Communism Is Liberty's Mortal Enemy

In a December 26, 1955 article in Time magazine, George Meany of the AFL-CIO warned Americans that

[t]oo many in the free world fail to see the real nature of Communism as the mortal foe of everything that we hold dear, of every moral and spiritual value. Too many are still prisoners of the illusion that Communism is, historically speaking, a progressive system [or] ... extreme liberalism temporarily making bad mistakes. Actually, Communism ... is an anti-social system in which there are embedded some of the worst features of savagery, slavery, feudalism and life-sapping exploitation manifested in the industrial revolution of early-day capitalism.

Meany forcefully asserted that

[t]oo many in the free world seem to have lost their capacity for moral indignation against the most brutal inhumanities when they are perpetrated by Communists. It is painful, but we must face the cruel facts of life. It is disturbing to me that many people in our country who call themselves liberals ... never find the time to utter a word of condemnation against the Communist imperialist destruction of the national independence and democratic rights of hundreds of millions of people in Europe and Asia.

It was unfathomable to Meany that liberals could not perceive that "communism is the deadliest enemy of liberalism."

With great prescience, Meany recognized that "[t]he conflict between Communism and freedom is the problem of our time. It overshadows all other problems. This conflict mirrors our age, its toils, its tensions, its troubles and its tasks. On the outcome of this conflict depends the future of all mankind. I pray that ... we of the free world can muster the moral courage and total strength to preserve peace and promote the freedom of the men and women of every continent, color and creed."

In January of 1956, Meany took aim at the American business community when he explained that "[s]omehow or other, many in our American business community are not sufficiently alert to the danger of world Communism[.]" Meany urged American business "not to let the prospect of monetary profits blur your vision. Know your enemy. Don't help him."

Yet consider that presently, major American corporations and athletic companies simply cave to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) despite the horrific treatment of Chinese people.

In fact, no matter how many times communism proves to bring nothing but the degradation of people, it still rears its ugly head. As W. Cleon Skousen wrote in 1958 in The Naked Communist,

[o]ne of the most fantastic phenomena of modern times has been the unbelievable success of the Communist conspiracy to enslave mankind. Part of this has been the result of two species of ignorance — ignorance concerning the constitutional requirements needed to perpetuate freedom, and secondly, ignorance concerning the history, philosophy and strategy of world Communism. Having had our values eroded through indoctrination in the schools, we have been thinking the way the Communists want us to think. Our founding fathers would be alarmed to learn how confused many American have become. Instead of maintaining a state of intellectual vigilance, too many Americans have fallen under the hypnotic spell of the communist leaders' slogans and are not aware that communist objectives are designed to ultimately destroy America.

In his inimitable way, Thomas Sowell has explained that "in a democracy, we have always had to worry about the ignorance of the uneducated. Today we have to worry about the ignorance of people with college degrees."

Americans would be well served to review Communism's 45 goals, which were read into the Congressional Record by Congressman Albert S. Herlong, Jr. (D-Fla.) in 1963.

Socialism is seen as the bridge between Capitalism and Communism. The major difference between Socialism and Communism is in the method of takeover. Socialism (and Progressivism) believes that it can centralize all control of the individual, land and industry by peaceful, but gradual, legislation; whereas Communism seeks a violent and final confrontation to eliminate all dissension to achieve its Utopian goal of a Stateless and Classless society. But make no mistake; what is the same in all three ideologies is the desire to seize monolithic control of society. Mussolini termed this the Totalitarian Society: 'Everything in the State, nothing outside the State, nothing against the State.'

Merely reviewing a few of the communist goals enumerated by Skousen confirms the incredible success of communist infiltration into America.

Capture one or both of the political parties in the United States.

Get control of the schools and teachers' associations.

Soften the curriculum.

Gain control of all student newspapers.

Infiltrate the press.

Gain control of key positions in radio, TV and pictures.

Eliminate all laws governing obscenity by calling them 'censorship' and a violation of free speech and press.

Break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity in the media.

Infiltrate the churches and replace revealed religion with 'social' religion.

Discredit the American Constitution by calling it inadequate and old-fashioned.

Discredit the American founding fathers as selfish aristocrats [and racists].

Belittle American culture and discourage the teaching of American history.

Discredit and eventually dismantle the FBI.

Infiltrate and gain control of big business and unions.

Transfer some of the powers of arrest from the police to social agencies. Treat all behavioral problems as mental health or social problems.

Discredit the family as an institution.

Emphasize the need to raise children away from the negative influence of parents.

In his book Reagan's War, Peter Schweizer demonstrates the astonishing degree to which communists and communist sympathizers have penetrated the Democrat party.

Fast-forward and mull over the following:

Joe Biden continually kowtows to the CCP's demands.

In fact, the Democrat party is acting as foot soldiers for the communists. Thus, "Washington State passed SB 5599 which allows the state to legally take children away from their parents if they do not consent to their child's gender transition surgeries. All Democrats voted yes. All Republicans voted no."

Moreover, the teachers' union acts as a shill for the Democrat party. Additionally, the left-wing media are no longer even attempting to be impartial in presenting the news. Schools either do not teach about the astonishing ideas of the American Constitution or indoctrinate students into believing that America is evil to the core. Police are defunded, and the government continues to erase the influence of parents.

No doctrine is more fundamental to communism than hatred of the idea of a supreme creator. From its inception, the Bolsheviks "gleefully arrested priests, defaced icons, and subjected believers to mockery or worse."

In the Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party, published by the Epoch Times, one learns of the atrocities by the Chinese.

In 1950, the CCP instructed its local governments to ban all unofficial religious faiths and secret societies. In the nationwide crackdown, the government mobilized the classes they trusted to identify and persecute members of religious groups.

Are we beginning to see the beginning of such persecution under the "viciously anti-Christian Catholic Biden regime"? In fact, "Catholic priests who minister at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center were issued a 'cease and desist order' just before Holy Week."

Anti-Christian hostility under Biden is reaching unprecedented levels.

Moreover,

[t]he diabolical nature of the Chinese Communist Party is evidenced by China's Rent-A-Womb industry. Chinese children birthed by an American surrogate gain and maintain the full rights of U.S. citizenship just by being born here — even though they will be raised in China. When the child turns 21, the parents will have direct access to citizenship via a green card application. This is a long-term pathway to subvert U.S. citizenship and infiltrate key industries.

Consider also that "[t]he number of Chinese migrants illegally crossing into the US during the last three months of 2022 skyrocketed by over 700% compared to the same period a year earlier, data shows."

In essence, "obliterating the American past, with its principles of freedom, liberty and private ownership is a major goal of the communists." If we do not perceive the monstrous and overwhelming actions that communists ceaselessly take, we will truly lose our beautiful country. They clearly leave no stone unturned, nor should we in countering them.

Eileen can be reached at middlemarch18@att.net.

Image via Pxhere.