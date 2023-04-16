The media is clearly confused about the difference between made-up predictions and factual news

A significant percentage of news stories are made-up predictions, not factual reporting. The news media and other Democrats use these predictions to sell radical policies to Americans. No matter how false the predictions are, the policies stay in place.

Here is a small sample:

Prediction: In 1922, an article appeared in the Washington Post warning that because of warming, the icecaps are melting fast.

Fact: the icecaps are still there because the predictions were made up.

Prediction: In 1970, around the first Earth Day, after thirty years of global cooling, we were told that an existential threat of a coming ice age would kill billions of people because of starvation.

Fact: The predictions were 100% wrong because they were made up to scare the people.

Prediction: 1989: Back to the same doom predictions of global warming:

A senior U.N. environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000.

Fact: the predictions were 100% wrong because they were just made up.

Prediction: In 2000 we heard predictions that there would be snowless winters.

Fact: The predictions were 100% wrong.

Prediction: In 2005, after hurricane Katrina hit, we were told that global warming would cause more frequent and more severe hurricanes.

Fact: The predictions were 100% wrong because they were just made up. We actually had a very mild ten-year hurricane period after Katrina.

Prediction: In 2008, ABC predicted great disasters by 2015 because of global warming

Fact: The predictions were 100% wrong.

Appearing on Good Morning America in 2008, Bob Woodruff hyped Earth 2100, a special that pushed apocalyptic predictions of the then-futuristic 2015.

Prediction: John Kerry and Al Gore told us that the ice caps in the Arctic would be gone in a few years

Fact: The predictions were 100% wrong. Why do media outlets treat Kerry, Gore and others as experts when they just make stuff up that is always wrong?

Prediction: In April of 2022, it was predicted that the winter of 2023 in California would be dry again, continuing a climate change-caused drought.

In April of 2022, the Los Angeles Times featured a front-page article warning me and the rest of the state that we would have another dry winter. Super dry. The Times warned.

Fact: 100% wrong. The winter of 2023 has been extremely wet, snowy and cold. Records have been set.

If the ‘experts” can’t predict the climate nine months out, why should we believe what they tell us the temperature will be 100 years from now?

The prediction in March of 2023 by the UN is the same as what we have heard for one hundred years and they have been wrong for one hundred years. Yet, the media just repeats all these made-up predictions as if they are factual.

It is no wonder young people like AOC and Greta Thunberg just repeat what they have been told their entire life. Like most journalists, they do no research and ask no questions.

And it is not just climate change where they pretend predictions are facts:

Prediction: In 2009, when they were trying to pass Obamacare, they predicted premiums would drop substantially.

Fact: the prediction was 100% wrong. Prices skyrocketed. It is obvious that when the government adds massive mandates, when competition is reduced, and people are forced to buy something, that prices would go up, not down.

Prediction: If the government took over student loans, they would make enough profit to help pay for Obamacare.

Fact: The prediction was 100% wrong. The costs is massive to the government and taxpayers.

Prediction: In 2016, while Mark Zandi, of Moody’s was supporting Hillary, he put out garbage predictions about how Trump’s policies would harm the economy.

Fact: the predictions were 100% wrong.

“If Mr. Trump gets precisely what he’s proposed, then the U.S. economy will suffer meaningfully,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “It will result in a lot of lost jobs, higher unemployment, higher interest rates, lower stock prices.”

When Democrats want to pretend they have an independent economist to support their policies, they frequently use Zandi.

Prediction: In 2017, Trumps’ tax rate cuts would cost trillions.

Fact: The prediction was 100% wrong. Revenues have risen substantially, as they did under Reagan and Bush when they cut rates.

The CBO routinely underestimates the cost of government spending programs and underestimates revenues when tax rates are cut. The CBO, after all, are part of the deep state and benefit as the government gets bigger.

Prediction: In 2017 they predicted that prices would soar if the individual mandate disappeared.

Fact: the predictions were 100% wrong. Prices stabilized. When you take away mandates, increase competition, and stop forcing people to buy something prices are more likely to go down, not up. It is a simple concept.

Prediction: In 2021, we were told that inflation would be transitory.

Fact: The prediction was 100% wrong. All people must know is that Biden’s energy policies caused prices to rise and energy prices affect everything we buy or use.

Government policies should clearly be based on facts, not made-up predictions.

We certainly should not allow unelected leftists to intentionally destroy industries that directly and indirectly employ tens of millions of people, and which have greatly improved our quality and length of life.

It is a complete dereliction of responsibility when people posing as journalists just repeat what they are told to push an agenda instead of doing research and asking questions.

I would love to see Kerry, Gates, Gore, Biden, Obama and others be asked to show one piece of scientific data that shows a correlation between temperature and our consumption of oil and coal. Hint: there is none, which is why journalists won’t ask the question.

Graphic credit: Pixabay license