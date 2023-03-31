Why 'Rainbowland' Is Psychologically Dangerous to Children

The left-wing media have raised a cry because the Miley Cyrus-Dolly Parton song "Rainbowland" was recently dropped from a singing program for six-year-old students at Heyer Elementary School in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Waukesha was the site of the horrific crime on 11/21/21, when an African-American man killed six people and injured 62 others in an event of mass vehicular homicide. This monstrous crime did not fit the government-media racial narrative, so it has largely been forgotten.

"Rainbowland" was written by Miley Cyrus in 2017 with later minor modifications by Dolly Parton. When the song was dropped from the singing program, it was replaced by a selection from Kermit the Frog's oeuvre entitled "Rainbow Connection." Waukesha school superintendent James Sebert explained that the Heyer school administration "[d]etermined the song (Rainbowland) could be deemed controversial" based on the district's Controversial Issues in the Classroom standard, which defines controversy as any topic "on which opposing points of view have been promulgated by responsible opinion ... [and] which may have political, social or personal impacts on students and/or the community" (source of quotes).

Why, with a war raging in Europe, use of nuclear weapons being bandied, crime surging, the banking system on the verge of collapse, and inflation making people choose between buying medicine and having an omelet, would major news organizations, including Drudge Report, be outraged because a group of Wisconsin first-graders will be muffing the words of "Rainbow Connection" rather than "Rainbowland"? Because the switch is viewed as a challenge to the cultural and political ascendancy of homosexuality, including pro-homosexual indoctrination in the public schools. The mainstream media that should be reporting on major events are more slavishly protective of the rights and purposes of sexuality minorities than anything else.

Dolly Parton is one of the most famous and beloved singer-songwriters of this time. She has been recognized as a leading supporter of the politicized sexualities movement, and recently of supporting performative transvestism known as "drag queens." This is her right as a free American. But to suggest there are not two sides to these spiritual, moral, and political issues, and different opinions as to the needs of young children regarding exposure to adult sexuality, is irrational.

Though a sophisticated adult does understand that the song Rainbowland is about promoting left-wing race and sexuality imperatives, that is not the primary danger the song poses to children.

The first stanza says, "'Cause I know if we try, we could really make a difference in this world." No. Six-year-olds really can't make a difference in this world. Most six-year-olds still believe in Santa Claus, if they are fortunate enough to have parents who let them be children. They are learning vital life lessons like "don't bop each other on the head or steal toys." They don't comprehend the abstract concept "this world" and should not be asked to "make a difference" in it.

The second stanza veers into psychological mistreatment, as the little ones are asked to sing about "all the hurt and the hate going on here." To a first-grader, here means "right here." Six-year-olds are still afraid of monsters in the dark. The six-year-olds of Waukesha are especially vulnerable, because when they were three, a human monster attacked their home and families. It is mistreatment to reiterate to a young child that he is surrounded by hurt and hate. To a six-year-old, that means things that make me cry or hurt Mommy are here. In scary fairy tales, children usually can defeat the witch or the monster by being smart and good. The little ones of Waukesha can't do anything about the hurt and hate they are told is surrounding them.

The last stanza advises, "Dig deep down inside, brush the judgment and fear aside, make wrong things right, and end the fight, 'cause I promise ain't nobody gonna win." It is senseless to tell a six-year-old to dig deep down and introspect about social justice. This is a confusing and distressing message to inflict upon small children.

Besides, the premise that judgment is harmful is wrong. The main problem with American society is a lack of healthy and righteous judgment against harmful behavior. There's an epidemic of tolerance for crime and drug abuse. Non-judgmentalism is harming children, not the opposite. The exploitative and debilitating message to brush aside judgment sets the young up for self-harm, oppositionality, and distrust of the very people who love them and need to teach them right from wrong.

The song decries judgment. Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus have had stellar careers in entertainment and business, undeterred by societal disapproval. Dolly Parton never feared judgment. For years, her bosom was the punch line of a joke that was born stale, and she brushed it off. Her most famous quip is, "It takes a lot of money and work to look this cheap."

But Miley Cyrus proved that there is no degree of drug-addled crudeness that could impede a career in popular music. Furthermore, she has been oblivious to the dangers her self-destructive behaviors pose to young people who are not rich and pampered as she is, and who might follow her example. She has extolled mescaline, marijuana, and MDMA. She has used cocaine and been treated for alcoholism. Unlike most Americans, Miley Cyrus can afford revolving-door rehab. She is a heavy cigarette smoker. She observed, "I always wondered how those big-ass fires start in L.A., and then I'll throw my cigarette out the window or something, and I'm like, 'There it is.'" Such a philosopher.

Miley Cyrus has provided the media a ship's log of pansexual voyages so far-flung that it makes it seem as though Magellan never left home. And yet, her brief marriage must have been a bit of a disappointment for both bride and groom, as shortly afterward she announced, "I'm not interested in d----." Expanding on this revelation, she combines aesthetic sensibilities with reformed romantic aspirations, observing, "Everyone I think can agree that from ancient times d---- make wonderful sculptures. Other than that, I'm not as interested. ... I like d---- as art pieces and sculptural. I think it looks really good on a table." She added, "Girls are way hotter. We know this."

Neither Dolly Parton nor Miley Cyrus has had children. The contrast between Miss Parton (77)'s poignant and practical thoughts on her childlessness, compared to Miss Cyrus (30)'s profane contempt for motherhood, exemplifies the spiritual downfall of American civilization, which has been steeper and faster than the rollercoaster at Dollywood. Regarding motherhood, Miley Cyrus rages, "We are expected to keep the planet populated ... and they try to change laws to force it upon you." Her understanding of the nature of love clarifies why she believes women have to be forced to have a child: "Why are we trained that love means putting yourself second and those you love first? If you love yourself, then you come first." Finally she observes, "We're getting handed a piece of s--- planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child" (source of quotes).

This is not someone who is mentally able to write encouraging and happy songs for little children. If Miley Cyrus wants to understand the hate she sees everywhere, a mirror is a good place to start.

In view of the terrible tragedy that happened at a Christian school this week, thank God school administrators in Waukesha, Wisconsin are leading the way in their sacred duty to protect children.

Image: Miley Cyrus. Credit: Ronald Woan via Flickr, CC BY-NC 2.0 (cropped).