Democrats Are The Nigerian Princes Of American Politics

According to the American Heritage dictionary, this is the definition of “Stupid”:

1. Slow to learn or understand; obtuse.

2. Tending to make poor decisions or careless mistakes.

3. Marked by a lack of intelligence or care; foolish or careless.

That applies to a lot of Americans…Democrat voters in general and, in particular, a majority of blacks, college students, and white college-educated women.

Notice I said Democrat voters, not Democrat politicians. Democrat politicians may be many things, hypocrites, liars, traitors and more, but they’re not stupid as defined above. Why? Because they do exactly what they need to do to win and gain power and fortune.

There’s perhaps no better example than Joe Biden. The man is a congenital liar. Plagiarism has been a problem since he was in college and was actually the reason he withdrew from his first presidential campaign. Indeed, Biden is a lying machine! He claimed to have gone to college on a full scholarship, earned three degrees, and graduated in the top of his class. All lies.

Biden’s career of lies only became more consequential and destructive when he ran for president in 2020. Every campaign is full of hyperbole like “I’m going to cut taxes” or “I’ll be the education president.” But with Biden, the lies went far beyond white lies. He told the American people that his son Hunter’s laptop was Russian propaganda and that he never discussed business with his son. Perhaps most depressingly of all, once he became president, he went on TV and told the country that “White supremacists” are the most dangerous threat to the nation. All lies.

But Joe Biden is not stupid, although even before dementia began to set in, he probably wouldn’t have qualified for Mensa. He may never have been the brightest bulb, but he was and is crazy like a fox when it comes to accumulating money and power.

Not that there’s anything wrong with accumulating money and power. Most Americans would like to be financially secure and have the power to improve the lives of those around them and perhaps beyond. But there’s a difference between grifting for a living and doing an honest day’s work.

The question, then, is how does one guy of marginal intelligence get “elected” to the most powerful job in the world? Easy! Democrat operatives are the Nigerian Princes of American politics.

We’re all familiar with the Nigerian Prince schemes. You get an email telling you that some prince has millions of dollars tied up in an American bank, but he can’t get the money without paying some fee or tax, which, because of some visa application hiccup, he can’t pay. However, if you’ll just pay the $10,000 tax for him, he can get their money and will send you millions. Seems legit….

Hat image from the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CC BY-SA 4.0); Biden image from the public domain.

Any normal person would read the email, often filled with misspellings and outlandish claims, and delete it as an obvious scam. But there are a certain number of people who will take the bait and don’t quite figure out that it’s a scam until their bank accounts are empty.

But here’s the thing, those misspellings, grammatical mistakes, and outlandish claims aren’t a bug, they’re a feature! The whole point of the exercise isn’t to garner responses from millions of people who will do even a minimal amount of due diligence and discover the obvious fraud. That would waste the culprit’s time and make the whole endeavor too time-consuming to be profitable.

No, they make the email and the claims so obviously ludicrous that the only people who respond are those sufficiently gullible to end up forking over tens of thousands of dollars. The victims of these schemes may be rather dim, but the thieves are anything but. They’re highly sophisticated in understanding how the human mind works, and they are experts at manipulating it. If they weren’t, the scam never would have taken off, and tens of thousands of victims around the world wouldn’t be out of millions of dollars.

Now replace the Nigerian Prince scam with Democrat party propaganda, and you begin to see exactly what is going on. The Democrat party, along with its comrades in the media, academia, and the regulatory state, are the grifters sitting behind the computer screen spamming America with outlandish claims and promises of fortune, knowing that a certain element of the population is sufficiently gullible to believe them.

For fifty years, Democrats told American women that men were superfluous to raising children, but now that’s moot because men can have babies, genetic men are real women, and prepubescent children are mature enough to consent to sex change operations. They tell us with a straight face that the “Woman of the Year” should be a guy who used to be a mediocre men’s swimmer but who dominates when competing against real women.

For decades, Democrats told black Americans that Democrats were their champions when even a modicum of research would reveal that it was the Democrats who started a war to keep blacks in chains, fought the 13th, 14th, and15th Amendments, started the KKK, wrote Jim Crow laws, and filibustered the Civil Rights Act. It was the Democrats whose policies destroyed the nuclear black family and eviscerated cities like Detroit, Chicago, and others that were once engines of black advancement. It was the Democrats who called for defunding the police and for “equity” in the justice system, severing the connection between actions and consequences and leaving the blood of thousands of black Americans on streets across the country.

And perhaps most treacherously of all, it was Democrats who told blacks that America is a systemically racist nation where they had no chance for success, sparking the worst racial tension in America in two generations. Proving their disdain for black voters, they tell black Americans their lives are at risk because of racist whites when every black person in America knows they have far more to fear from black males, and it’s not even close.

Democrats constantly tell the middle class they’re being shafted because the rich didn’t pay their fair share. In reality, the top 10% of income earners pay 71% of all federal income taxes while the bottom 50% pay a mere 3%.

They also tell us the border is secure while we watch thousands of people simply walk into the country. Then, they call anyone who notices a racist.

Finally, in 2020 when Americans went to bed with Donald Trump ahead in the polls in states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, only to wake up the next morning to find that Democrat-run cities had stopped counting the votes for hours and, then, when they restarted, Biden was magically ahead. Again, with straight faces, they tell us a guy who couldn’t fill a phone booth for his rallies beat a guy whose supporters overflowed football stadiums across the country, and the guys we see on video walking around with flags inside the Capitol on Jan 6th represent the biggest attack on America since 9/11.

The Nigerian Price scammers are pikers when compared to the Democrats. All they want is to empty someone’s bank account. Democrats want total control over everyone’s lives.

When the gullible give their money to the Nigerian Prince scammers, it’s only their bank accounts that are being emptied, but when gullible and stupid voters give their votes to Democrats, they’re undermining the Republic for the entire population. The difference is that most of the marks who fall for the Prince scam learn their lessons and rarely make the same mistake twice while the marks who vote for Democrats continue to do it regardless of the damage they do. There’s a word for that.

