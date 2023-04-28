SOS: Women need Men’s Help to Save Us from Transsexuals

Trans activists and their allies (nicknamed handmaids), have been accelerating the male/trans invasion of women’s spaces, sports, and social positions, inserting degrading displays into children’s education and entertainment, and declaring anything less than full-throated support to be genocidal transphobia. No questions, no talk of biological reality, no negotiations are tolerated by those demanding unprecedented tolerance of their ugliest whims and impulses.

Online criticisms of trans claims and demands often include remarks in the comments declaring the battle against trans is a women’s fight. Some say it’s on women to defend women’s spaces. Others say it’s women’s responsibility because feminism created the ideology of femininity as a social construct. It’s not like there haven’t been women -- some brilliant -- researching, organizing, speaking, and writing. But I don’t think women alone can win this fight.

In this battle, women’s side wants to retain women’s spaces and sports for women, get “adult materials” out of schools, maintain coherent grammar, and keep our society grounded in physical reality. Our opponents have an advantage in the strategy department. Regardless of their demands to be addressed as “Miss” while prancing around in miniskirts, long wigs, and gobs of makeup, prescriptions for estrogen, and medical procedures that reduce testosterone production, “transwomen” are men, with male brains and male ways of thinking.

If the conflict for the name, spaces, and identity of women is fought by the trans side (aka mostly MtF, aka male) versus women alone, no matter how much the trans claim to have internalized femininity or “lady” brains, the trans will have the substantial advantage of the natural male talent for strategy and campaigning.

This would mean the women’s side would be fighting under a serious disadvantage, added to the disadvantages in physical size and strength. The best thing that could happen for the women’s side would be having access to men’s talents in drafting game plans.

As an American woman, I’m sending an urgent distress call to America’s men. We need you.

The skillset of the human species is distributed between men and women in reliable ways we’ve traditionally called masculinity and femininity. Having our skills divided into two subgroups has allowed humans to accomplish much -- making our world more comfortable for us, increasing our longevity, decreasing suffering from disease, injury, and deformities, with time left over to create art, music, and poetry (and some really dumb, divisive, and destructive ideologies). The unhinged totalitarians flying the trans banner are demanding that we cooperate with the destruction of our dignity, personal integrity, observations about people, and our relationship with our own human nature.

The currently popular belief that any job that uses brains (sans brawn) can be equally well done by a man or a woman doesn’t stand up to reality. Our two sexes use our brains differently. There’s no physical size, strength, or stamina requirements to play chess, yet only 6.1% of chess grandmasters are female. Playing online multi-player games using an avatar makes it possible for a player’s sex to be concealed from fellow players, meaning that women can play esports free of any potential to be targeted for gender-based harassment or discrimination. Yet, of the 500 top 2022 esports players all were men -- and 2022 wasn’t unusual. Feminists complain that female gamers are hobbled by sexism, harassment, foul language, insults about their poor skills, and threats. But, to a reasonable non-ideological observer, the claim that female gamers are unable to achieve high scores because of the meanie boys is not only unfounded, but sexist against the male players. I suspect that a lot of what feminists label as gender inequality in gaming boils down to female players not fitting in when their male fellow players are enjoying some typical male trash talking.

The current Bud Light boycott Tea Party, is one part blacklist, one part hilarious home-made videos flooding social media. It quickly crushed sales, got attention, and spread among upstanding Americans, who rapidly changed their beer-centered social behavior, including gentle reminders to others about the campaign. Although men consume the lion’s share of beer, women are participating, too. This kind of focused, dynamic action has driven America victories since colonial times. The Bud Light boycott looks to be a tipping point, disproving the longstanding leftist claim that only leftist social action can be effective. It is buoying the spirits of regular Americans, and offers a roadmap for future successes. Early in the boycott, Matt Walsh made a video laying out a set of strategic suggestions: start by focusing on one product and let all corporate executives see us collect a scalp, then focus on the next one, and so on.

The men of the Bud Light boycott have a heart to protect women and children, and American values. As women humbly request the aid of our brothers, we must meet our men with equal heart and willingness to deploy our particular skills.

Masculinity is not toxic. Femininity is not a straitjacket installed by a misogynist society. “Equally valuable to society” is not synonymous with “interchangeable for any and every task.” Trans activists argue that understanding woman as a biological reality is “reducing women to body parts,” when the trans supporters are the ones who actually degrade human females and human males, by reducing human sex to a collection of disposable pronouns, costumes, and mutilated (or someday transplanted) organs.

We are at a moment of opportunity. We have a chance to restore our culture’s former stability, happiness, and productivity, and reverse decades of social experiments generated by bitter misfits. Right now, the most logical methodology to regain our society’s optimal conditions, and those cultural conditions most conducive to human flourishing are like two sides of a coin. Working on levels from individual relationships to cultural and political organizations, to combine our predictably different male and female skills and viewpoints, we can endeavor to uninstall the degrading fruits of trans ideology and return to the balanced society that makes the most of our different strengths.

As both a goal and a method for supporting stable lives and a functional society, melding the strengths of men and women via the institution of permanent marriage has a long-proven track record. The symbolism of such bonding has also been a foundational concept in Christian civilization, where Christ is the bridegroom and the church is his bride. Trans and feminist politics share ideological roots, methods, and goals incompatible with the tradition of lifelong pair bonding within families that has been the foundation of western civilization. The departure from historic understanding and acceptance of our intertwined differences has led far too many of our fellow Americans into reality-TV levels of drama among multiple exes, baby mamas and baby daddies, mature dating, and chaos within our hearts.

Image: Ted Eytan