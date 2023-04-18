As I have been a columnist for American Thinker since 2014, I have wondered what my future as a writer will be in the brave new work of AI and Chat GPT. Here are some thoughts and possible answers.

Chat GPT, or the Generative Pre-trained Transformer, is a powerful language model that has the ability to generate coherent and human-like text based on a given prompt. With its advanced natural language processing capabilities, Chat GPT has become an increasingly valuable tool for opinion writers, but like any tool, it comes with its share of pros and cons. In this essay, I will discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly of Chat GPT for opinion writers.

Let's start with the good. One of the biggest benefits of Chat GPT for opinion writers is the speed and efficiency it offers. With Chat GPT, writers can generate large amounts of text in a short amount of time, allowing them to produce more content and meet tight deadlines. Additionally, Chat GPT can help writers generate ideas and overcome writer's block by providing prompts and suggestions that can spark creativity and inspiration.

Another advantage of Chat GPT is its ability to analyze and interpret large amounts of data, including social media posts, news articles, and other sources of information. This allows writers to stay up-to-date on current events and trends and incorporate that information into their writing. Chat GPT can also be used to analyze public opinion on a particular topic, helping writers to better understand the perspectives and attitudes of their audience.

However, with the good comes the bad. One of the biggest concerns with Chat GPT is the potential for bias and misinformation. Because Chat GPT is trained on large datasets that may contain biases, it can generate text that perpetuates those biases. Additionally, because it can generate text that sounds human-like, there is a risk that readers may mistake the generated text for actual human-written content, leading to the spread of misinformation.

Another potential issue with Chat GPT is the impact it may have on the writing profession. As more writers rely on Chat GPT to generate content, there is a risk that the quality of writing may suffer. In addition, the use of Chat GPT may lead to a decrease in demand for human writers, as businesses and publications may opt to use Chat GPT-generated content instead.

Finally, let's address the ugly. One of the biggest concerns with Chat GPT is the potential for misuse. Because Chat GPT can generate text that sounds human-like, it can be used to spread propaganda or misinformation on a large scale. Additionally, malicious actors could use Chat GPT to generate spam or phishing messages that appear legitimate, increasing the risk of cyber attacks and fraud.

Another potential issue is the impact Chat GPT may have on the mental health of writers. As Chat GPT becomes more prevalent in the writing profession, writers may feel pressured to use it to keep up with the competition, leading to burnout and other mental health issues. Additionally, the ease and speed with which Chat GPT can generate text may lead to a decrease in the satisfaction and fulfillment that comes from the writing process.

In conclusion, Chat GPT offers many benefits for opinion writers, including speed, efficiency, and the ability to analyze large amounts of data. However, it also comes with its share of risks and concerns, including the potential for bias and misinformation, a decrease in writing quality, and the risk of misuse. As the use of Chat GPT continues to grow, it is important for writers and consumers of content to remain aware of these risks and work to mitigate them. Ultimately, the success of Chat GPT as a tool for opinion writers will depend on how it is used and the measures taken to ensure its responsible and ethical use.

Did I write the above essay or did Chat GPT create it?

I asked Chat GPT specifically, “Using my writing style, can you write an 800-word essay on what chat GPT means for opinion writers, the good, the bad, and the ugly.”

For my writing style, I provided links to my publications over the past 9 months. Within about 10 seconds, Chat GPT generated the above essay.

Despite asking for an 800-word essay, the cyber brain only wrote a 606-word piece. Is the writing in my “style”? Perhaps readers can weigh in on that question. Or the American Thinker editors who have read my many past articles.

I presume I have a style, just as I do swinging a golf club or skiing down the mountain, although such “style” may not be readily apparent to me.

The Chat GPT generated essay was well written and grammatically correct. I like to use quotes to back up my assertions, but Chat GPT did not provide any references. I also enjoy a bit of sarcasm and snark while Chat GPT was more measured and polite.

My paragraphs tend to be shorter although I could probably ask Chat GPT to write 2-3 sentence paragraphs and he/she/it would happily oblige. What are the preferred pronouns for Chat GPT?

I asked that question and this was Chat GPT’s answer, “As an AI language model, I do not have a gender identity or personal preferences. You can refer to me using any pronouns you are comfortable with.” Too bad the US military doesn’t take such a sensible approach to gender pronouns.

Most intriguing are the implications for writers. For those writing copy for advertisements or news articles, this might be an extinction event. Why hire woke virtue signaling reporters, pay their wages and benefits, and listen to them complain about oppression and triggers, when you can ask Chat GPT to do the same work, faster, for free, and without extraneous melodrama?

What does this mean for students writing papers or admissions essays? Can AI identify other AI? In other words, can a Chat GPT written essay be identified as such? What are the copyright implications? Who technically owns the portion above written not by me but by Chat GPT?

How much editing is needed before the piece is no longer Chat GPT generated? Does the concept of student writing become meaningless?

Can American Thinker fill its pages with articles written in the style of its cadre of writers, but written by Chat GPT? Will readers know the difference?

Such automation is exciting but when everything is AI created, it’s like living in a world of processed food. It may taste OK and be convenient, but is it nutritious and healthy? Will it even matter anymore?

What about the downsides of AI? For writing, the product is as good as the programming. If Chat GPT’s input is primarily left leaning, its work product will be as well. Imagine if Chat GPT’s primary source of “knowledge” includes the fact that MAGA or Trump supporters are domestic terrorists? Or that white heterosexual Christians are enemies of the state.

President Biden, in an October 2021 speech, claimed the 80 million Trump supporting Republicans are white supremacists. Chat GPT could also learn this view of Republicans by reading the New York Times or watching CNN.

If that is AI’s mindset, how will that influence its writing and recommendations or actions to make the work a better place? What if tasked with saving the world? An AI platform would logically want to eliminate the problem people. Without ethics, genocide is on the table for AI. Could an advanced AI 3D print an army of drones, robots, or nanobots programmed to exterminate “enemies of the state”?

Creating an artificial “brain” that thinks millions of times faster than a human brain, but devoid of morals or ethics, is a recipe for disaster. Think about the damage a lone psychopath could do and expand that by orders of magnitude in speed and ability. A recent article in Time, well worth reading, points out this existential and all too real danger,

If somebody builds a too-powerful AI, under present conditions, I expect that every single member of the human species and all biological life on Earth dies shortly thereafter.

We are left with many questions, as with any new technology. Suddenly The Matrix and other such movies are no longer science fiction but our new reality. Red pill or blue pill? Buckle up for this new genie we are now letting out of the bottle.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Substack Brian’s Substack, Truth Social @BrianJoondeph, and LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph.