Texas Medical Board Suspends Doctor for Choosing to Do No Harm

Hippocrates wrote, in Of the Epidemics, “The physician must…. have two special objects in view with regard to disease, namely, to do good or to do no harm.” After all, the goal of medical care is to relieve pain and discomfort -- to make life easier for the patient. The Texas Medical Board, however, does not see it that way. Because Dr. Eric Hensen of Palestine, Texas, did not universally force his ear-nose-and-throat patients to block their airways by masking, the TMB has suspended his medical license. So, the medical tyranny of the TMB continues. (Earlier this month, the TMB declared war on Dr. Mary Talley Bowden for prescribing Ivermectin off-label.)

Dr. Hensen earned his medical degree at the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in East Lansing, Michigan. The good doctor then completed two residency programs: “one in general surgery at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit, Michigan, and the other in ENT and oro-facial plastic surgery at the Tulsa Regional Medical Center in Oklahoma.” Paul Davis, Hensen’s lawyer, defended Hensen, declaring, “This arbitrary ridiculous order by the Texas Medical Board required him to put masks on all his ears, nose and throat patients, who already have difficulty breathing. So, bottom line, the Texas Medical Board is taking a doctor’s license in the state of Texas, shutting down his practice, because he refused to do harm to his patients.” Hensen has said he will file suit.

Hypercapnia and Hypoxia

One issue, when it comes to masking, is the fact that -- especially in the cases of those who are already having trouble breathing -- the practice can lead to hypercapnia (aka hypercarbia), an affliction caused by the re-inhalation of carbon dioxide from one’s previously-exhaled breath; this is easily caused by wearing a mask snug enough to prevent carbon dioxide from being fully expelled prior to the patient’s next breath. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the symptoms of hypercarbia are these: shortness of breath, headaches, sluggishness, disorientation, confusion, paranoia, depression, and seizures.

The reduction of oxygen in the bloodstream that can occur as a result of hypercapnia is known as hypoxia, a condition that can cause harm to the brain, eyes, ears, heart, skin, and other organs of the body. Symptoms of hypoxia are wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, and sweating. These symptoms occur as the heart struggles to pump blood more quickly, in order to force enough oxygenated blood out to the organs of the body to sustain them.

Both hypercapnia and hypoxia are considered serious enough to require immediate medical attention. So, why would an ENT doctor wish to force his patients with breathing problems to block their air passages?

Bacterial Pneumonia

It was Dr. James Meehan who, during the time of COVID, sounded the alarm that all maskers were being exposed to well-known medical risks: “I’m seeing patients that have facial rashes, fungal infections, bacterial infections. Reports coming from my colleagues, all over the world, are suggesting that the bacterial pneumonias are on the rise.” And, indeed, it was bacterial pneumonia that did most of the killing during the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918. In fact, Dr. Anthony Fauci and his coauthors, in a now-famous article on this very subject, claimed the following:

The majority of deaths in the 1918-1919 influenza pandemic likely resulted directly from secondary bacterial pneumonia caused by common upper respiratory-tract bacteria. Less substantial data from the subsequent 1957 and 1968 pandemics are consistent with these findings… Pandemic planning needs to go beyond addressing the viral cause alone (e.g., influenza vaccines and antiviral drugs). Prevention, diagnosis, prophylaxis, and treatment of secondary bacterial pneumonia, as well as stockpiling of antibiotics and bacterial vaccines, should also be high priorities for pandemic planning.

This danger of deadly bacterial infection (exacerbated by masking) is why Azithromycin has been prescribed by knowledgeable doctors -- along with the antiviral Hydroxychloroquine (and later Ivermectin) -- in the treatment of COVID patients. And, by providing a breeding ground for germs, masks cause their wearers to inhale whatever bacteria may have nested there.

Masking Is Ineffective Against Viruses

According to the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has a diameter of 0.125 microns. But, because the holes in a surgical mask measure 100 microns across, a surgical mask cannot block a particle with a diameter smaller than 100 microns, a diameter that is 800 times greater than that of the COVID virus. In other words, COVID goes through surgical masks like sand through chicken wire. (The purpose of a surgical mask is to protect patients’ open wounds against unsanitary particles that may drop from the nose, mouth, or skin of a surgeon.)

So, not only is the Texas Medical Board guilty of injustice in their sanctioning of Dr. Hensen, but they are also responsible for prescribing treatment that amounts to nothing less than medical malpractice. If this author can uncover the research reported in this article, why is it that the twelve members of the Texas Medical Board are ostensibly so inept as to be unable to do the same? Perhaps doctors like Eric Hensen and Mary Talley Bowden should be running the TMB, rather than those who would willingly do harm to patients via the unexampled one-prescription-fits-all protocol of a universal masking mandate.

Paul Dowling has authored a book about the Constitution and written articles for American Thinker, Independent Sentinel, Godfather Politics, Eagle Rising, and Free Thought Matters.

Image: Picryl