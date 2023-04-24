What Is an Oath Worth?

Oath (n) 1. A solemn promise, often invoking a divine witness, regarding one's future action or behavior.

This writer was one of the last platoons to go through that wonderful playground in the swamps called Parris Island, in the last months of the 1970s. The oath that we swore at MEPS (Military Entrance Processing Station) went like this.

I, (name), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the president of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.

I reaffirmed that oath every time I was promoted or re-enlisted, from 1979 to 2002, and I stand by it today. The idea of reneging or welshing on the above oath is so odious to my soul that any passing thought of doing so is always immediately rejected outright and cast away the way Democrats toss out their useful idiots.

"I only want to be honored in the Feast Hall for standing by an Oath."

—Uhtred of Bebbanburg, "Seven Kings Must Die."

However, the Wizards of Stupid in the District of Criminals, formerly known as the District of Corruption, do not see it as odious or repellent. No, they revel in ignoring not only their oath of office, but the U.S. Constitution as well. Note that the below is not very different from the oath that this writer first swore in 1979.

I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.

To those of us who swore an oath to protect and defend not only the nation, but the U.S. Constitution as well, the actions of the criminals — yes, criminals — in the government are sickening as well as maddening. The man in the White House now, illegally installed, does not know what the oath he mouthed meant. Indeed, Joe Biden hasn't abided by his Oath of Office since he started his career of gaffes, lies, and grifting in 1972. Truly, Biden was known as a liar and pervert, as well as a racist (he was buddy-buddy with Senator KKK Byrd), for decade upon decade, violating his oath of office the way the DOJ and FBI routinely violate the rights of the J6 political prisoners, located in the D.C. Gulag.

"An oath is an oath precisely because it cannot be removed."

—D'Artagnan, The Man in the Iron Mask

What constitutes a violation of the oath of office?

A violation is neglect, malfeasance, or an overt failure by an elected public servant to faithfully perform a duty imposed by law — i.e., the U.S. Constitution.

For example, the current secretary of Homeland Security is Alejandro Mayorkas. He swore "that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same." However, the truth is that he has violated that oath with every single illegal alien who flies, swims, or crawls across the Rio Grande, yet Mayorkas lies about it to Congress, openly.

Another excellent example of violating an oath of office is Operation Fast and Furious 2, orchestrated by Obama and his minion Eric Holder (who was held in contempt of Congress over his refusal to turn over documents related to the F&F scandal). In the end, over three hundred Mexican nationals (estimated) and Agent Brian Terry were murdered by the estimated 2,000 automatic weapons given to Mexican cartels by then-president Obama and Holder.

What is the penalty for violating an oath of office?

The vote for Holder's contempt of Congress was 255-67, with seventeen Democrats voting in support of a criminal contempt resolution, which authorized the GOP to seek criminal charges against Holder. The behind-the-scenes, which later came out, was that the Obama White House and DOJ officials backed Holder, and no charges were ever filed. Thus, Eric Holder and Obama both violated their oaths of office. The result, in a nation of the Rule of Law, would have been as follows:

Federal law, 18 U.S.C. 1918 provides penalties for violation of oath office described in 5 U.S.C. 7311 which include: (1) removal from office and; (2) confinement or a fine.

Indeed, government officials not only routinely ignore their oaths of office, but also flout them overtly and in public, daring anyone to do anything about it. Consider how John Kerry violated his senatorial oath, over and over, while running down the USA to foreign powers; working against the American people; and, even worse, along with bums like John McCain, writing off the POW/MIAs as if they were nothing.

A number of staffers became increasingly upset about Kerry's close relationship with the Department of Defense, which was supposed to be under examination. [Dick Cheney was then defense secretary.] It had become clear that Kerry, Zwenig, and others close to the chairman, such as Senator John McCain of Arizona, a dominant committee member, had gotten cozy with the officials and agencies supposedly being probed for obscuring P.O.W. information over the years. Committee hearings, for example, were being orchestrated to suit the examinees, who were receiving lists of potential questions in advance. Another internal memo from the period, by a staffer who requested anonymity, said: "Speaking for the other investigators, I can say we are sick and tired of this investigation being controlled by those we are supposedly investigating."

In the end, an oath means everything to the American people and nothing to the Wizards of Stupid in D.C. It shows in everything that they've done, quite literally, since President Woodrow Wilson threw Americans into prison for speaking out against Wilson's War — and on to Korea, Vietnam, every lost BS War on (fill in the blank), and every domestic crisis that they've managed to foist on the America People since Wilson, like Carter's gas crisis.

In closing, every American worth his salt should swear the oath this writer first swore in 1979 (with a little alteration):

I, (name), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.

Because the U.S. Constitution is the law of the land (not what D.C., Obama, Biden, or the rest of the hacks there think it should be) and most importantly, because we're on the verge of losing the constitutional republic that was bequeathed to us to protect and defend for following generations.

Image via Pixnio.