The Democrat Left Welcomes Anti-Semites, Cop Haters, and Terrorist Supporters

I reported previously how the left wing of the Democrat Party, including Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Kamala Harris, came out in support of a disruptive display by three anti-Second Amendment lawmakers in the Tennessee Legislature. The Democrat Left's support for what it calls freedom of expression does not however extend to swimmer Riley Gaines, who was shouted down, terrorized, and allegedly assaulted at San Francisco State University for saying that men like Lia Thomas should not be allowed to compete against women or use the women's locker room. The President of SFSU refused to condemn these credibly alleged violent crimes on her campus.

The Democrat Left and Black Lives Matter

I also reported that, after a hiatus that may have been due (my inference, not a statement of fact) to questions about Black Lives Matter Global Network's use of 501(c)(3) tax exempt money to campaign against Donald Trump in 2020, ActBlue Charities has apparently renewed its relationship with BLM. The Democrat National Committee's website also linked to the BLM movement in 2020, and these sites linked in turn to extremist sites that called for boycotts against and even the destruction of Israel. This puts the Democrat party squarely into the camp that condones or even, in some cases, incites behavior that has no place in a civilized nation like the United States.

BLM Glorifies a Jew-Killing Terrorist. Here is BLM Chicago honoring Rasmea Odeh and also supporting the so-called Palestinian right of return, whose agenda is to overwhelm and destroy Israel demographically. The national BLM organization, as represented by Patrisse Cullors, called not only for the destruction of Israel but also for support for Odeh. Odeh was convicted of murdering two Jews with a bomb and trying to murder emergency responders, but the Israelis disarmed the second bomb in time. Note how, in contrast to thugs at San Francisco State University being permitted to shout down, threaten, and allegedly assault swimmer Riley Gaines, Israel's supporters and Republicans did not invade BLM Chicago's event to shout down, much less assault, a convicted murderess who is no better than church shooter Dylann Roof, supermarket shooter Payton Gendron, and Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh. BLM Glorifies Cop-Killing Terrorists. BLM thanked Fidel Castro, whom BLM says should "rest in power," for giving refuge to Joanne Chesimard, whom BLM calls "Mama Assata Shakur." BLM has also referred to fugitive Charles Hill as "brother." Chesimard was convicted of executing a New Jersey State Trooper and Hill (allegedly until proven guilty) murdered a New Mexico law enforcement professional, menaced a flight attendant with a weapon, and hijacked an airplane to Cuba. BLM has also referred to Hill's alleged accomplices as "brothers." Ann Dorn, the widow of murdered police captain David Dorn whose Black life obviously did not matter to the BLM thug who killed him, said of this movement. "If a foreign organization were tied to nationwide rioting in the U.S., we’d probably call it a terrorist organization." In addition, "A coalition of left-wing racial justice groups that includes the Black Lives Matter national organization has launched an initiative calling for the abolition of the U.S. prison system and the release of all prisoners, including multiple convicted cop killers."

If an organization (and even the Ku Klux Klan has yet to step over this line as far as I know) talked about "brothers" Dylann Roof and Payton Gendron, it would be obvious that that organization agrees that people should be murdered for praying or shopping while Black. When BLM supports Rasmea Odeh, calls Joanne Chesimard "Mama Assata," refers to Charles Hill and his alleged accomplices as "brothers," and demands the release of convicted cop killers, we can opine reasonably that BLM condones similarly the murder of Jews and law enforcement professionals—and the Democrat party as represented by ActBlue Charities has renewed its support of BLM. BLM Glorifies Fidel Castro. Did I mention that BLM said Fidel Castro should rest in power, and also that Barack Obama offered condolences for Castro's death? Here is what BLM is praising and on what Obama is morally ambivalent: "Over six decades, millions of Cubans were forced to flee their own country, and those accused of opposing the regime were routinely jailed and even killed. …And one thing is clear, history will not absolve Fidel Castro; it will remember him as an evil, murderous dictator who inflicted misery and suffering on his own people." This, American voters, is what Black Lives Matter supports—and the Democrat Left supports Black Lives Matter. BLM Meets the Definition of an Anti-Semitic Hate Group. Disagreement with the government of Israel, which the Israelis themselves do as shown very recently, is not anti-Semitic. The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), and even the left-leaning Anti-Defamation League (ADL), however, both define denial of the right of Israel to exist (or, in IHRA's case, denial of the right of the Jewish people to self-determination) as anti-Semitic. BLM, as represented by Patrisse Cullors, rather than some rank and file loose cannon, called for the dismantling of Israel. ADL has also defined the BDS movement as anti-Semitic and BLM supports BDS. The Zachor Legal Institute has meanwhile alleged BLM ties with "domestic terror affiliates" of foreign terrorist organizations and the Zionist Organization of America has more information on BLM's anti-Semitic activities. BLM Encourages Looting. Here's a BLM organizer (again, not some rank and file loose cannon) who depicts looting as "reparations." Then BLM cries "racism" when those who act on this incitement, including Caucasian "allies," get life-ruining felony records or even get shot when theft escalates to robbery, as it can easily do if the looters threaten the property owners with violence, as Michael Brown did prior to his fatal encounter with a police officer.

Who Supports Black Lives Matter?

Now let's look at who supports this organization, which supports in turn cop killers, Jew killers, vandals, rioters, looters, and a dictator who murdered countless Cubans.

Joe Biden's team met with BLM's leaders in 2021, when this behavior by BLM was well known. Even though BLM was not happy with the outcome, Biden's representatives should not have associated with them.

Kamala Harris praised the "brilliance" of Black Lives Matter.

Cornell's expensive Law School, as represented by then-Dean Eduardo Peñalver, went on record as supporting BLM under color of "racial justice." Cornell's President and Trustees have yet to take corrective action for this use of a Cornell web page to disparage a member of its faculty and put the school into the camp of something that meets the ADL and IHRA definitions of an anti-Semitic hate group. State University of New York Buffalo's Law School in-state tuition is roughly a third of Cornell's and you'll probably learn more law, rather than leftist ideology, there as well.

Hardin-Simmons University, as represented by President Eric Bruntmyer, also lined up with BLM.

Solid Blue New York City renamed a street for Black Lives Matter.

Democrat Left-infested unions like the Seattle Education Association and PSC-CUNY have joined the anti-Semitic boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement so it is clear that Jews are not welcome in these unions. Nor do law enforcement professionals, Cuban-Americans, or property owners of all races who don't want their cars, homes, and stores wrecked in BLM loot-a-thons have a home in today's Democrat party. Use your head and vote Red in 2024.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history, and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. He or she is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to "cancel culture" for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.