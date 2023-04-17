They fear you.

Long before the Department of Homeland Security attempted to justify the formal recognition of a "Disinformation Czar" to monitor Americans' speech or news broke that the State Department had been using a foreign organization called the Global Disinformation Index to censor conservative voices here at home, it was clear that the war for free speech had begun. For years, conservative websites struggled to survive financially as shadowbans and stealth blacklisting eliminated advertising revenues and throttled user engagement. Online trolls infiltrated comment sections posting inflammatory content that could be used as false flag justifications to legally threaten or otherwise punish conservative forums. Conservative content creators and their readers strenuously objected to the organized censorship war being waged against them, but few politicians, reporters, or pundits cared.

Now the cat is out of the bag, and neither government agencies nor their corporate co-conspirators are hiding their embrace of viewpoint discrimination. The FBI continues to flag more language — including words as innocuous as "red pill," "based," and "Chad" — as extremist rhetoric. Google blocked Right Side Broadcasting Network from covering President Trump's Democrat-engineered Manhattan arraignment on YouTube, claiming that the censorship was necessary to combat "elections misinformation." A revolving door now exists to fill social media companies with employees from the ranks of the FBI, CIA, and Homeland Security. Meanwhile, Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum has announced the hiring of millions of "information warriors" tasked with the mission to "seize control of the Internet" and serve as "digital first-responders" combating "misinformation." Already in France, one woman faces a $13,000 fine for calling King Macron "filth" on Facebook.

As the American Uniparty's collaboration with Schwab's Marxist globalists continues to grow, expect these serious violations of the First Amendment's protections for free speech to proliferate. After all, in a remarkable display of political and bureaucratic goose-stepping, the District of Corruption's occupying workforce has been nearly unanimous in its enthusiastic support for and adoration of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and his "new Western democracy." No matter how many jackboots Zelensky sends to shut down churches, crush opposing political parties, or silence dissenting citizens, the bombastic Washington despots who endlessly chirp about "Western virtues" are the same ones proclaiming their full-throated support for the worst kinds of tyranny. Welcome to the "new America," where ruling-class contempt for freedom is no longer disguised.

Right now State-aligned corporate news firms are breathlessly reporting about Pentagon leaks that might have come from a twenty-one-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman. While the revelations contained in those documents demonstrate that the Department of Defense has perpetuated outright lies regarding Ukraine's likelihood of success against Russia, State-aligned propagandists posing as journalists have used the leaks not to hold government actors accountable, but rather to justify the expansion of government powers. Almost gleefully supporting the Uniparty's calls for the urgent passage of The Restrict Act — legislation ostensibly drafted to combat China's TikTok but in actuality a statutory vehicle designed to provide the federal government with broad authority to confront internet "danger" — the American press play along while the Legislative and Executive Branches use this present "crisis" as an excuse to swing the sledgehammer down on Americans' free speech. As those with eyes to see and sufficient backbone to speak uncomfortable truths have noted, The Restrict Act is an "online PATRIOT Act" meant not to protect, but rather to silence Americans.

Make no bones about it: the federal government's number-one worry is you.

As part of my routine when conducting research and taking notes, I pay attention not only to what kinds of information appear online, but also what kinds of information get quickly covered up. You can learn a great deal about what matters most to "the powers that be" by regularly returning to sources, chat forums, and search results and scrutinizing how information has been marginalized or deleted. The steady encroachment of outright censorship has turned into a "tell" for discerning what facts or opinions government-aligned agents seek to hide.

This distasteful "scrubbing" operation has been an unfortunate reality for many years, but it became obvious to a lot more people during the Orwellian overreach of COVID-1984. By now, people are generally aware that government-aligned tech companies censored accurate information regarding the virus's origins, its relative lethality, and available over-the-counter treatments. The government labeled as harmful "disinformation" accurate reports concerning everything from the efficacy of masks, social distancing, and mRNA "vaccines" to the harmful side-effects and deaths those experimental "vaccines" caused. Going from COVID to the 2020 presidential election, those same censors scrubbed allegations of election fraud as "misinformation," and after January 6, such views were scrutinized as "extremist" examples of potential "domestic terrorism." This trend has not stopped, and more varied subject matters have turned into targets for censorship in the government's ever-growing yet amorphous efforts to "protect" Americans from "threats of harm." It's all atrocious.

Particularly revealing of the government's insidious determination to protect its absolute power over what may be considered true by controlling what speech Americans may see and hear is the regular disappearance of political memes and other humorous content from chat rooms and search results. In one example that I have kept an eye on, the following anonymous message never lasts long:

They fear you.

They fear you being Awake.

They fear you Waking Up Others.

They fear you being Armed.

They fear you Speaking Up.

They fear you Speaking Out.

They fear you Standing Up.

They fear you Resisting.

They fear you Rebelling.

They fear you Revolting.

They fear you Not Complying.

They fear you Banding Together.

They fear you Standing Together.

They fear you Coordinating.

They fear you learning YOU are the Majority.

They fear you realizing your Power.

They fear you using your Power.

They fear YOU.

This message shows up in online communities written in a way reminiscent of Red Dawn's teenage insurgents scrawling "Wolverines!" on graffitied walls in "occupied America." Invariably, it quickly disappears. If the government and its Big Tech co-conspirators are responsible for the censorship, then their actions prove the truth of the message. They fear you so much that they are afraid for you to read that they do.

Think about that fact. It puts things in glaring perspective, does it not? Joe Biden likes to threaten nuclear strikes on Americans who accurately understand the Second Amendment as a bulwark against government tyranny. The political Uniparty and permanent Deep State are obsessed with labeling political dissent as "disinformation" and punishing Americans for their beliefs. At the end of the day, though, all of their huffing and puffing reveals one unassailable truth: they fear you.

The truth contained in this disappearing internet meme echoes something mathematician and philosopher Bertrand Russell wrote in a book, entitled Why Men Fight, after the devastation of WWI:

Men fear thought as they fear nothing else on earth — more than ruin, more even than death. Thought is subversive and revolutionary, destructive and terrible; thought is merciless to privilege, established institutions, and comfortable habits; thought is anarchic and lawless, indifferent to authority, careless of the well-tried wisdom of the ages. Thought looks into the pit of hell and is not afraid…Thought is great and swift and free, the light of the world, and the chief glory of man.

Why has the American government gone down this un-American path of censorship and political persecution? Because men fear thought. Because thought is revolutionary. Because thought is unafraid. Because thought is great and free.

Your capacity to think and speak freely gives you more power than any government. So use that power. Have no fear. They may threaten and harass and legalize their abuse, but enemies of free speech make clear that they are the ones afraid.

