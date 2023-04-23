Erasing Women

I’m not sure why it’s happening -- perhaps it’s a backlash from the most obnoxious of the feminists and their conduct or the widespread denigration of and discrimination against white heterosexual men, but there’s no doubt in my mind that there’s a concerted attack by the culture warriors to erase women, denigrate them, and allow them only symbolic powers -- like choosing the moronic Kamala Harris as vice president instead of someone with a demonstrated and earned record of competence. How long has it been since we’ve seen women we looked up to, like Golda Meier and Maggie Thatcher, wielding political power?

Here's a sample of what I mean.

In 2018, we were told “believe all women” in the context of the Kavanaugh hearings, when his accuser told a fabulous story for which there was no credible evidentiary support and nothing except political bias to believe her.

Now just a few years later, an administration nominee for the Supreme Court down gets tongue-tied when asked to define “woman.” It’s confusing. How can we give someone automatic credence based on her sex when that sex defies definition? Well, definitions other than “birthing persons” or “persons who menstruate,” but even then, some advance the notion that men (that is transmen) can give birth, and educational institutions are being forced to install free tampon dispensers in male bathrooms.

ESPN honored Lia Thomas for Women’s History Month. Thomas, as far as I know, has all his original male equipment and simply grew his hair long and donned a woman’s bathing suit to cheat women competitors who worked hard to be the best in their ranks. If you recall, Title IX was enacted to ensure women a better shot in sports competitions. Why is it still on the books if anyone can “be” a woman? The pretense that there is no physical differences between the sexes defies all we know about substantial biological differences in strength. Good for Riley Gaines for calling them out on this absurdity:

Riley Gaines: Lia Thomas is not a brave, courageous woman who EARNED a national title. He is an arrogant, cheat who STOLE a national title from hardworking, deserving woman. The NCAA is responsible.

The Federalist has called out nine other like examples.

USA Today included transgender Rachel Levine in its 2022 Women of the Year and then followed up this year in adding Leigh Finke of Minnesota “a pink-haired man who dresses like a woman and has been in office for less than 12 weeks” to its list of women honorees.

Glamour Magazine chose to honor transgender Caitlyn Jenner among its 2015 Women of the Year.

Laverne Cox: “The year before Jenner scored Glamour’s “Woman of the Year” title, the magazine handed it to another man: Roderick Laverne Cox, who now goes by “Laverne.” Cox’s award from Glamour followed his June 2014 Time Magazine cover, a glowing profile that openly discussed the trans lobby’s attempt to coopt the gay rights movement and boasted about ‘Fixing Nature’s Mistake.’”

Time Magazine last year included M.J. Rodriguez (born Michael Anthony Rodriguez Jr.), a male stage performer among its women of the year.

Male Laurel Hubbard, who finished last in the heavyweight lifting division, still garnered “sportswoman of the year” from a New Zealand college.

California’s Assembly District 7 named Ebony Harper, a man, as its 2021 Woman of the Year. This year, Harper also received a “California Woman Making History” recognition from Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis. He’s the executive director of a group called “California TRANScends.”

Californians seem to have particular difficulty figuring out who’s a woman. In addition to Harper, another man who now goes by the moniker Celia Chung was named “Woman of the Year” by his California district. His honor was apparently for having “successfully pressured San Francisco officials to make their city the first in the country to pay for uninsured residents’ mutilative sex surgeries.

Apart from Riley Gaines, another standout in opposition to this nonsense is the author J. K. Rowling, the creator of Harry Potter, came up the hard way to become successful -- she’s one of the richest people in the UK, and she earned it. She lived and wrote while subsisting in poverty until published. She has opposed placing transgender women in women’s prisons and shelters, opposed the denigration of women, and has faced death and boycott threats. In her view, denying biological realities erases women’s’ experiences, and she has expressed her view (which I consider legitimate) that many young girls transition in order to escape the now demeaned womanhood. As a victim of abuse herself, she has said, “[W]hen you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes he’s a woman, you open the door to any men who wish to come inside.”

For her courage and forthright statement of reality, even people who owe their acting careers to her have disowned their connection to her: Daniel Ratcliffe, Emma Watson; Rupert Grint; Bonnie Wright; Harry Melling; David Tennant; Eddie Redmayne; Katherine Waterston; Kattie Leung; and Chris Rankin.

One member of the Potter cast, Jim Broadbent -- older and wiser than these kiddie stars -- voiced his support of Rowling this week.

Actor Jim Broadbent has backed JK Rowling's position on transgender issues, pledging to confront her critics 'if it came to it'. Broadbent, who played the role of Professor Horace Slughorn in three Harry Potter films, said the abuse aimed at the author was 'really sad'.

I predict her career will last far longer than theirs will. In any event, she’s weathering the storm in style, responding to the most recent boycott threat that she’s stocking up on champagne.

Meanwhile, from the administration that can’t define “woman,” our gormless Secretary of Transportation just announced that he will be spending $20 million dollars on female crash dummies. I mean, really, how can he tell them apart?