This Great Stage of Fools

If you’ve ever wondered why the Left is so successful in fooling so many people for so long, you might consider branding expert Rob Frankel’s observation.

The average IQ score is 100, encompassing about 68% of the population. If you add in the population who isn't even that bright, all the way down to the bottom of the barrel, you'll find that an astonishing 84% of the population ranges from "average" to "breathing paperweight." That leaves about 16% of people who are "above average" or "really, really smart."

(Actually post “pandemic,” I believe U.S. I.Q. scores have gone down for the first time in decades.)

Of course, some really smart people can be taken in, too, but rarely do they confess their error. This week a very intelligent person, Naomi Wolf (B.A. Yale, PhD Oxford) did just that. She offered up a” full-throated apology” to conservatives for falling for the Democrats’ narrative on the January 6 events.

I believed a farrago of lies. And, as a result of these lies, and my credulity -- and the credulity of people similarly situated to me - many conservatives’ reputations are being tarnished, on false bases.

What opened her eyes was the videos shown by Tucker Carlson.

While “fact-checkers” state that it is “misinformation” to claim that Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi was in charge of Capitol Police on that day, the fact is that the USCP is under the oversight of Congress, according to -- the United States Capitol Police. This would be the same Congress that convened the January 6 Committee subsequently, and that used millions of dollars in taxpayer money to turn that horrible day, and that tragic event, into a message point that would be used to tar a former President as a would-be terrorist, and to smear all Republicans, by association, as “insurrectionists,” or as insurrectionists’ sympathizers and fellow-travelers. There is no way to unsee Officer Brian Sicknick, claimed by some Democrats in leadership and by most of the legacy media to have been killed by rioters at the Capitol that day, alive in at least one section of the newly released video.

She details how protestors assembling at the Capitol is not new and that public buildings belong to the public. The narrative on January 6 has been used to tar all conservatives (unfairly) she concedes. Other things she notes she once believed but are false, include these: Hunter Biden’s laptop was “Russian propaganda;” Trump “colluded with Russia; the Steele dossier; that Trump “instigated” the January 6 riot.

A far more accurate view of what happened on January 6 and the outrageous behavior of the prosecution, the FBI, and the D.C. judiciary has always been found at American Greatness, authored by Julie Kelly, and, if, you want an even more accurate and detailed summary on those events than Wolf provided, I suggest you read her latest, a January 6 crib sheet.

Here’s the meat of it, but read it all if you care for a full picture:

”The overwhelming majority of protestors did not act badly or violently” -- even the DoJ’s data supports that.

No one is charged with bearing a weapon into the Capitol.

Body cams show “outrageous misconduct by law enforcement. D.C. Metropolitan Police launched an aggressive and unnecessary offensive against the crowd assembled on the west lawn. Even though protestors were respecting police lines at the time, footage shows officers throwing stun grenades and other devices containing rubber bullets into the crowd beginning shortly after 1:00 p.m.” and that conduct enraged the crowd.

Inside the Capitol “police used batons to beat at least two women on the head resulting in injuries;" “excessive force caused the deaths of four supporters.”

There’s no evidence any officer was killed there and “there’s no evidence the reported suicides of other officers after January 6 were related to the protest.”

The claim that the protest was to affect the count was also bunk. “Congress was NOT voting to certify the electoral college results at the time,” in fact, as the Electoral Count Reform Act permitted, Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Paul Gosar “were in the process of disputing the election outcome in Arizona at the time” and Congress had adjourned to consider this.

This is hardly the first time the Democrats and media have worked together to spread lies to injure conservatives. Did you believe President Nixon was a racist and the Republicans had a Southern strategy to garner the votes of die-hard racists in the South? If so, you might read Don Surber’s detailed debunking of these widely believed falsehoods.

The [Washingtn] Post said on July 26, 2019, “Most Americans have heard the story of the Southern strategy: The Republican Party, in the wake of the civil rights movement, decided to court Southern white voters by capitalizing on their racial fears. Republican presidential candidate Barry Goldwater first wielded this strategy in 1964 and Richard Nixon perfected it in 1968 and 1972, turning the solidly Democratic South into a bastion of Republicanism.” The Washington Post lied. Nixon rejected the Southern Strategy. In 1968, he received but 13.52% of the votes in Mississippi -- a state that had given Goldwater 87.14% of its vote four years earlier. Nixon supported civil rights and the end of segregation in both words and deeds. Republicans tried for nearlya century to end lynching and to codify civil rights. Democrat segregationists from the 11 Confederate states filibustered it.

If anyone employed a Southern Strategy it was the Democrats, who were always for segregation.

The real Southern Strategy belonged to Democrats who took every single Confederate state after Reconstruction in 10 presidential elections until 1920, when Tennessee defected and went to Harding. The 11 went back to Democrats in the next election but Hoover took 5 Southern states. FDR’s Southern Strategy took back those 11 Confederate states but 4 broke for the segregationist States’ Rights Democratic Party in 1948. Ike (with Nixon as his VP) took 4 of the 11 in 1952 and 6 in 1956 -- the first Republican majority in the South since Reconstruction. America was changing. A nation that was 85% white wanted to end treating blacks as second-class citizens The unsung hero of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was Senate Republican Leader Everett Dirksen who worked with LBJ to break the filibuster and get the bill passed. Only 33 of the 100 senators were Republican but Dirksen delivered 27 votes.

It was two generations after the passage of the Civil rights Act before the Republicans controlled most Southern state legislatures. His factual argument on this score is very well-documented. If you still believe this nonsense, you probably are okay with the Democrats’ latest lie that Republican President Abraham Lincoln did not emancipate slaves.