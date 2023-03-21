Trump Gets a Boost from Bragg

Leaks have been flying for about a week that Donald Trump is about to be indicted by a Manhattan grand jury -- for improperly accounting for a payment made to Stormy Daniels. District Attorney Alvin Bragg seems to be slowing things down a bit, claiming they still need to hear from another witness. However, I think he’s committed at this point. He let the leak happen. Now he can’t back out. The Democratic Party’s radical base will fly into a fit of rage if they are denied a Trump indictment. I have a question for DA Bragg: Have you thought this out?

The Dems should have studied history in school rather than gender studies. The Donald has been flailing away at his perceived enemies, and so far they’ve mostly been people in his own party. He’s been alienating his own voters in the process. As Napoleon Bonaparte advised his generals, “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.” Bragg just interrupted Trump.

Observers are noting the lunacy of the indictment. According to a tweet by Elon Musk:

If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory.

Dilbert creator Scot Adams added:

If Trump gets indicted, it will make him look right about everything, including whatever he was wrong about.

Kamala Harris supporter Chris Rock also addressed the issue during the Mark Twain Award ceremony at the Kennedy center:

Do you know this is only going to make him more popular. It’s like arresting Tupac. He’s just gonna sell more records. Are you stupid?

Even Nancy Pelosi laughed -- apparently not realizing that she and her fellow leftists were the butt of the joke.

So why is Bragg doing it? I see three possible strategies. The first is that the Dems think a photo op of Donald Trump in handcuffs will benefit Joe or Kamala in the 2024 election. There’s just one problem with that logic. It’s still Joe or Kamala. Do they really want to make dishonesty a disqualifier -- with those two?

The second possibility is that they’re trying to trigger a repeat of January 6. The idea being that they could create some social unrest, tag the Republicans as extremists, and condemn conservatives to the political wilderness for decades. There are two problems with that logic. Media credibility is now under 15 percent, and the Republicans will be controlling any investigations that result. It won’t be like the Cheney/Kinzinger story hour this time.

The third possibility is that they actually want to help Trump win the nomination because they think he’ll be easy to beat. After all, they find him offensive. Surely everyone else does too.

Albert Einstein is often attributed with saying: “Insanity is doing the same thing and expecting different results.” Isn’t option 3 the strategy the Dems used during the 2016 Presidential primary? Do they think it will turn out different this time? I think it accomplished two things. Donald Trump got elected and the Left went bat guano crazy. Is “basement” Joe going to be a better campaigner than the Hildabeast? How about Cackling Kamala? Can either of them beat the Donald without the big Wuhan assist? Maybe the Dems aren’t insane and it will work this time. But I think Democrat insanity is the more likely explanation.

The flip side is that there is a high probability that the indictment will help Donald Trump’s campaign. Nothing clarifies who one’s enemies are more than being cuffed and frog marched in front of the cameras. That alone will improve the Donald’s target discrimination. He’s going to shift fire to the Left -- where it should have been all along. Conservatives will rejoice when he attacks Alvin Bragg instead of Ron DeSantis, and DeSantis helps him.

It may also encourage Trump to play “big tent” politics. So far, he has been accepting a smaller following in lieu of embracing competing ideas. He has been excluding anyone who is not fiercely loyal to him. That culling of his following has been happening at a time when he should have been building a coalition. But those that he has attacked have come to his defense on the issue of the indictment. Maybe Trump will learn the difference between an opponent and an enemy.

The indictment will also improve Donald Trump’s popularity. The Dems impeached him twice, and his popularity improved. The FBI raided his home at Mar a Lago, and his popularity went up again. Maybe Einstein was wrong, the Dems aren’t nuts, and this time it will actually be different -- but I doubt it.

The Dems should be asking themselves a few questions.

At what point does their relentless bloodlust transform Trump from a villain to a victim? Isn’t victimhood their new scale of righteousness? Have they crossed that Rubicon yet?

Will this play well with the electorate? No doubt New Yorkers and Californians will celebrate. But how will it be received in the swing states where elections are decided?

Will this further undermine public confidence in our criminal justice system? If so, which party will benefit? Does the party of “defund the local police” and “build the FBI a multi-billion dollar palace” benefit if the public believes the system is corrupt?

With one colossal act of poor judgement, Alvin Bragg is about to turn Donald Trump into a sympathetic figure and refocus his campaign. His actions will expose the deep state as a corrupt affront to our self-governance principles -- and an actual threat to the peaceful transition of power. He may even convince millions of Americans that this fight is bigger than Donald Trump. It’s about whether we will continue to be a country of the self-governed, or a country of serfs subject to the whims of our administrative overlords

Who Knows? Maybe the Left’s plan will work this time. Perhaps they can actually scuttle Trump’s campaign. It can’t be that hard to get a quick conviction with a New York jury. Maybe they can tie him up so much with his criminal defense he can’t campaign. If so, we need to be good sports. We’ll owe them a great big: Congratulations. You got the Donald this time. Well played. Then Kamala Harris can prepare to debate Ron DeSantis in 2024. It’ll be better than the Oscars.

The Left never understood that 2016 was never about Donald Trump. It was normal Americans using the loudest voice available, to tell leftists to stop destroying our country. Here we go again -- listen up.

John Green is a political refugee from Minnesota, now residing in Idaho. He has written for American Thinker, and American Free News Network. He can be followed on Facebook or reached at greenjeg@gmail.com.

Image: Gage Skidmore