Feminism's Strange Trans Fruit

After over a century of determined Marxist infiltration, our culture, our future, and our nation are at stake. It's the kind of time for which the slogans "the enemy of my enemy is my friend" and "all hands on deck" were coined.

Clearly, the fallout from decades of feminists getting their way has sparked a lot of perfectly justified anger. But with so much that could be forever lost, maybe we must each ask ourselves if we'd prefer the bitter satisfaction of anticipating that those who initiated the destruction will eventually follow their victims to destruction. The other option is to muster our talents and fight as though we actually want to win. Those whose anger about America's current condition is so great that they'd rather see it all burn seem to be expecting some sort of satisfaction in seeing us all punished for not already having won.

Leaving the fight against the trans movement, specifically the men who demand that we all play along with their supposedly feminine identities, entirely up to women would relinquishing to feminists (and their many male allies and puppetmasters) exactly what they want. They want it to be impossible for the public to see a distinction between feminist and woman, as if all females are enthusiastic participants in a feminist Borg collective. In fact, one of the most potent tools of feminism in recent decades has been to say "Women need X" when the truth is that feminists want X and don't care what the rest of women actually want. This conceals feminists' actual, far smaller numbers.

There are many reasons why Marxists, once they realized that American men had no interest in their workers' paradise, deployed feminism to sneak their agenda into our nation.

Young adult women and teens are the portion of society most vulnerable to social contagion. This is clear in the massive rise in the numbers of females in that age group adopting "male" identities. Before trans, there were cutting, anorexia, multiple personalities. Even harmless fashion fads spread faster among girls.

In recent decades, schools, celebrities, political leaders, and even families have been directing young females away from the normal life progression of early marriage and toward working and trying to turn dating into relationships. The mechanisms we used to have that that maximized opportunities for marriageable boys and girls to get together have been pushed aside. Prom dates have been replaced with "group prom." Shotgun weddings have been replaced with glorification of single moms, along with high rates of cohabitation and perpetually "engaged" couples living together and producing kids because they can't afford a dream wedding.

Human brains don't finish maturing until about age 26, and humans, especially women, traditionally married in their teens or early 20s. The couple would literally finish their brain maturation together. There used to be a concept that people who waited too long to get married would become "set in their ways," increasing the likelihood of the marriage's failure. Girls who married young would move from their childhood home to a household with their husbands, sometimes within his family's household. There is archeological evidence that even the young female adults of our Neanderthal cousins would move to the tribe of their male mates. This pattern worked best if newly adult females had a certain impressionability, so as to more easily fit into their new families, and not generate conflict by demanding that the new family do things their mamas would.

Modern young adults are being set adrift among fractured, or missing, social structures that formerly provided a shape to their lives. There is also the historically unprecedented situation created by the development and widespread consumption of hormonal birth control. For more than half a century, young women, as early as their mid-teens, have been prescribed chemical contraceptives, which recent studies have shown not only cause serious depression, but elevate the risk of major depression for the rest of a woman's life, even with a single brief period of use.

When the female swim team were presented their new team mate, "Lia" Thomas, they did what their generation has been trained since childhood to do when facing a problem. They went to the adults — their coaches, teachers, and dean. Rather than showing understanding and offering help, these authorities informed these young women that anyone having a problem sharing the locker room and the pool with Thomas was eligible for mental health treatment, or not swimming.

It might have been a dramatic, effective move for them to have walked away from the first swim meet where Thomas was scheduled to swim. Perhaps this is an example of women, especially young women, suffering a lack of strategic talent. These young girls may have not seen the opportunity to make waves, but history is not exactly overflowing with skilled female tacticians. Joan of Arc was a potent symbol, but the campaigns she led often failed. Rosa Parks was 42 when she bravely enacted a plan that was part of a larger, ongoing plan developed by men with long political experience. Would we expect young men of a similar age, with no military or logistics education, to not only participate in, but mastermind a critical military campaign?

Men have been being ground down via different methods, deployed by social services and the divorce industrial complex. Where a poor mother has virtually immediate access to cash and food and housing assistance (with social workers to shepherd her through the process), a poor father, regardless of dire changes to personal or economic conditions, is faced with loss of driver's license, destruction of professional credentials, and jail. Hollywood has relentlessly portrayed men as helpless, incompetent doofuses and dangerous domestic abusers while enacting a multi-stage plan to wipe older cinema heroes from the face of the Earth.

Our nation currently has many young men and women who have been trained, pushed, and educated into a mindset where marriage is not an expected state of adult existence, but an option, often temporary, to be faced with trepidation. Viewing the opposite sex with bitterness and suspicion is so widespread that it doesn't even look paranoid anymore. This situation is of maximum advantage to the Marxists who have been quietly slithering among us, sowing dissatisfaction, unrealistic expectations, and the unnatural idea that men and women don't need each other.

So the question is what we all, as a society, do about the trans incursions into so many areas of life — from daycare to elected office. We can sit back, laughing bitterly as the youth of our nation, perhaps for generations to come, spiral off farther away from each other, and away from effective traditions and a productive, satisfying future, where the enemies of American values will happily scoop them up.

Or we can call Red Alert, all hands on deck, and fight as if it matters.

Remember this: one of the most effective recipes for winning a conflict is "divide and conquer."

