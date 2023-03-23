The Worst Prison Is the One You Don’t Know You’re In

What if I told you that a very powerful man has, in his own words, been "infiltrating governments" around the world to implement a surveillance state, strip you of your property rights, and remove your freedom of speech?

And what if this same man was pushing policies that benefited big corporations (too big to fail) while bankrupting millions of small businesses (too small to save)? More and more of the struggles that individuals and small businesses face point back to Klaus Schwab and the prison he is erecting, a prison few of us have ever even heard of. Its name? Technocracy!

Who is Klaus Schwab?

In the early months of 2022, a brigade of transport trucks descended on Ottawa, Canada. Many of them had traveled over 3,000 km across harsh Canadian winter prairie. They risked this trip to protest against a new COVID-19 mandate requiring them to be vaccinated.

We all recognize that the right to protest lies at the bedrock of a free society. However, did Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau deal with these protestors in a mature statesman-like manner? Or was his behavior more consistent with that of a reactionary authoritarian?

"We cannot and will not allow illegal and dangerous activities to continue," Trudeau said, as he granted police powers to impose fines, imprison protestors, and instructed banks to freeze the protesters’ accounts.

With these financial sanctions and threats of arrest, the "Freedom Convoy," as the protest came to be called, lost its momentum.

Tellingly, his mentor, Klaus Schwab, the founder and president of the World Economic Forum (WEF) said he was very proud of Justin Trudeau.

Klaus Schwab is a German economist and engineer who is the founder and executive chairman of WEF.

Schwab is concerned about elected officials who are "too often caught in traditional, linear (and non-disruptive) thinking or too absorbed by immediate concerns to think strategically about the forces of disruption and innovation”. Instead of trusting the open marketplace and the established rules and customs of the Western liberal democratic system, Schwab wants a planned economy based on what is called "public-private partnerships".

In practice, these public-private partnerships resemble fascism, which its initiator, Benito Mussolini, described as the merger between the corporation and the state.

In this spirit of authoritarianism, Schwab works closely with China and has praised China as an optimal model. In fact, he keeps a bust of Lenin, who imposed communism onto the Soviet Union, in his personal study

On paper, the WEF’s annual meetings in Davos bring together many of the world's elite leaders in business, government, civil society, and academia to discuss public-private cooperation on global issues such as inequality. This provides the WEF opportunities to persuade these groups to adopt the WEF’s philosophies and viewpoints.

The Davos group represents the elite 0.001% throughout the world, the one in a hundred thousand. Many of them have been in power for decades. If there’s a problem with income inequality or degradation of the environment, why not start by looking at these elites who’ve been in charge during this entire time?

Schwab wants “more agile forms of governance,” but doesn’t provide specifics. Just that you have to accept his ideas as to “how we live, work, and relate to each other”. And if you object? Schwab is curiously silent on this part of the plan.

Schwab is counting on big corporations to act as de facto governments, enforcing the WEF’s agenda through their terms of service. We have already seen how Big Tech companies have been able to censor opposing viewpoints.

How the WEF Used COVID-19

In Schwab’s technocracy, the rulers won't send you to a physical gulag. An algorithm will declare your opinions to be hate speech or racist, and you'll find yourself in a digital gulag, cut off from your bank account, employment, housing and from buying and selling.

In China, they "disappear" people. We haven't gone that far in the West. Instead, as we saw during COVID, those who disagree are slandered, silenced and removed from positions of authority. For example, think of the treatment of the thousands in the medical community who signed the Great Barrington Declaration, opposing lockdowns, masking, vaccine mandates and passports, and other COVID-era rules and restrictions. Did these scientists get fair play on the evening news, or were they ignored and silenced by social media companies?

Have these 14,000 scientists been exonerated? Nearly every one of them was a victim of cancel culture.

Suppose the World Economic Forum is truthful about its desire to create a better world. In that case, they must realize that free speech and expression provide the cornerstone for all other values.

We need freedom of speech to determine what is “wrong” or false speech. The answer to bad ideas is good ideas and trusting people to be able to tell the difference. Without freedom of speech, how can one know what is objectionable? What is true or false? If we lose free speech, we forfeit the act of discovery enabled by the open discourse and argument with others, and with it, the ability to think critically and act independently. We are then left to blindly follow the dictates of those, who present themselves as having our best interests at heart.

The danger of a Technocratic surveillance state has never been more real. The merger of Big Tech with Big Government and Big Banking does not bode well for the future of humanity. It’s not difficult to see the threat of a government digital currency tied into a Global ID system, complete with domestic checkpoints requiring passports, governed by a social credit system to boot.

It is a digital prison claiming to supposedly provide safety, security, and convenience.

It has been called the Digital Dachau. As Benjamin Franklin said all those years ago, “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”