting a guaranteed outcome, payment for wrongs they believe they endured — thanks to intersectionality — and an unnatural equality that does not exist in nature.

America has lost its way, starkly visible in how deviant behavior is tolerated, subsidized, and held in higher esteem than pro-society, pro-family actions. As our country moves rapidly towards self-entitlement and self-love above accomplishment, concepts like multiculturalism, implicit bias, cancel culture, and intersectionality foster destructive concepts that create undeserved self-affirmation in error.

Life is imperfect. However, that is no excuse for throwing logic and history to the wind, expecting an impossibly utopian outcome. Life should be about the best choices, not the imaginary perfect ones. What are we to do to ensure that America survives and returns to its rightful place as the shining city on a hill? Without a restoration of the U.S. as a guarantor of our essential freedoms, we are surely doomed, and our policies today are nothing more than a suicide pact.

God Bless America!

Allan J. Feifer—Patriot, Author, Businessman, and Thinker. Read more about Allan, his background, and his ideas to create a better tomorrow at www.1plus1equals2.com.

