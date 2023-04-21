Deciphering the Government’s Invisible Ink

Gleaning reliable information from so much of what we see and hear from our chosen sources is frequently difficult, and therefore, counting on these media narratives for a path forward is shaky at best. It’s often not easy to see through the façade to uncover the truth behind the headlined stories — most media outlets lead with sensationalism, then fill in the remainder to support their intended conclusion. Those fill-in details are dependably biased, so it is difficult to understand how the story fits into the more significant, and even controlling narratives of deep-state politics and internationalism.

Isn’t it amazing how we talk past each other in private conversations? At times, it’s almost like we are speaking different languages. For example, a progressive friend asked me for my definition of “woke” since it seems to mean different things to different people — there’s a lack of clarity in how we communicate with each other these days. Yet, our inability to draw common conclusions about people, institutions, government, and geopolitics is not an accident; it’s an intentional political strategy.

Eliminate politics momentarily, and focus instead on accurate, convincing communication. Assume that two people of good character and sufficient intellect can’t agree. The questions, the problems, and the solutions are elusive and frustratingly out of reach. Many characterize these differences in political terms. What we hear and think, and often how we believe is frequently due to deliberate miscommunication by and from authoritative sources on which we rely. These sources make grandiose statements, like charging that the horrendous withdrawal from Afghanistan should now be a source of pride.

But without context, and a failure to present the history and facts that enable you to analyze a story, what you believe comes down to what you are inclined to think at the outset. Here are four examples that have set people of goodwill against each other, inviting unnecessary confrontation through deliberately misleading facts, and encouraging us to reach faulty conclusions — I call this the government’s invisible ink: plainly written, but unseen by the unobservant eye. See below:

The way the government covers up its mistakes, lies, and rampant inefficiencies! As I write this, Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, finds himself imprisoned for disclosing classified intelligence to the world. We can understand his arrest as a clear and present danger to not only us but to our allies as well — almost nobody is ever held accountable within the government. Remember Edward Snowden or the Pentagon Papers? Our government routinely misdirects us on issues like missing nukes, military misadventures, and even mundane subjects like incredibly expensive and common acquisition programs. We were lied to about Covid, as well as “pandemic” spending that didn’t do anything but enrich a lot of professional thieves and further empower the government to destroy our economy.

Have you heard about California's environmental tar baby? California has 14 million vehicles, but is the fastest-growing purchaser of electric vehicles (one million to date) — this is more than the following ten states combined. California is on track to ban internal combustion engines by 2035, which is only 12 years away! Enter the tar baby! California is shuttering coal, hydroelectric, nuclear power, and some natural gas plants, all while having conniptions over wind farms killing migratory birds and disturbing peoples' sleep — amidst rolling blackouts to boot! From where is the essential electricity going to come? What about tomorrow? Where's the deep dive into exactly how all this will pan out? Inquiring minds don't seem to want you to know.

Did you know the U.S. essentially invented, owned, and controlled the internet until 2016? And that a Democrat congress essentially forfeited the most potent technical advantage on earth? Russia, Iran, North Korea, and China, in particular, now have an equal footing with us on internet control​​. Everything runs on the internet, and we handed away the keys to the kingdom to enemies who will now use that "equality" to disadvantage us. Was that decision altruistic or just plain stupid? Next time your internet is down after a cyber attack, you might think about this :

As of Saturday, 1 October 2016, Icann is no longer under US government oversight. Instead, it's now a fully 'multi-stakeholder' non-profit that will take on board the views of companies, experts, academics, and nation-states in how the web is run.

As of Saturday, 1 October 2016, Icann is no longer under US government oversight. Instead, it's now a fully ‘multi-stakeholder’ non-profit that will take on board the views of companies, experts, academics, and nation-states in how the web is run.

Supposedly intelligent people consistently steer us down paths and towards problems that even a nonprofessional could foresee. Civil asset forfeiture laws allow law enforcement and other agencies to seize your personal property and retain it indefinitely. They just have to have reason to believe it was involved in the commission of a crime, even if the person was acquitted or never charged. If you have heard of this process, the seizure of assets from drug lords or such probably comes to mind; sadly though, it’s been used too many times on innocent people who can’t afford to fight back! And here’s the kicker…the federal government receives up to 80% of whatever the state seizes. A friend I knew lost an airplane he used to transport Freon across the southern border. He loaned the aircraft to a friend, and although there was no criminal action, the plane was confiscated because R-22 Freon is regulatorily banned here in the States. Our voluminous laws allow all kinds of takings. Every day, trust in the government is in a precipitous decline due to actions like this.

Reading these four examples reminds us of how we constantly lose sight of practical realities. Sometimes we enforce stupid and nonsensical rules, laws, policies, and decisions that do little more than hurt people, disadvantaging us in a world more prone to focus on practicality.

We’ve created hundreds of thousands of lobbyists, lawyers, advisory companies, and accountants whose sole purpose is to navigate frequently unmarked channels visible only to some Washington or other political insider reading the invisible ink you can’t. I believe this is how corruption is born and fostered. It’s just too easy to give up and accept a bribe (legal, as in a campaign contribution, or illegal, as in a payoff) of one kind or another to clear the way through a bureaucracy purposely designed to burden the average American.

We created a cottage industry of legal and illegal shakedowns by writing nonsensical rules of the road that have engorged nonproducers while hamstringing an entire country, thus conflicting its people. I liken this to the drag on a fishing reel intended to tire out a fish. However, fish, in this case, is our national economy. We’ve incapacitated ourselves to such a degree that simple logic is almost universally rejected by the political class in favor of what they can do to disadvantage some while advantaging others and of course, themselves.

Your standard of living, safety, and future are negatively affected by those insider scoundrels that work our system in their favor, not yours.

God Bless America!

