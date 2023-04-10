NPR is Racist! Now Let's Tear Up the Race Card

So they are calling the Tennessee Republicans racists because they expelled from the state legislature two Democrats that led a bull-horn armed insurrection. Of course they are, because both Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson are Black. It's just like the Redeemers after the Civil War, writes Jemar Tisby.

Here's my advice to the Tennessee Republicans: Don't whiff on this. Don't apologize. You must say something like: "Of course it was racist. Any time you make a Black person in America accountable for their actions, experts agree, that's racist. But we believe in democracy, not race."

Really, it's about 50 years too late to start the pushback on the race card. But we might as well start now, rather than later.

Of course, it ain't gonna be easy. Anything that goes against today's ruling-class narrative, whether on race or transgender, is attacked as racist or transphobic. Even if a transgender murders a few kids for breakfast, it's transphobic.

When a ruling-class flunky hurls a word like Racist! or Sexist! or Homophobe! xe is using a "pejorative." And do you know what "pejorative" means? It comes from the Latin, pejorare, which means "making things worse."

I say that just about everything our liberal friends have done in the last century has Made Things Worse.

When it comes to fighting ruling-class pejoratives I do my bit for the cause. There's a house on the swankiest street in my neighborhood that sports a couple of hand-painted BLM signs. Last year, when there was a neighborhood yard-sale, I commented to one of the residents:

"That sign's racist," I said.

"No it isn't," she said. "It's anti-racist."

"But Hegel says that racism and anti-racism are the same, only opposite," I replied.

"Who's Hegel," she asked?

Bless her heart.

I think that any time your liberal friend mentions a piece they heard on NPR, you should comment: "But NPR is racist." Same for any regime media, any time your liberal friend mentions it.

"But how can you say that," she'll whine.

No problem. "It takes one to know one."

Yes, part of the game is owning up to being a racist and not being afraid.

Be Not Afraid!

I was once accused of being a racist at dinner in a restaurant by a Black son of a Black college professor. I said nothing. What a coward. Next time, I will say:

"You, sir, the privileged son of a college professor: 'At long last, have you left no sense of decency?'"

hat's the famous quote from Joseph N. Welch, repurposed for modern use. Well, why not?

The thing is, we can't expect politicians to lead on this. Even Donald Trump, notorious for his careless rhetoric, is pretty careful when tweeting on the race front.

No, it's up to us, racist-sexist-homophobes that we are. And I think that now is a good time to do it, mainly because of women.

You see, I think that the ruling class has advanced a bridge too far with the transgender thing, because it violates Rule One of humans as social animals.

What is Rule One? Rule One is "women expect to be protected."

And the whole effect of the transgender madness is that it makes women feel that they are not protected: not protected in the bathroom, and not protected in women's sports. And let me tell you, being safe from men in the women's bathroom is a really big deal for the women of my acquaintance.

The other thing that's coming up is the recession. Oh yes, we don't yet know if it's on. That's the thing about recessions. They are all so obvious when viewed in the rear-view mirror. Anyone can tell that greedy bankers did it, just by looking in the rear-view mirror. And that leads to Rule Two.

Rule Two: When the economy is caught in a recession at election time, voters decide it is Time for a Change.

I think that next year there is a good chance that both Rule One and Rule Two will apply.

And that means that it will be a good time for Benighted Americans to tell our Anointed betters:

"You can take that Race Card and put it where the sun don't shine."

It won't be the politicians saying it. That's okay. The job of politicians is to follow the opinion polls. Leading national opinion? That's the job of deplorables and bitter clingers and the Benighted.

And suburban women will be voting Republican because transgenders in bathrooms and because grooming kids with Drag Shows. In other words, Rule One.

And everyone else will be voting Republican because the economy is in the tank. In other words, Rule Two.

Of course, it may be that the Democrats will put Donald Trump in the clink and replace the entire 2024 U.S. Women's Olympic Team with transgenders.

But at least we will have torn up our rulers' Race Cards.

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.

Image: NPR