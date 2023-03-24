When Will Stubborn Trump Loyalists Face Inconvenient Truths?

Stubborn Trump supporters, especially the most fervent, seem unwilling to challenge the deedless covenant, ask the hard questions that if answered truthfully would confirm that Donald Trump has been a supreme letdown, and his failures -- including the re-election debacle -- self-inflicted.

Promises made, promises kept? Not when it mattered.

Drain the swamp? Spinning around in an airboat.

Trump never cleaned up the FBI, instead hired the Dem sympathizer Christopher Wray as Director, and except for a few gratuitous tweets about his incompetence, left him in place.

Gina Haspel, CIA chief, kept the job until the last day despite the likelihood she was knee-deep with John Brennan in the active sabotage of Trump’s 2015-2016 campaign and incoming president-elect transition.

Trump appointed, then tolerated clueless insubordinates and leakers like Rex Tillerson, John Kelly, JR McMaster, James Mattis, and Gary Cohn, until the damage was done, and Trump’s agenda crippled.

Trump announces the appointment of General McMaster as National Security Advisor

YouTube screengrab (cropped)

When will unyielding Trump loyalists answer the following questions?

Why couldn’t Trump get illegal immigration fixed -- beyond executive orders easily overturned — and get Obamacare reversed when he had a Republican Senate and House? Why did Trump let Paul Ryan ruin his platform? Why did Trump deliberately antagonize John McCain knowing McCain would undercut the final vote on debriding Obamacare? Why did Trump willfully persist with a toxic persona, alienating suburban voters that cost him (and us) the House in 2018 and led to the first impeachment and a MAGA agenda declared morte by the Democrats?

Why did Trump endlessly rail against billions in federal budget giveaways to Dem darlings like Planned Parenthood, and Marxist countries, but signed the bills anyhow?

Why did Trump never de-classify all the Obamagate documents, and release all of the Biden laptop evidence?

Why didn’t Trump appoint a special prosecutor for the Biden corruption and the 2020 election fraud?

Why did Trump do nothing but tweet when America’s cities were firebombed and occupied by violent leftists for months in the summer of 2020? Why didn’t he immediately prosecute both Antifa and BLM rioters along with mayors and governors who aided and sheltered nationwide insurrections, especially in Washington DC.

Why didn’t Trump attempt to break up the social media monopolies, the real enemy of the people?

Since spring 2020, when Trump knew that unrestricted mail-in ballot rules were ripe for fraud, and knew that the new voting accommodations — especially in Georgia and Pennsylvania -- were likely unconstitutional, why did he do nothing? His Republican National Committee was equally AWOL.

Why did Trump abandon the themes and prospects so brilliantly laid out in his 2020 State of the Union?

Why didn’t Trump formally recognize Taiwan as an independent sovereign nation?

Why did Trump persist with six weeks of self-destructive CCP Covid 19 press conferences where he rambled with stream-of-consciousness ravings inviting counterproductive and cringe worthy shouting matches with the media — most of whom would never give him a fair hearing?

Why did Trump tolerate — and elevate -- the likes of medical hack and career self-publicist Anthony Fauci whose track record over 35 years has been dismal, but whose advice and misplaced authority plunged the nation into an economic catastrophe, for which Trump was blamed, and will never recover under Biden?

Why did Trump invite Bob Woodward to chronicle all of Trump’s undisciplined ramblings offering up more provender for Trump’s enemies fewer than six months before the election?

Why did Trump agree to the presidential election debates — with the likes of Chris Wallace, a well-established Trump-hater and Dem sympathizer as moderator -- and then abandon any pretense at displaying an even temperament, never keeping his mouth shut to allow dementia Joe to choke himself with own gaffe-vomit?

Why did Trump allow Hillary to skate? Why were John Brennan, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, and the other FBI/DOJ saboteurs and perjurers never prosecuted? Why is Andrew Weismann, the corrupt architect of the malignant Mueller Russian collusion probe still preening with claims that Trump is a criminal while Gen. Michael Flynn needed a pardon to set him free?

Why did Trump fall for the trap set by the Democrats on Jan 6, 2021?

Why does Trump believe shadow boxing is as good as landing a real punch? Apart from the 2016 primaries, and on Election Day 2016, what adversaries has he disabled or dispatched as president?

Trump loyalists seem to be only interested in pyrotechnics on the big screen, unwilling to demand from Trump more than fire-eating speeches, accompanied by little else. Where are the demands that Trump deliver his obligations from the shared covenant?

It’s one thing to put trust in a new marshal to clean up Dodge, it’s another to persist with irrational fealty when the same marshal proves he is a do-nothing swaggering self-absorbed windbag.

Donald Trump was always quick to pull back his duster, showing a holster and bandoleer, and badge cast-molded by himself. But the holster was empty with the bandoleer is still awaiting backordered cartridges.

Meanwhile Obama-Biden craven outlaws have returned with fresh ammo gleefully shooting up Main Street, and not only the saloons, but also the church, the telegraph office, the general store, the livery stable, the sheriff’s office, the schoolhouse, and the courthouse.

For decades we’ve bemoaned the flaccid, establishment RINOs, do nothing cowards who capitulate to the left without a whimper. Show me where Donald Trump is any different, and better on the substance of actually getting things that matter done.

ALL CAPS MESAAGES FROM TRUMP”S TRUTH SOCIAL DON”T MATTER. Governance matters, and Donald Trump’s record proves he’s not up to the job.

Well, the hard truth is that Donald Trump failed to do the job he was elected to do: build a durable bulwark against the left’s wanton destruction of western civilization and disabling America as the foremost protector of personal liberty and economic freedom. What was the point of all the fuss and feathers if we’re worse today than when Trump stepped off the escalator?

And so, when will MAGA nation bid farewell, Godspeed, to Donald Trump, and find a worthy successor? How much longer will they cling to an illusion?