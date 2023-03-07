If Trump Had Prevailed in 2020

Joe Biden has distinguished himself as the worst president since before World War II. Voters failed to see Biden for being what Thomas Sowell described as “not only a phony but an incompetent one.” The irony is that when Joe entered the White House, we were coming off of four years with a strong president.

Biden’s predecessor implemented a strategic series of policies that were successful in reversing the destructive leftist agenda of the Obama administration. Donald Trump restored America’s economy, lowered unemployment, made us energy independent, stood up to China’s expansionist foreign policy and one-sided economic practices, took the U.S. out of the pernicious Paris Accord, enhanced peace in the Middle East, and stabilized conditions on the southern border.

All of Trump’s actions accrued to the benefit of the nation. “I don’t care whether you like Trump or not,” said Bill O’Reilly. “Trump governed this nation in a responsible way where everybody prospered. And if you don’t believe that, you’re a moron.” Despite these achievements, voters rejected the prosperity of the Trump years in favor of Joe Biden and his left-wing lunacy. Joe set out right away to reverse everything Trump accomplished. As a direct result, the country is in terrible shape.

As we approach the 2024 presidential election, it is a good time to contemplate what kind of shape the U.S. would be in if Donald Trump had prevailed in 2020.

First and foremost, the U.S. would not be wasting billions in the defense of Ukraine from Russian aggression. Biden’s inept handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan is what emboldened Putin to attack Ukraine. With Trump in the White House, Putin would not have dared. The results: (1) The world would not be facing the threat of nuclear confrontation; and (2) The federal government would be able to deal with the Ohio train disaster instead of shoving it under the rug.

Biden is subverting our national security as he allows the Mexican border to remain open, reinstates the Iran deal, provides support to the Palestinians, cuts back on the military, suffers Chinese spy balloons to overfly our military bases, and ignores China’s aggressive stance with respect to Taiwan and the South China Sea. None of this would be happening with a Trump administration. We would not be trying to cope with millions of unvetted illegals crossing into the U.S. Fentanyl imports would not be surging. China would not be encouraged to test us militarily. Every citizen would be able to sleep more soundly, knowing that our country’s security is in strong hands.

When Trump left office, inflation was flat at 1.5%. If he had prevailed in 2020, it would still be 1.5% -- not 10%. In the absence of Biden’s reckless spending and his attack on fossil fuel, it is reasonable to conclude that gas, food, and energy prices would revert back to normal instead of causing misery for the average American family. Trump’s policy of reducing taxes on individuals and corporations would continue to improve the economy. Trump would have said yes to the Keystone XL Pipeline, the U.S. would still be energy independent, and there would be no need to beg oil from Venezuela and Saudi Arabia.

Before Trump left office, he ended the influence of Critical Race Theory in government agencies. Biden has reversed Trump’s directive, which is leading to the abolition of the fundamental American value known as meritocracy. Joe doesn’t want us to choose the most qualified surgeon, airline pilot, or Marine. His latest executive order will ensure that all new federal employees will be selected based upon their skin color so that preference can be given to non-whites. Tucker Carlson described Biden's new policy initiative as, "The largest racial tracking bureaucracy since the fall of Nazi Germany. Biden restructured the entire executive branch of the U.S. government to discriminate on the basis of immutable characteristics.”

Trump would never allow this. Under a Trump presidency, employers would be encouraged to select the best person for the job. If you needed brain surgery, you would not have to worry that your surgeon was selected because he or she received this year’s social justice award. Flying would be much safer because airlines like United would not be hiring pilots based on skin color or gender instead of competence.

Individual rights under a Trump administration would be safe from government intrusion. You would no longer live in fear that the FBI will target you for engaging in “hate speech.” Parents who complain about their woke school boards would not be treated as terrorists. Biden is weaponizing the federal government to stamp out free expression, something Trump would never permit.

Crime statistics would be on the way down as local governments lose support for defunding the police and non-prosecution of felons. Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland encourage woke prosecutors and leftist mayors as they destroy our cities and towns. Under a Trump administration, current abuses in our justice system would gradually disappear.

What kind of shape would the U.S. be in if Donald Trump had prevailed in 2020? The country would be experiencing a renaissance. America would have a chance to become great again. This is still possible if Trump is elected in 2024.

Ed Brodow is a conservative political commentator and author of nine books including his new #1 Amazon Best Seller, AMERICA ON ITS KNEES: The Cost of Replacing Trump with Biden. His website is www.edbrodowpolitics.com.

Image: Rosemary Ketchum, Pexels