Is It Time to Panic Yet Over the State of America?

Rush Limbaugh famously reassured his tens of millions of regular listeners many times, “It is never time to panic. It is never time to give up on America!” What would Rush say today?

I wish I could listen to Rush analyzing today’s news, including former President Trump’s indictment, the war-without-reason in Ukraine, the dollar losing its reserve status, the militant transgender movement, and a host of other issues leading many of us to begin a new transition, from concern to panic.

YouTube screen grab

The pillars of civilization are under attack. These include our economy, our relationship with the rest of the world, our social fabric, and our constitutional liberty. The attacks and resulting mayhem are unprecedented and cheered on by one political party while treated like a minor hiccup by the opposition party.

Both parties are the problem and while the Republican party may be preferable to the Democrat party, in their current form, they are hardly the solution to our mess.

The media is cheering on atrocities that a generation or two ago they would be castigating at the top of their lungs. Principled politicians and statesmen are nonplussed, uttering hackneyed comments about “democracy,” “rule of law,” and “let the process play out” as our “shining city upon the hill” is washed away like a sand castle on a beach during a rising tide.

Should we be worried? What would Rush say?

The economy is a mess with daily news stories about another country abandoning the U.S. dollar for trade and commerce, favoring the Russian ruble, Chinese yuan, or gold, but no longer the U.S. dollar. What happens as these countries, now making up most of the world population, start dumping dollars?

Today’s current inflation will look the good old days. As these dollars otherwise held and used by many countries flood back into the U.S., “too many dollars chasing too few goods” will go into overdrive, fueling hyperinflation, destroying the savings and pensions of most Americans, leading to economic misery as we see in Argentina or Venezuela.

Politicians are oblivious, those of both parties continuing to throw money into a losing proxy war in Ukraine, adding to a national debt that we soon will be unable to even pay the interest on. Is that panic time?

Our relationship with the rest of the world is worse than it has been in memory. New alliances between our friends and enemies are rapidly developing, as in the new bromance between Shia Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia. Imagine your boyfriend dumping you for the girl you hate, both now telling you to get lost.

Four years ago, President Trump visited Saudi Arabia and was treated like royalty, participating in the sacred sword dance. Today CIA Director William Burns snuck over to Saudi Arabia to complain about the U.S. being “blindsided” over the new Saudi-Iranian alliance. Now the Saudi crown prince “does not care” if Biden misunderstands him.

The BRICS country are forming a new “big club” and as George Carlin would tell Biden and America, “you ain’t in it.” America is weak and has few friends to call on. If World War III breaks out, who is on our side? Canada will supply proper gender pronouns and most of the EU would cozy up to Russia or China to save their own skins.

The social fabric is melting. Traditional religion and worship, the societal guard rails of right and wrong, is treated as a fanatic cult, while men claiming to be women, and vice versa, are lauded as the highest form of evolution and enlightenment.

A Lutheran “pastor” compared the Nashville shooter to Jesus. How sad that during Easter week, this Lutheran church ditched Christianity for the new religion of Transgenderism.

This new religion, which “makes America stronger,” as President Biden recently remarked, is also busy killing Americans. In Nashville a week ago, a transgender activist killed six Americans, including three children, in cold blood.

Is there outrage? Yes, but not what logical thought would suggest. The left was far more concerned about “anti-trans rhetoric” rather than the six Americans murdered in Nashville. This Washington Post headline says it all, “The right exploits Nashville shooting to escalate anti-trans rhetoric.”

The transgender movement came into its own only a few years ago. How could America have won two world wars and become the greatest, most prosperous, and freest country in the world without today’s proper pronouns, transgenders serving in the military, Sam Brinton securing our nuclear detritus when he was not stealing luggage, or drag queen story hours grooming young children?

Last week’s news was of another transgender terrorist was arrested in Colorado Springs for planning a school shooting and bombing. This is becoming the new norm.

Yet the media and health authorities are surprisingly incurious about the toxic stew of hormones and mental health medications that these shooters may have taken.

Instead, health authorities are obsessed with ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, FDA-approved and safe drugs that have decades of use, calling them “horse paste” and castigating any physician daring to prescribe them for their COVID patients.

A state supreme court decrees boys can participate in girls' sports. Washington state allows children as young as 13 years to undergo surgical castration without parental consent. Yet parental consent is needed to get a tattoo for children under age 18.

Feminist Camille Paglia believes, “Androgyny becomes prevalent as a civilization is starting to unravel. You find it again and again and again in history.” And here we are with the Western World, America leading the way, promoting the unraveling of Western civilization. What fills the void?

“Gender affirming care” will destroy thousands of children with future sterility, inability to have an orgasm, and a lifetime of mental health and physical issues. This is systematic child abuse. Should we panic over this damage to our next generation?

Lastly, is the rule of law. What kind of country weaponizes its judicial system to indict and arrest the leading opponent of the political party in power? When other countries do this, we send in Jimmy Carter and organize a color revolution to throw out the corrupt and tyrannical government. In America, the ruling class makes excuses, and the opposition party says little.

A rogue D.A. accuses a former president of covering up nonexistent crimes and the media claps like seals at “upholding democracy” while Republicans mutter about “letting the process play out.” Republicans bring a nerf gun to a real gun fight and wonder why they lose.

An FEC commissioner asserted about Trump’s supposed crimes, “It’s not a campaign finance violation. It’s not a reporting violation of any kind.” In a banana republic, those in charge define crimes, and it is situational, applying only to Trump and not Clinton or Biden.

Riots in the summer of 2020 were cheered on. Some “Republicans” like Sen. Mitt Romney marched in solidarity with the rioters. There were few arrests or prosecutions, even as cities and businesses were destroyed, yet mostly peaceful protesters at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 were incarcerated by the hundreds for long periods without due process.

Protest outside an abortion clinic and get arrested. Protest outside the home of and threaten a U.S. Supreme Court justice and law enforcement stands down.

One president, while a senator and vice president, improperly and carelessly stored classified documents and was given a pass. Another president, with full declassification authority, stored declassified documents under Secret Service protection and his home was raided by the FBI and now a special counsel is conjuring up a crime to charge the former president with.

A two-tiered justice system is the new norm with the ruling class making laws on the go, to suit their needs and ambitions. Is this the Soviet Union or East Germany? No, it is or at least was, the United States of America. Is it time to panic?

Will the hapless GOP fight back or simply send out more fundraising letters and emails? Are there any Republican D.A.s or attorneys general with the cojones to convene a grand jury and indict Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder, the Biden family, or Nancy Pelosi? Fat chance. This is the only way to fight back but the current GOP prefers taking the high road to irrelevancy.

The ruling class elites, regardless of political party, protect their own. As Trump has a double-digit lead over his presumed GOP establishment primary opponents, expect the tyrannical attacks to continue. If Trump wins the GOP nomination, every Democrat D.A. or A.G. will indict Trump for anything, tying up his campaign in court.

This is what’s called “lawfare,” the new Democrat blood sport where anything goes while Republicans play by Marquis of Queensbury rules and, not surprisingly, continue to be punched in the nose and lose the fight. One might ask, why vote Republican?

Why is Trump, now a private citizen, attacked, and not Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, or any other potential GOP candidate? That should speak volumes. The left fears Trump far more than they fear any other candidate who can be bought, manipulated, and will follow the “big club” rules, unlike Trump, who is the only one seriously fighting the ruling class (drain the swamp) corruption.

But if Trump is taken down, who is left to continue this fight? At this point there is no fighter on par with Trump, else the elites and administrative state would be attacking that person.

Given the state of the country and attacks on the best person to restore American greatness, Rush Limbaugh’s question of “Is it time to panic?” is more relevant today than at any time in recent history.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Substack Brian’s Substack, Truth Social @BrianJoondeph, and LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph.