The Deadly Incompetence of our Leadership

We are at a crisis point in history the likes of which has not been seen for over century. The leadership of the West has been so incompetent that we may have passed the point of no return,

In 1908, the already by-then decrepit and corrupt Austro-Hungarian Empire officially annexed Bosnia and Herzegovina. Serbia was furious. There were a lot of Serbs living in the contested area, and the Serbians considered the area to be a natural part of Greater Serbia. Russia was upset. She viewed herself as the protector of Slavs everywhere.

In reaction, the Serbian government supported a group called the Black Hand. And in 1914, the Black Hand succeeded in assassinating Austria’s Archduke Ferdinand and his wife.

So, Austria declared war on Serbia.

The Russians decided to defend Serbia against Austria and mobilized.

So, the Germans decided to defend Austria against Russia.

And the French had an alliance with Russia against Germany.

The Germans attacked France through Belgium.

The British decided to defend Belgium against Germany.

World War I was on, almost automatically. Europe had been primed to go, and it blew up.

Today, Russia has invaded Ukraine, and is taking major unexpected losses. One may not like Ukraine’s Zelensky, but Putin is the aggressor. And Russia became isolated from the US and its allies, though India, China and other nations continue to buy oil and trade with Russia.

So also being somewhat isolated – not as much as it should be – Iran decided to come to Russia’s aid by selling drones to Russia – thus making much needed money, while equipping Russia’s faltering war effort.

Going a step further, Iran has even agreed to move some of its drone production to Russia. Russia needs those drones, and the military technology and production that Iran can provide. So, moving production to Russia seems to be a win-win for the both of them.

However, Israel wants to cripple Iranian military output, because Iran has promised to destroy Israel. In the past, Israel has attacked Iranian military manufacturing facilities both in Iran and Syria.

Iran has blamed Israel for a drone attack on a military site in the central city of Isfahan on Saturday. -- BBC Israeli Strike Targeted Iranian Drone Assembly Site Near Damascus, Syrian Rights Monitor Says – Haaretz

Now, with the move of Iranian production to Russia, Iran has insulated its manufacturing facilities from direct Israeli attacks – though there is always the option of Stuxnet variety malware attacks.

Russia has also agreed to return enriched uranium to Iran.

Iran reached a secret agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July to bypass a future renegotiated nuclear deal over its reported illicit atomic weapons program, enabling Moscow to return Tehran’s enriched uranium, according to a media report – Jerusalem Post

Russia is overtly assisting an intended destroyer of the Jewish state.

To that end – the destruction of Israel – the Iranians have also armed Hezb’allah to the teeth in Lebanon.

…Hezbollah has an estimated 100,000 short-range rockets capable of striking northern Israel, several thousand missiles that can reach Tel Aviv and central Israel and hundreds more that can strike the entire country. -- Times of Israel

Iran is on the verge of building atomic weapons, and according to some reports, is only days away.

Iran on Thursday directly acknowledged an accusation attributed to international inspectors that it enriched uranium to 84% purity for the first time, which would put the Islamic Republic closer than ever to weapons-grade material. - AP NEWS

Top US Defense official says Iran could produce ‘one bomb’s worth of fissile material’ in ‘about 12 days’ - CNN

Given that Iran subscribes to a martyrist view of Jihad, a major loss of life would not deter Iran from a war in order to achieve its aim of destroying Israel. The Jews however want to live, and given Israel’s diminutive size – where 1 nuclear weapon could wipe out a large part of the country – Israel has no options but to preemptively attack Iran.

This is not avoidable by negotiation. President Biden would not be able to stop the war, and Israel would go ahead with or without American approval. Israel has no choice.

When that attack comes, it may require Israel to use nuclear bunker busters to demolish Iran’s well sunken and fortified manufacturing sites. The genie would be out of the bottle. Russia may then decide to use nuclear weapons on Ukraine, citing Israel’s use on Iran as a precedent.

All hell would break loose.

Hezb’allah would let loose with all its missiles on Israel, which could destroy Israel in a day or two, if Israel does not incapacitate the missiles immediately. Hence, the IDF would begin an immediate heavy saturation bombing of Southern Lebanon. Only the fear of fallout landing on Israel might prevent a nuclear attack on Lebanon. Still EMT, thermobaric, and bunker busters may prove just as deadly.

'Thousands of shells per day' would hit Lebanon if IDF, Hezbollah go to war in the future – Jerusalem Post

Arabs in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza would erupt. Israel woukd be in no mood to play nice. Expect a thermobaric destruction of Jenin.

The equation will boil down to this: Either a million Lebanese and Arab civilians die in a few days, or a million Jews. There would be no quarter from either side. The situation would not permit such luxuries.

Syria – which is now an Iranian puppet – would join in the fracas. And if so, Russia would feel obliged to protect its Mideast ally.

Russia and Israel would then be in a shooting war – whether limited or total … who knows? Israel would hit the Russian naval base at Tartas. And where it goes from there is anybody’s guess.

Russia would be dragged into this, probably kicking and screaming, but Iran would so maneuver events as to force Russia’s hand against Israel.

Kennedy and Khrushchev could negotiate over Cuba in 1962. The Mullahs would not negotiate, and Israel would not lie down to oblige them.

And not only Islam is driving this. The Iranian regime is unstable thanks to the revolt of its females. And one way for a tottering government to save itself is to unify its people over war.

This war now seems inevitable.

This did not have to be:

The Biden administration on Thursday rescinded former President Donald Trump's restoration of U.N. sanctions on Iran, an announcement that could help Washington move toward rejoining the 2015 nuclear agreement aimed at reining in the Islamic Republic's nuclear program. - VOA (February 2021)

The Trump administration had Iran on the verge of economic collapse. Within a month of assuming office, Biden rescued the regime by loosening the restrictions, and resuscitated the tyranny. So today, Iran is only weeks away from a nuclear device.

Israel will not lie down. It will attack, probably using nuclear bunker busters.

Russia will use the war as an excuse to go after the Ukraine with nukes.

Syria and Lebanon will be destroyed, possibly also the Russian naval base at Tartus.

World War III may be only days away. Only a spark is needed.



None of this would have happened, if the re-election of Trump had not been stolen.

