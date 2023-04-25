To Believe or Not to Believe the Transgender Talking Points

What can be and should be done if anyone is giving false, incomplete, or misleading information to those seeking gender-care information? An answer is provided in the law: Falsus in Uno, Falsus in Omnibus. This means if a person or organization has issued any false, misleading, or incomplete information, others should, disregard everything that such person or organization may have said. Let’s explore a few examples:

If you are told by anyone, including the ACLU, that the 2011 Standards of Care issued by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) express a consensus of medical organizations as to treatment of minors presenting with gender dysphoria (GD), and you know that the 2012 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Task Force Report concluded that (i) there is no consensus regarding treatment of children or adolescents with gender identity disorder (now called gender dysphoria) and (ii) WPATH is not even an association of medical professionals, you can and should disregard any and all statements of such person. If you are told by anyone, including the ACLU, that gender identity is immutable/unchangeable and you know that the co-editor-in-chief of an American Psychological Association handbook on sexuality published a research article in 2016 confirming (p.364) that claims of immutability as to both gays and those with transgender identity and gender variance are “unscientific” and that it is “high time” to retire immutable approaches to transgender rights, you can and should disregard any and all statements of such other person. If you are told by anyone, including the ACLU, that unlawful discrimination occurs when a state permits use of puberty blockers to treat precocious puberty, but prohibits use of puberty blockers for gender transition, and you know that no discrimination occurs when treatments are for different purposes, as when laser surgery is permitted for cure of vaginal cancer for minor girls, but not for female genital mutilation (FGM), you can and should disregard any and all statements of such person. If you are told by anyone, including the ACLU, that a state’s prohibitions on gender medicalization of minors interferes with patient/family/doctor authority to make decisions as to healthcare, and you know that gender-care professionals have and continue to urge legislatures to prohibit professionals from counseling or urging a patient to adopt a gender identity consistent with his or her sex, you can and should disregard any and all statements of such other person. If you are told by anyone, including the American Psychological Association, merely that high rates of HIV infection have been found among so-called African American trans women, and you know that you were not provided with post-transition statistics contained in shocking CDC and other reports which are material to those considering transition, you can and should disregard any and all statements of such person or association. One CDC study discloses: (a) a stunning 61.9% HIV infection rate for those Black/African American trans women, (b) a 41.7 % “homeless” rate for trans women, and (c) a 62.7 % “below poverty” household income rate for trans women. Another discloses the estimated lifetime average cost of HIV healthcare to be $510,000. Further, another review estimated that 31.0% of transgenders are engaged in the sex trade. And a 2018 study found that almost all the heterosexual participants would not even consider a dating relationship with a transgender. If you are referred by anyone, including the American Psychological Association, to “sex assigned at birth,” along with the deceitful implication that one’s sex can change, and you knowt he irrefutable fact that your sex is a biological reality determined by your 23rd chromosome pair as either XX (female) or XY (male) and no amount of puberty blockers, hormones, or surgery will change that marker, you can and should disregard any and all statements of such person or association. If anyone, including a gender clinic, asserts or threatens that if medicalization of gender dysphoric minors is withheld, an unacceptable risk of suicide will result, and, you know that a famous 2011 study out of Sweden tracked “post-operative” trans individuals and found that they had a 19 times higher hazard of completed suicide against population-matched controls and that a Northwestern University research report concluded that “the best scientific evidence suggests that gender transition is not necessary to prevent suicide,” you can and should disregard any and all statements of such person or clinic. If anyone, including the American Psychological Association, represents to you that the WPATH Standards of Care referred to above are guidelines developed with consideration for the current state of knowledge, and you know that such Standards of Care do not include the latest information material to those considering transition, you can and should disregard any and all statements of such an association. Such missing information would likely include reports that (a) failures in transgender healthcare for minors are so egregious that in Sweden (at world-famous Karolinska Hospital) the practice of prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors under age 18, except in research settings, has ended, and (b) Finnish medical guidelines are now opposed to most puberty-blocking and adolescent transitioning, except in the most severe cases and, then, only in a research setting. If anyone tells you or a court that minors have the maturity and judgement to provide valid informed consent to medical interventions (such as breast enlargement or reduction), and you know that legislatures across America have confirmed that there is no such wisdom and maturity, as the legislatures have prohibited minors from voting, sexual intercourse, serving on a jury, entering contracts, viewing adult media, purchasing firearms, violating curfew, and purchasing alcohol and tobacco, you can and should disregard any and all statements of such person or association. (Such, and similar, prohibitions are, and should not be, waivable by parents.) If anyone tells you or implies that as a transitioning minor or adult you will enjoy a right to compel others to refer to you with opposite-sex names and pronouns and the right to use opposite-sex restrooms and locker rooms, and such person does not fully and in detail disclose to you the present status of laws and court proceedings which eliminate or challenge such rights, you can and should disregard any and all statements of such person.

The above are only a few of the examples of the unethical and unlawful failures of trans activists, social media sites, and professionals to disclose and thoroughly inform minors and their parents of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. There are many, many, more. Children and their parents (and adults) considering transition must diligently seek out the truth as to all associated health, economic, and social risks and consequences.

Image: AmaniTheLion1996