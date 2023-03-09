There's Something about MAGA

In So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish (the fourth book in The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy "trilogy of six books"), Douglas Adams brutalizes "democracy" in a hilarious exchange:

"On its world, the people are people. The leaders are lizards. The people hate the lizards and the lizards rule the people." "Odd," said Arthur. "I thought you said it was a democracy." "I did," said Ford. "It is." "So," said Arthur, hoping he wasn't sounding ridiculously obtuse, "why don't the people get rid of the lizards?" "It honestly doesn't occur to them," said Ford. "They've all got the vote, so they all pretty much assume that the government they voted in more or less approximates to the government they want." "You mean they actually vote for the lizards?" "Oh yes," said Ford with a shrug, "of course." "But," said Arthur, going in for the big one again, "why?" "Because if they didn't vote for a lizard," said Ford, "the wrong lizard might get in."

That is America's Uniparty system in a nutshell! Republican, Democrat, whatever — they're all lizards. Then someone who doesn't speak lizard comes along — Donald Trump — and the "democracy" loses its collective mind. The Intelligence Community spies on his campaign. The FBI insinuates that he's a Russian spy. The press calls for his removal and incarceration. Unethical prosecutors and judges go after anyone who might be called his friend. The Uniparty harasses him with endless investigations. The Pentagon and agency bureaucrats ignore his lawful orders and spread gossip and lies. The Department of (in)Justice and left-leaning local tyrants persecute his supporters with spurious criminal charges that ruin lives but, more importantly, blare a warning to all Americans: if you dare to vote for a non-lizard, we will target you as extremists, lock you up as insurrectionists, threaten all you hold dear, and terrorize your lives! All this calculated Uniparty and Deep State destruction because so many in Washington so despise the idea of making America great again that they choose to imbecilically slander that notion as racist!

When President Trump took the stage at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference and pledged to "totally obliterate the Deep State" if voters re-elected him, he made it crystal-clear that the war between the people and the lizards will be one for the ages. "In 2016, I declared I am your voice. Today, I add, I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution." If you didn't already know he was wearing his iconic navy suit, white shirt, and red tie, you'd have thought that Johnny Cash's "Man in Black" had just walked in announcing, "There's a man going around taking names / And he decides who to free and who to blame." He might as well have just admitted to the crowd that he's Batman, looked through the cameras and directly into the watery eyes of the RINOs wobbling in front of their televisions, and roared, "I'm vengeance." It was a great speech, but all I heard was, "Listen to the words long written down / When the man comes around." Just like last year, he won the CPAC straw poll overwhelmingly.

The whole appearance reminded me of his 2017 inaugural address, when he ascended the dais with all of Washington's illustrious Establishment Class seated directly behind him, and proceeded to rip them to shreds before the world:

For too long, a small group in our nation's Capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished — but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered — but the jobs left, and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories; their triumphs have not been your triumphs; and while they celebrated in our nation's Capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land. That all changes — starting right here, and right now, because this moment is your moment: it belongs to you.

President Trump's Hunger Games speech was an unprecedented attack on the Establishment authorities watching in amazement. While our compromised State media have spent years calling him an "authoritarian," his policies were always glaringly anti-authoritarian. And that's what terrifies D.C.'s nobility.

Sitting next to the Clintons and the Obamas, President George Bush reportedly remarked, "That was some weird s---." His insult was another harbinger of the Deep State's coming war on MAGA and the American people. The lizards could not comprehend any language pledging to put America first. It was as if President Trump had spoken in a foreign tongue. The people, however, understood what he was saying, and his words were music to their ears. "The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer," he promised. "This American carnage stops right here and stops right now," he demanded. The sentences were like drumbeats exhorting Americans to march to one cadence: "The time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action. ... A new national pride will stir our souls, lift our sights, and heal our divisions."

"January 20th, 2017," President Trump argued, "will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again." When he uttered those words, I remember thinking, "All those Uniparty 'elites' seated behind him, smiling their fake smiles, will do anything to put him down." For the last six years, they nearly have. President Trump declared an end to America's oligarchy and the return of political power to the American people, and for the miscreants who occupy D.C., those were fighting words posing an existential threat to their corrupt, cushy, totalitarian control over the nation. Every J6 political prisoner, every parent threatened at a PTA meeting, every pro-life defender targeted, every MAGA-supporter fired, and every conservative censored into silence has paid the price. Until the people submit to lizard rule, the beatings will continue.

Yet here we are six years later, and both President Trump and his supporters still stand. His enemies cannot understand why. They have sullied his reputation, placed him in legal jeopardy, and caused him great financial harm. They have slandered his voters as racists, enlisted government agencies to endlessly harass them, and perverted the legal system to dole out political persecution. They cannot comprehend why Donald Trump won't go away or why MAGA voters have become only more resilient.

The answer is simple. It is the political lizards of D.C. who speak a foreign language, and it is Donald Trump whom the American people understand:

So to all Americans, in every city near and far, small and large, from mountain to mountain, and from ocean to ocean, hear these words: You will never be ignored again. Your voice, your hopes, and your dreams, will define our American destiny. And your courage and goodness and love will forever guide us along the way.

The American people were listening, and for six long years, they have watched the Uniparty and Deep State destroy the country, rather than cede power back to the people. Even during that inaugural address, though, the president had an answer for those saboteurs: "Do not let anyone tell you it cannot be done. No challenge can match the heart and fight and spirit of America." Americans with full hearts, tremendous spirit, and formidable fight agree. No contest worth the effort could ever be easy.

The price of handing over representative government to two parties secretly working in concert is the exclusion of almost all other Americans from ever serving or being heard. To fire the federal bureaucracy and end the federal occupation, MAGA must have the final word.

Image: PAHomepage.com via YouTube, CC BY 3.0.