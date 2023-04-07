America Needs a New Normal

Casting aside the "norms" that the Left loudly pined for just a few short years ago, far-Left Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg compelled the former president to appear in a Manhattan court to enter a plea in response to an indictment containing 34 counts of "falsifying business records," which is normally a minor misdemeanor charge.

The facts surrounding the case haven't changed in the years since multiple agencies of the federal government evaluated the merits and declined to take legal action against Donald Trump. The allegations surrounding payments made to sad little cuck Michael Cohen, supposedly to reimburse him for paying an adult film star to keep quiet about her past alleged dalliances with Trump, aren't new and nothing in the indictment indicates there is any new evidence.

From all the legal analyses I've read about it, the case is pretty weak, especially the justification for trumping the charges up to felonies. I suspected that Bragg, the DA who was very recently a nobody, was being sacrificed to humiliate Trump with a perp walk in silver bracelets on TV for the world to see. Frankly, I'm surprised that didn't happen.

After the 2020 presidential election was unbelievably lost to Dopey Joe, the Left went to work on Trump and anyone that was even suspected of supporting him in revenge for the previous four years. If ideology were a boxing match, leftists got into the ring with brass knuckles and a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu while the rest of us refused to acknowledge that our boxing gloves aren't going to cut it anymore.

I lost track of all the "historic" and "unprecedented" actions that the Left has taken ever since. Suddenly "peaceful protests" were deemed "insurrections" by leftists. Utterly innocent Americans were thrown in jail for months, their lives ruined, simply because they were near the Capitol grounds wearing a MAGA hat protesting the dubious election results.

How dare they support the Bad Orange Man? How dare they question the results of the election, even though the Left has questioned results that weren't in their favor in every single presidential election since the beginning of time?

Censorship and oppression, two aspects of authoritarian societies we all agreed were bad, became the Left's favorite tools even before election day. America's town square -- social media -- happily (and literally) took marching orders from their leftist overlords in government to remove content that went against the Party and its narratives. Users of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and other platforms were banned and canceled en masse, their voices silenced, for having the wrong viewpoint.

While Republicans in government fiddled, diddled, and whistled past the graveyard, one man -- an immigrant, no less -- decided he'd had enough. Elon Musk purchased Twitter, fired everybody, took it private, and restored free speech to arguably the largest town square in the world.

It's a good start. The country cannot allow the Left to continue being the only one using proverbial jiu-jitsu in the boxing ring of American politics and culture.

I know I'm not the only one sick and tired of watching Republicans across the country do next to nothing in response to the Left's scorched-earth Blitzkrieg against all that is good and right in America. I know I'm not the only one baffled by private companies and institutions falling one by one like dominoes to the Left and become their enforcers and foot soldiers, even to the detriment of their own businesses.

For the American experiment to continue in any form that wouldn't violently sicken our nation's Founders if they were still alive today, those of us in America that aren't batshit crazy need to establish a New Normal where the out-of-control craziness is stopped in its tracks by an even more determined opposing force fueled by love for the foundational principles of liberty, freedom, and the American way.

The first step is to take the country by the shoulders and shake it awake. Far too many of our compatriots are apathetic and/or ignorant -- willfully or otherwise -- about the things happening around them. You may not be interested in politics, but politics are interested in you. And your children. How do we engage this portion of the population? Someone smarter than me needs to figure that out, and quickly. Somehow, we must find a way to overcome the bread, circuses, propaganda and lies.

Voters need to do their homework to ensure our representatives at all levels of government have a backbone and are committed to taking significant action rather than remaining silent in the face of the left's seething hatred of everything in the country that doesn't align with their worldview. You know, like sanity.

The current normal where those on the right fiddle and diddle while doing nothing is no longer acceptable. Action is required.

Influential American institutions both public and private need to be filled with Elon Musks and other smart, formidable, and determined guardians to represent the sane majority.

The leftists and the wackos (but I repeat myself) need to be on defense. Permanently. This must be the New Normal.

