January 6 Doesn't Shine a Candle to COVID

With House speaker Kevin McCarthy's release of thousands of hours of Capitol surveillance video footage to Tucker Carlson, and Carlson's subsequent airing of the footage on his popular Fox News show, it's more clear now than ever: what the American left did to Trump, on COVID, on crime (especially the Antifa/BLM riots), at the border, and the like, was far worse than anything that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

After Tucker began airing newly released Jan. 6 footage on Tucker Carlson Tonight this past Monday (3/6/23), the next day, Ben Shapiro summarized well what we learned:

The reaction to January 6th was to throw Donald Trump off all social media; it was to paint all republicans as rioters. ... It turns out, even a huge majority of the people who were at the Capitol, and in the Capitol that day, were not in fact rioters. And then it became the global pretext for the "attack on democracy" routine from the globalized left. ... What you heard from the left was that January 6th was just as important inflection point in American history as, for example, September 11th, when three thousand Americans were murdered. ... As it turns out from a lot of the footage, the media accounts were in fact exaggerated ... were flat-out lies.

As Tucker Carlson himself noted, "the footage does not show an insurrection or a riot in progress. Instead, it shows police escorting protesters through the building, including the now infamous 'QAnon Shaman.'"

Democrats peddle their Jan. 6 "insurrection" lie to this day. They do this because it aids them politically, and it helps distract from their numerous domestic failures and outright political subversions that continue to plague the U.S. and have only gotten worse under the inept Biden administration.

Following his election in 2016, what was perpetrated upon Donald Trump by the Democrats and their like-minded allies in the media, the FBI, et al. can rightly be described as the "greatest political scandal" in American history. It was nothing short of an "attempted coup," as Roger Kimball put it in February of 2019. Mr. Kimball summarizes well what happened:

[P]eople in the FBI (aided and abetted by elements in the CIA and the Obama administration) decided that they didn't like the person who had been elected President of the United States. Their anger and frustration boiled over when the President had the temerity to fire their man, James Comey. So they plotted to get rid of him.

Mark Penn put it this way:

The most egregious anti-democratic actions ever taken by the what can now fairly be called the Deep State are confirmed with the publication of fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe's new book detailing how the FBI and Justice Department plotted to remove President Trump from office for firing FBI Director James Comey. Justice Department and FBI officials spied on U.S. citizens with false warrants, gave a pass to one presidential campaign with a predetermined investigation, investigated another political campaign on the basis of no verified evidence, and illegally leaked information on investigations. They discussed wiretapping and using the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove President Trump, and appointed a special counsel as a retaliatory move for Comey's firing. It is now crystal clear that the highest echelons of the Justice Department and FBI had morphed from the world's most professional law enforcement organization into a Third World rump group.

As Daniel Greenfield well put it, the Democrats "invented the Russian conspiracy, then they faked the crimes."

As their attempt to remove President Trump from office via impeachment fell apart, conveniently, COVID-19 entered the U.S. By mid-April 2020, the late, great Rush Limbaugh, as he so often did, nailed it when it came the Wuhan Virus and the Democrat party:

The Democrat party and the American left know that a continued shutdown is the only means of destroying Trump's signature achievement. What is Trump's signature achievement? The historic, booming economy. In three years, Trump created economic growth we haven't seen (a lot of people) in their lifetimes.

In spite of Rush's warnings, and most tellingly, in spite of the actual data, the shutdowns, lockdowns, and forced masking of Americans continued throughout 2020 and beyond. Even after weaponizing the Wuhan Virus and transforming elections throughout the U.S. — which greatly aided the Democrat party in 2020 — leftists continued to push their numerous lies on the Wuhan Virus. Led by Joe Biden, time and again, American leftists lied about the Wuhan Virus, and their countless allies in media aided and abetted them.

The lockdowns never worked, masks never worked, testing never worked, COVID "protocols" in schools never worked, and the vaccine was far from what was promised. It is not a stretch to conclude that COVID-19 was "the largest, most sophisticated propaganda operation in history." The resulting destruction to individual lives, businesses, our economy, our school system, and so on can hardly be quantified. It was unprecedented destruction, and the Democrat party led the way.

All of this, and I've yet to chronicle the Democrats' war on police and policing, and the crime that plagues much of America. I've said nothing about the invasion at our southern border, which has gotten so bad that a federal judge recently stated that the Biden administration had "effectively turned the Southwest Border into a meaningless line in the sand and little more than a speedbump for aliens flooding into the country."

Whatever happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, it pales in comparison to what today's Democrats have done — and continue to do — to the United States. Shame on them! May they never again have power in America.

