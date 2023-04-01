The Illusion of Happiness: Why We're Falling Short

In modern society, the idea of happiness has become skewed and distorted. Instead of turning their attention inward, people seek happiness in external sources. As the belief in "one's own truth" has become commonplace, society has strayed further away from the cornerstones of happiness. People have lost sight of "the truth" and are now bouncing from one moment of instant gratification to another, never finding true comfort and contentment.

When it comes to happiness, it's important to distinguish between a moment of happiness and true happiness. A rush of hormones that give a fleeting feeling of happiness is not true happiness if it vanishes after the initial surge. Being happy is not something that comes from repeatedly triggering dopamine, serotonin, endorphins, and oxytocin. In fact, as you continue to trigger these systems, the base level for those feelings gets higher and higher, making it harder to achieve.

The idea of self-love has also become mainstream in modern society. However, the notion that you should love yourself just as you are and believe that you are perfect is a horrifying concept that perpetuates delusion and hinders true happiness. The hard truth is that you are not perfect as you are, and that no one is. It can be more encouraging to know that you aren't perfect and never will be, which means you have endless potential for growth and improvement. If someone who is suffering from depression, obesity, or any other condition hears that they are perfect as they are, it's a dangerous notion. If you are perfect, then there's no room for improvement, and you've reached the pinnacle of your life.

To find happiness and peace in life, it's important to go back to basics. It's not about instant gratification, as our culture would have you believe. It's about hard work and repeating daily routines to build a fulfilling life.

Throughout history, it's widely been considered that happiness comes from faith, family, and community. If you build a strong foundation in these areas, the satisfaction that comes from them will pour into every aspect of your life. When your foundation is strong, you're much more likely to weather any storm that comes your way, and high points in life last longer and have a greater impact on other parts of your life.

Having a solid faith that is rooted in something other than yourself is extremely important. As we discussed earlier, the idea of "one's own truth" doesn't work. Claiming something as your truth puts you in the place of God, and it's no longer the truth.

Having a community can also expose us to new ideas, perspectives, and experiences, expanding our knowledge and broadening our horizons. Being a part of a community can also give us opportunities to contribute to society and make a positive impact in the world. In conclusion, faith, family, and community are crucial pillars that provide us with a sense of purpose, belonging, and support in life. Building a strong foundation in these areas can help us to navigate through life's challenges and hardships with greater resilience and positivity. It is important to prioritize these aspects of our lives and invest time and effort into nurturing them to create a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Community comes in different forms, such as neighbourhoods, social groups, religious organizations, and online communities. These provide us with opportunities to connect with others who share similar interests, experiences, and values.

Understanding your beliefs is crucial to your development in the other two pillars, as it gives you a basis for how you behave and interact in all your relationships.

Remember that not all things in life come easy, and that the journey is part of what makes you unique. Wherever you currently are, you can improve your happiness.

In conclusion, don't buy into harmful ideas that society constantly pushes, such as "you are perfect the way you are." These ideas are designed to keep you mediocre and limit your full potential. Happy people are dangerous people, as they are less easily influenced and swayed to conform to the norms of our modern culture.

Find ways to ground your faith, strengthen your relationships, and contribute to the community that surrounds you. Happiness is not a destination, but rather a journey. It is not a single happy moment in time or even a chain of events, but a state of living, knowing that your destiny is in your own hands and making the choices to improve yourself.

Eli Meerman is a Canadian writer with a lifelong passion for exploring philosophy, religion, politics, and culture. With over a decade of experience writing, he is dedicated to using his voice to contribute to meaningful conversations about the world we live in.

Image: Sebastiano Conca