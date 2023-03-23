Will We Go Gently Into That Good Night?

The most challenging pieces I author address overwhelming topics, or verbalize what many of us are thinking yet fail to say; obviously, “blackpilling” isn’t the goal, and the threat of violence from lowbrow political mobs is a serious concern. Apparently, I’m not the only one: each year, I read thousands of well-considered articles, blogs, and emails presented by frightened, angry, or resigned individuals. They believe the America we knew is gone, never to return. I speak to many more who express much the same sentiment. We commiserate with each other. We talk tactics, candidates, and ideas, and refer to historical moments that comfort us. But, in the end, many of us feel we are lying to ourselves. Free elections, an educated public, patriotism, and a clear-eyed view of history are now an illusion, or simply a spasmodic recollection of how things used to be.

The reality is that we are close to “checkmate”...but not there yet.

These are dangerous times for thinkers and people of conscience. There are crazies everywhere! Recently, federal judge Kyle Duncan was escorted off the stage by marshals at Stanford University because a mob prevented him from engaging with the school’s Federalist Society Club. Also shocking is the backstory from the Dean of Diversity, Jenny Martinez; Stanford’s president forced Martinez to apologize to Duncan, as she was the voice of the mob, shouting him down and lecturing him on his lack of Wokeness. In response to her apology, her class was vandalized by fellow wokesters. From the New York Post:

At the end of her class, all but a handful of Martinez’s class of 60 stood and stared at her silently to suggest they were also being silenced[.]

It is worth noting that Dean Martinez will not face any disciplinary action — this is where our society is today.

In previous articles, we discussed the factors which have tilted the scale to favor the Left, or Progressives, or Marxists…whatever name they use. There seems to be more of them each year through illegal immigration and governmental policies. Our educational system now graduates a very Woke product who would turn in their own parents if required. The latest outrage is brought directly to you from San Francisco (the wackiest, wokiest city in America) — the city “could become the first major US city” to fund slavery reparations, and their proposed plan would award $5 million to “each eligible black resident.” This is seriously being considered.

Further, "A city-appointed panel also suggests a guaranteed annual income of $97,000 for eligible recipients with homes in San Francisco provided for $1 a family. The city's Board of Supervisors has begun considering the recommendations." Remember, San Francisco never saw an enslaved person…ever!

Ask yourself these two consequential questions:

Who are these crazies being given serious time and consideration for these ridiculous ideas? Where are the half a trillion dollars to facilitate funding this idea to be found? Obviously, these ill-gotten gains will be taken from the soon-to-be poor!

These people and millions more have no filter. If they can think of it, they want it! It would end right here except for one fact: they have the political power. A confluence of radical ideas, unenforced laws, people who see this as a means to an end, and a sort of governor placed on the sane among us have allowed these crazies to run free like a pack of power-hungry Hitler Youth. You dare not stand to them…they’ll burn you down. These mobs are precisely like the young Nazi ideologues of the ‘30s and ‘40s.

If I am correct, and we live in authoritarian times, what do we do? Our leaders and our military use the phrase “all options are on the table.” What exactly does that mean? The general understanding of that phrase is you are unconstrained as to your responses. Military and national leaders don’t want adversaries to know precisely what options are being considered; this is called strategic ambiguity.

But what about you and me? What do we do with a situation that has become intolerable and threatens our existence? Who is going to bat for us anymore? We’ve tried everyone from our State and federal representatives to the courts and, ultimately, the ballot box. Our right to live in peace and tranquility has been severely eroded. Our children are forever impoverished by out-of-control spending that will make them poorer and lead shorter, more insecure lives.

How many of our fellow Americans realize and fear what’s almost certainly coming?

Poet Dylan Thomas urged his father, who was facing death:

Do not go gentle into that good night,

Old age should burn and rave at close of day;

Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

Within this poem, Thomas expresses his thoughts to fight bravely until the end. The question for all of us who believe in the concept our brave Founding Fathers conjured up is, what are we willing to do to keep the flame of Liberty alive? With enemies and detractors all around us and the odds stacked against us, who among us will stand up and fight the good fight? For that matter, what is the good fight?

For myself, it is four things:

Find the leadership that people like you and I can support, who can clearly see what has happened to our country. They must declare political war against the people, practices, and allies of those that have wrought such widespread desecration of our once “ city upon the hill” as expressed by President John F. Kennedy. Seek guidance by rereading our Declaration of Independence, which states in part:

But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.

This is how our country was born. No government has the right to enslave its people!

Our country was founded on the truth that tyranny encroaches upon our individual God-given rights of life, Liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, is intolerable. Can you fully see and understand that those rights have been horribly infringed? We must call a spade a spade, and recognize the stage at which we find ourselves. Many aspects of life appear to be as complicated as a Gordian Knot to untangle. But would you believe it if I told you that’s not true? You must know that things are either true or not, and we must live in the light of reality when we parse the truth.

I don’t advocate violence like the mobs of the Left, but I also don’t believe in giving up important and righteous fights. If the battle for our democracy is not the most imperative of fights, what is? I know there are some still young in spirit and vigor who share my concerns, and there is a responsibility on older Americans like myself to be good stewards of our Republic — we must educate and motivate our heirs for Liberty’s sake! We have much more to lose before this is over…and we aren’t there yet.

Long live the Republic!

God Bless America!

Allan J. Feifer—Patriot, Author, Businessman, and Thinker. Read more about Allan, his background, and his ideas to create a better tomorrow at www.1plus1equals2.com.

