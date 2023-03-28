Fat, Stupid, and Diverse

To lift a line from the immortal Dean Wormer: “Fat, drunk, and stupid is no way to go through life…” here amended to fat and stupid. Case in point, Alvin Bragg, now the Manhattan district attorney, and a guy who never met a calzone he didn’t eat. Calzones deserve a better fate.

Bragg -- who badly wants to carve up Donald J. Trump, but won’t -- was boosted into office in November 2021 in yet another spasm of virtue signaling by the Rotted Apple’s smart set, and whose campaign was lubed by dollars from George Soros to the aptly named “Color of Change PAC.”

Bragg is another swell diversity hire. They abound in America’s deteriorating cities. And not incidentally -- in fact, importantly -- he’s a Soros and establishment sock puppet. In going after Trump -- and as of this writing, flailing conspicuously in his gambit -- he’s paying his dues to the Man. Diversity hire's only requirement is doing the Man’s bidding. Alvin is trying.

Bragg is a Happy Meal for the “diversity, inclusion, and equity” crowd. Nothing brings bigger smiles to their faces than foisting unintelligent, untalented, poorly skilled “of color” or gender box checks on mostly “of color” Democrat-ruined urban communities around the country. In NYC, it makes those fashionable, progressive Upper West Side dinner parties so… perky.

Other than the quixotic quest to get Trump, Bragg’s primary duty as a Soros sock puppet is to free mostly “of color” murderers, rapists, child molesters, gangbangers, and robbers. Or not charge them in the first place. Soros and his ilk demand it. The riffraff are victims, after all, of “systemic white racism.” Why, racial justice demands it.

Certainly, said victims of white racism would never, ever have murdered and raped but for whitey’s oppression. The irony is -- actually, it’s demonic more than ironic -- when Bragg frees these scourges, where do they go?

Do they pack their bags for white precincts? Suburban Topeka? How about piney Fayetteville? Hmm… Butte? Nah. They return to the brilliantly urban renewed slums from whence they crawled… return to terrorize and prey upon the “of color” denizens, who are struggling to survive another day.

Whitey’s victims slither from slums to terrorize and brutalize the law-abiding elsewhere. For instance, the “Latinx” bodega shopkeeper, Jose Alba, who for the crime of defending himself against a couple of downtrodden, was arrested and packed off to Ryker’s Island. Bragg intended to indict Alba for the unpardonable crime of having the wrong pigmentation and defending self against the “of color” oppressed, but public blowback proved too great, even for a Soros sock puppet. Bragg backed down. A sumptuous meal must have soothed his bruised sense of justice.

Or -- here surmised as pastime -- racial injustice legions venture into New York’s subways to terrorize riders or push the unsuspecting onto train tracks. Or… target Asians (usually females and the old) for old-fashioned beatings. And while this mayhem sinks the Rotted Apple into an ever-deeper abyss of crime and dysfunction, Bragg just shrugs. As policy, Bragg shrugs.

Bragg and other Soros-owned big city DAs and elected leaders marching orders have nothing to do with putting hombres behind bars and upholding the highest standards of public safety. They have nothing to do with the canard of “racial justice.” They have to do with the Marxist imperative of destroying to rule over the ruins. Better to rein in Hell than serve in Heaven.

About Asian Americans and immigrants, well, yellow isn’t a color on the “of color” palette. As a rule, Asians just can’t get with the victimology scam. Another rule: Asians dare to be industrious, thrifty, highly disciplined, and very focused.

Go to the takeout around the corner from you. Mr. Yang and his kin are busting tail in the kitchen and at the counter. Mr. Yang’s kids? Sitting at a table cracking schoolbooks. His kids are going to be doctors, lawyers, engineers, and tech entrepreneurs -- and not because of dumbed-downed diversity standards, but because of sweat equity and bona fide achievement.

For the sin of genuine merit -- when will believing in the American Dream be criminalized? -- the Yangs and Asians of all stripes are loathed by the diversity, inclusion, and equity mob, particularly affluent, progressive whites who fear their kids will be outperformed and outcompeted for prized higher education berths.

Asians, in the main, refuse to present themselves as victims. They disrupt the progressive narrative. They unintentionally mock it. Taking control of one’s destiny is verboten. Asians chose to be hardworking achievers, not excuse makers, haters, and shakedown artists. And isn’t that the pith of the diversity, inclusion, and equity racket?

Asians are powerful testaments to merit, while Bragg and other diversity mongers are anything but meritorious. They’re subpar grifters and moochers. So toward Asians, these counterfeits let flow torrents of seething resentment.

For further proof, we need only visit other poxes on the American landscape. Soros buys DAs. He means to add to the stable.

Kim Foxx, Cook County State’s Attorney, holds her office thanks to Boss Soros’ largess. Cook County contains Chicago, which even Al Capone, resurrected, might avoid for fear of being gang jumped.

Back in 2020, Soros kicked a couple of million into a committee backing Foxx’s election. Since Foxx became State’s Attorney, Chicago’s lowlifes have enjoyed an open-ended holiday -- from arrest, indictment, and almost certain conviction.

The Windy City’s “of color” neighborhoods are nightly scenes of melees, as gangbangers compete for turf and use streets for gun battles that put the OK Corral dustup to shame. “Of color” are disproportionately the victims -- including kids and the old.

Reports CBS Chicago, blandly, “Data Show Violent Crime Has Been On The Rise For The Last Three Years.”

Curiosity about the trend is how it lines up with Chicago’s dysfunctional leadership.

The trend roughly tracks Foxx’s tenure and the rein of outgoing Chicago mayor Beetlejuice, aka, Lori Lightfoot, another laughable elected diversity hire who checked three boxes: black, female (alleged), and LGBTQIA+.

This from DC Caller, February 12:

Prior to Foxx’s election, far fewer criminal cases were dismissed cases in Cook County, according to data posted by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. In 2015, 263 weapons charges were dismissed, compared to 1,217 in 2022. The Cook County Medical Examiner Case Archive registered 619 homicides county wide in 2015, rising to 937 in 2022.

So, why on this side of fabled Cabrini-Green would Foxx’s office post such painfully damning numbers? Perhaps Foxx’s bulb is dimmer than Bragg’s, or in the perverse world of racial justice warriorship, this amounts to bragging rights?

Hanging tough in St. Louis, diversity hire Kim Gardiner, whom Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is sensibly trying to oust. Seems that white racist Bailey has seen enough “of color” St. Louis citizens preyed upon by Gardiner’s malicious policies.

Lest we think diversity hires get all Soros’ favors and fun, Philadelphia district attorney, White Boy Larry Krasner -- brotherly love oozing from his pores -- looses Philly’s criminals on everybody, including “of color” citizens. Ditto L.A. district attorney, White Boy George Gascón.

But back to Bragg. This week, this Einstein and Thomas E. Dewey all rolled into one will have managed to drag an empaneled Grand Jury into indicting Trump on some threadbare, banana republic sham charge or he won’t -- that is, if the Grand Jury acts with uncharacteristic independence.

Or Bragg will reveal himself to have feet of Carvel ice cream. His star witness is none other than Michael Cohen, convicted felon and serial liar. Cohen, in part, was convicted of false statements. A Cohen letter about paying off Stormy Daniels without Trump’s knowledge holds the president blameless of a false charge, anyway. Bragg putting Cohen on the stand knowing Cohen committed perjury should cost Bragg more than losing VIP treatment at Golden Corral; it should cost him his law license.

Should. In New York City, where diversity, inclusion, and equity abound, Bragg is more likely to get off with winks, nods, and a free meal at Gramercy Tavern.

J. Robert Smith can be found regularly at Gab @JRobertSmith. He also blogs at Flyover . He’s just returned to Twitter. His Twitter handle is @JRobertSmith1.

Image: Wallpaper Flare