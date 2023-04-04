Soros’s Justice in U.S. and Israel

George Soros must be tickled pink. He is living out his childhood fantasy of being "some kind of god, the creator of everything," as he told the British Independent in 1993, shortly after pocketing at least $2 billion after betting against the British pound. That allowed the megalomaniac billionaire "to live it out," to meddle in domestic affairs and finances of many countries, lead numerous "color revolutions," and promote his incoherent interpretations of Henri Bergson's and Karl Popper's philosophies on the Open Society, giving it an Orwellian twist by so naming his mega political foundations.

Imagine the gleeful Soros watching the much-despised former president Donald Trump arrested on trumped-up charges. At the same time, his lavish (mostly indirect) funding to progressive-Left groups in Israel is creating chaos and division, threatening the unity and national security of the Zionist Jewish State.

Soros denies funding the election of Manhattan's progressive-left District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who concocted the inditement. The New York Times reported, "A spokesman for Mr. Soros said that the two men had never met, nor had Soros given money directly to Bragg's campaign." Perhaps. But keep in mind that in 2016, Soros's Open Society Foundation (OSF), which serves his global network, was judged the least transparent (rated 0) not only among U.S. major think tanks but... "200 think tanks… in 47 countries" worldwide that Transparify ranked.

So, how did Soros contribute to Bragg's election?

In May 2021, Soros contributed $1 million to Color of Change, the leading online "racial justice" Political Action Committee (PAC). Most of Soros's contribution, "a significant portion of the money [went] to support Bragg in his 2021 campaign." In addition, Bragg was funded indirectly by large contributions Soros and his OSF gave to other Democrat PACS and not-for-profit organizations, which, in turn, funneled money to advance Soros's progressive agendas and candidates, including Manhattan's DA.

Donald Trump's election as U.S. President in 2016 infuriated Soros, not only because his candidate Hillary Clinton lost, but also because the fallible financial speculator lost $1 billion betting against Trump. Soros, who built his empire on the infamy of The Man who Broke the Bank of England in 1992, does not like to lose. So, days after Trump won the election, Politico reported that Soros convened behind closed doors with top members of the Democracy Alliance (DA) to plan a strategy to resist President-elect Trump and "to take back power from the Republicans." Moreover, Soros did not keep his intentions to oppose Trump's policies to "Make America Great Again." In December 2016, he alleged that Russia's president Vladimir Putin "helped Trump get elected," and on the eve of Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the U.S., using the stage of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Soros declared Trump "an imposter and con man and a would-be dictator." However, Soros's prediction that the "US would be unable to protect and promote democracy in the rest of the world" became a reality only when his candidate for U.S. president got into office.

The imperious and vainglorious Soros, aptly dubbed "The Connoisseur of Chaos," is barred by the U.S. Constitution from becoming President, the most coveted, influential position a man like him could have wanted. But Soros is not known for giving up. So, he used his money and celebrity to change the U.S. from the most prosperous, democratic, and powerful nation into a crime-ridden, racially divided, anarchic nation with a floundering economy that had lost its superpower status.

Soros's funding regime changes and his beneficiary belligerent progressive Left groups’ resisting democratic election results have not been limited to the U.S. A Jew by ancestry but a self-proclaimed agnostic, Soros uses the religion he was born into, as a flag of convenience, thus proliferating anti-Semitism. Soros does not approve of the Zionist Jewish state of Israel. In his 1995 book Soros on Soros, George Soros declared that Zionism "doesn't appeal" because it led to "the founding of a nation [Israel] where the Jews are in the majority." For Soros, "being a Jew [is] being in a minority." And according to David Friedman, President Trump's former Ambassador to Israel, "George Soros has done more to vilify the state of Israel and to fund anti-Israel propaganda machines than almost any individual on the face of the earth."

Soros's warped accounts of Israel's efforts to defend itself from Palestinian terrorist attacks could have been written by Noam Chomsky or his many progressive-Left disciples in Israel, which for decades have often been "indirectly" funded by Soros's numerous NGOs.

Last November, Israel's Likud party (center Right), headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, won the November 2022 election with a majority of 64 of the 120 Knesset members. Netanyahu, the elected prime minister, gathered a nationalist and religious coalition and government and set out to fulfill his campaign promise to reform the unprecedently corrupt judiciary system. The leaders of the progressive Left adopted the same resistance strategy that Soros and the Dems have been using against Trump. Taking their cue from Soros’s OSF, these NGOs have organized and trained opposition groups to stage mass demonstrations and use fear propaganda through corrupt media outlets that spread disinformation and lies, fueling chaos and increasing division.

Trump and Netanyahu have been pestered with widely "leaked" politically hatched indictments during and after their time in office. The goal in both cases is to destroy both leaders politically and personally.

In Israel, the progressive-Left Supreme Court has for decades twisted the laws to serve its anti-Zionist agenda. Not surprisingly, they refuse to give up their excessive power and, together with the progressive Left elite, have been spreading lies about the much overdue judicial reform, falsely claiming Netanyahu's and his coalition's goal is turning Israel into an apartheid country, thus inciting and dividing the Israelis while perpetuating slanderous claims like the ones made by Soros and U.S. supported BDS, Palestinians, international and even Israeli-progressive Left NGOs, to decriminalize the Zionist Jewish State of Israel.

By twisting the law to indict Trump, Bragg, the radical Left, and the gleeful Soros hope not only to prevent his reelection as President but also to quash the growing opposition and protests by the majority of Americans against the radical-Left authoritarian rule of Biden's "America Last" globalization policies.

Rachel Ehrenfeld is the director of the American Center for Democracy and author of several books, including The Soros Agenda (forthcoming).

Image: World Economic Forum/swiss-image.ch