Progressives Have Embraced the Counterfeit

Progressives have been duped! They have been had! The counterfeit, begun in the garden, is in full swing now. It commands the heights! It has been a well devised scheme, a cookbook, a recipe book so to speak. To serve man – was anything but serving man, it was to have man as lunch, as in the old Twilight Zone episode. That is what our progressive leaders, bureaucrats, influencers, and adherents have swallowed hook, line, and sinker. They have turned their back on the godly principles that shaped this nation and have embraced the counterfeit doctrines of the enemy of our souls.

The long march through the institutions was accelerated by the radical leftists of the 60’s who bullied, cajoled, and shouted down young, immature college students to take to the streets in violent protest, and to take over buildings on campus in retaliation for perceived injustices. Using these types of tactics, progressives have been quite successful in the ensuing years, since now they either possess or hold sway over large swathes of academia, media, government, K-12 schooling, and much more.

We found out just how extensive their success was during the lockdowns, when we were shocked to realize what was being taught in our schools. And guess what, they are still doing it – bullying that is. That tactic is on full display regularly on campuses and in public settings across the nation.

Shutting down opposing views is the only way they can achieve success, since in a frank, fair and open discussion of policy where the hearers clearly understand their intention, they would almost always lose. However, when you control the narrative and there are no checks and balances, as there would be through honest journalism, the monolithic monstrosity continues to grow unabated. To me, rampant sin aside, the greatest threat to America today is just that, a complicit media. If only larger sections of it were balanced and truth-seeking, we would find ourselves in a much more positive environment.

But I digress; my point is this: These progressives have been grossly misled in embracing failed policies of the past, which will only result in suffering for the majority of people, while elevating to dizzying status the few. Do they really think that re-packaged Marxist ideals are what is best for America? I do not think they care at all whether they are or not. It is not about any sense of altruism at all. They care only about power and the continuous consolidation of it over you, over me, over everyone.

Right now, their focus is division; sowing fear, chaos, and confusion amongst us. They relish pitting the various ethnic groups of America, (which we used to proudly say was evidence of E Pluribus Unum), against each other in a never ending, never satisfied hunger for increased strife and resentment. To what end? When will this vociferous hunger be satisfied? What does it look like?

Take the currently discussed scheme of reparations: Let us just assume a large amount is handed over. What then? Peace and tranquility? Do we then all get to sing kumbaya with our taxpayer-funded brothers and sisters? Do the former race hustlers find a new line of work? Does the president stop saying we are a nation of white supremacists? Do teachers stop teaching that white Americans are oppressors and minorities are the oppressed to this day? (Note to the reader – check world history and the curse of slavery throughout the ages. Research how prevalent it was throughout the world, paying close attention to what nations were the first to outlaw it.) What does it accomplish?

How about the LGBTQ community? To what end are their demands? What must happen for them to say, “That’s it, we’ve reached our goal. We ask no further of society and culture.” What would that look like? Is that even possible?

Either case, these being but two of many, requires incessant bleeding for continued acquisition of power. There can be no coagulation. The wound cannot heal. The demands cannot cease. Peace cannot prevail. It is all about the continuous acquisition of more and more power.

Back to the counterfeit: First, to racial strife; let us look at it through God’s lens:

“There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” Galatians 3:28

And to those who express LGBTQ rights, I do not single your behavior out, since the big picture through God’s lens states:

“For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God,” Romans 3:23 All. Every one of us is destined for an eternity separate from God because of our sinful nature. We are all sinners before a holy, righteous God. We all need a savior.

Plus:

The overarching reality of life on this planet is best summed up in Psalm 24:1 which states: “The earth is the Lord’s, and all its fullness, The world and those who dwell therein.”

It is not about you or me at all. It is all about God.

Nearly everything that is causing strife today is rooted in ungodly behavior. The only way out is for us to repent and get our hearts right with God, and follow His precepts as written in His word, the bible. Our battle is not with each other. The author of the counterfeit is the devil, the enemy of all mankind.

As the apostle Paul put it so succinctly: “We wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.”

Then he said: “Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all to, to stand.” For the record, the armor is not just defensive.

There is an evil present in this world that understands the times better than we do. That evil is bent on our destruction, period. What am I going to do about it? What are you going to do about it? What are we going to do about it?

Let us stand together as men, women, and children of God, fighting the good fight of faith for ourselves, our family, our neighbors, our communities, our nation, and the world at large. May we consecrate ourselves and pray for God to save our very souls. May we individually and collectively begin anew or align ourselves with righteous causes to spread the gospel, promote family values, uphold traditions of hard work and personal responsibility, protect the innocence of children, help those in need, and promote the love and respect of this great nation. We must step out of our comfort zone. We must speak out. We must take a stand. We must do it now.

