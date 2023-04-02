Yes, We Have Gone Bananas

The two big stories this week illustrate the corruption of the legal system and of the Democrat party, which controls key portions of it. As well, they illustrate the media’s continuing effort to deny us the truth we see with our own eyes.

The Indictment of President Trump

New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Jr. has indicted former President Trump. Arraignment is scheduled on Tuesday. Sometime before then we are likely to see the charges against him, which reportedly -- as is the normal order of weak cases -- run to over 20 counts. Charging so many counts is a prosecutorial trick based on experience: Some jurors may think the more counts there are the greater the likelihood of a pony hiding in the manure pile; others may just want to get out of the deliberations and agree to one or two to get out of there. Almost universal criticism of this move, by even the editors of the Washington Post, suggests there is ample reason to believe this is a meritless, politically motivated prosecution.

Quick polls suggest that this view has purchase:

"Republicans (93 – 5 percent) and independents (70 – 26 percent) think the Manhattan District Attorney’s case is mainly motivated by politics, while Democrats (66 – 29 percent) think the case is mainly motivated by the law,” Quinnipiac announced in a press release. Per Quinnipiac, that means that 62% of all Americans “think the Manhattan District Attorney’s case involving former President Donald Trump is mainly motivated by politics, while 32 percent think the case is mainly motivated by the law.

Bragg’s office (a New York state operation) received federal funds to investigate Trump, and if you think Attorney General Merrick Garland was not in some way involved in this matter, you and I are in disagreement.

Within 24 hours of the announcement of the indictment, supporters donated $4 million dollars to Trump. In the meantime, the Secret Service is working with law enforcement in New York to coordinate the arraignment choreography. Of course, given the prejudice against him in New York among jurists and likely jurors, the case is not without danger to him, but I wonder how many Secret Service personnel would be tasked to serving in jail with him?

Apart from the absurdity of charging him on matters long dismissed by even Bragg himself, the first thing that comes to my mind is that this is once again evidence of the two-tiered justice system. Vivek Ramaswamy, a very brilliant candidate for president, shares this belief, tweeting:

America now has a two-tiered justice system: -- Trump is indicted while Clinton pays a small fine -- Antifa & BLM rioters roam free while Jan 6 protesters are imprisoned without bail -- Douglass Mackey faces 10 years for the same joking memes that Kristina Wong posts with impunity

You could throw a dart at a chart of recent prosecution efforts and hit more examples than Vivek cites. Just this week the FBI counterterrorism unit (apparently on a break from spying on school-board meetings) arrested a Virginia grandma. Her purported crime? She accompanied her elderly mother on a peaceful 15-minute walk in the Capitol on January 6.

On the other hand, ample evidence exists supporting Michael Walsh’s observation: ”Think of the Democratic Party as it really is: a criminal organization masquerading as a political party.” And there seem to be no consequences for their criminal behavior. The Biden family corruption has received government and media censorship for years and gone unpunished. It increasingly becomes plain to see with still absolutely no consequences. Don Surber notes the most recent evidence of it:

ITEM 10%: Breitbart reported, “A bank founded by Chinese-Americans that facilitated many Biden family transactions voluntarily provided Republican investigators with Biden family bank records, a stark difference from the current practices of U.S. banks, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) revealed Sunday. “Cathay Bank, which has offices in the U.S. and communist China, voluntarily provided Johnson’s investigation with 200 bank records from 2017 and 2018 showing how the Biden family moved money through a complicated web of entities. The specific records revealed transactions between Hunter Biden-linked business entities and Chinese energy firm CEFC, whose top company lieutenant was the ‘spy chief of China,’ according to Hunter Biden.” Red China is saying, we own him: what are you gonna do about it?

James O’Keefe has uncovered what appears to be a huge multi-million dollar campaign money laundering scheme using the left-wing ActBlue as a conduit: ActBlue reports thousands of dollars from thousands of unemployed persons to Democrat candidates. On a door-to-door survey purported donors denied to O’Keefe and those working with him that they made such donations, and from all appearances they were never in a financial position to do so.

The highly suspicious nature of these ActBlue “donations” has been out in the open for a long time and yet nobody has done anything about it. Now James O’Keefe, a modern-day Elliot Ness of sorts, has burst in and exposed the looks-like-money-laundering pattern going on with the Democrats’ preferred fundraising platform. And the fact nobody in the federal government does anything about it, if in fact they don’t, is its own indictment.

The Transgender Shooting

On Monday, March 27, Audrey Hale, who was being treated for an emotional disorder and who self-identified as a transgendered male named Aiden, smashed through a door at Covenant school, a Christian elementary school in Nashville, and shot and killed three nine-year-old students and three faculty members before two police officers shot and killed her. The President decided this was a good time to proclaim Thursday, March 31 as “Transgender Day of Visibility” saying transgendered people “shape our nation’s soul.” Those transgender activists who “shape our nation’s soul” renamed March 31 a “Day of Vengeance.”

The media largely treated the shooter as a victim and transgendered persons in general as crime victims, a tactic likely to encourage more mentally disturbed people to believe they are being targeted -- even by nine-year-old elementary students who must be eradicated.

If transgendered people are more victimized than others, it is not that normal people want to harm them because they are transgendered or think they are, it is because they often engage in such risky behaviors as prostitution. Male, female, and transgendered people engaging in prostitution are always exposing themselves to violence. Those who have surveyed this connection usually blame bias in hiring and such for forcing transgenders into sex work. I’d like to see how often mental disorders are really causative. Even when not engaged in prostitution, because they are disordered, they may have difficulty finding non-violent partners and I imagine they are more likely to engage in other risky practices, like drug use. In any event, the media’s rush to sympathize with perpetrators over victims is infuriating. Equally absurd is the media adopting language like “the sex assigned at birth” and “gender affirming care,” as if medical personnel just pick the baby’s sex out of the ether instead of acknowledging the observed genitalia of newborns, and as if castration of boys and breast removal of girls, is somehow “care” of adolescents too young to have firm sexual identities.

Image: Michael Ramirez