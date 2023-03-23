Evil Medicine

Our scientific industry is cannibalizing pre-born children by stealing body parts while still alive, transplanting these parts onto mice and thus creating "Humanized Mice" for drug development. Typically, liver, thymus, lung, kidney, and bone marrow are extracted and transplanted to develop various therapeutic drugs.

This horrific practice of harvesting organs from the live pre-born is no secret. Several articles, podcasts, and interviews have brought this practice to light in the past couple of years.

Today, hundreds of drugs are developed, sold, and consumed at the expense of pre-born innocents who are being cruelly dissected. Many popular "monoclonal antibodies" (MABs) are created using humanized mice. Biolabs are churning out these hybrid mice by the hundreds each week and shipping them all over the world.

Creating humanized mice is a growing and profitable industry that demands a constant flow of live organs. Could it be that the recent sanctioning in law of late-term abortion up to birth is fueled and funded by this demand? Could it be that later-gestation fetal organs are better suited for transplantation?

Scientific literature obscures the truth regarding how humanized mice are created because it has always been universally understood as evil to sell human body parts for research and profit.

Early in the COVID lockdown, a new vaccine was touted as the only solution to end the pandemic. Researcher Pamela Acker, M.S.'s book, published in December 2020 (Vaccination: A Catholic Perspective), details the history and the procedures of vaccine development. It was Acker's book that first drew my attention to the fact that the babies are still alive when the researchers start extracting the tissue being used.

Because of Acker's assertion of babies being dissected alive, in May 2021, Monica Seeley authored a two-part investigation for the website Catholic World Report. Seeley exposes the dark history of how research has exploited live babies to develop vaccines, including our most recent COVID-19 vaccine. Seeley was able to affirm Pamela Acker's shocking claim.

Julie Collorafi, in November 2021, then published a five-part series online at The Stream. Collorafi's series details the use of fetal cells and how live organs, such as liver, thymus, lung, and bone marrow, are stolen from still alive aborted babies. These babies are taken by C-section and their organs removed prior to death, or dissected in the womb alive, without anesthesia to ensure no contamination. Just as organ transplants for adults require live organs, so, too, do transplants for humanized mice. Body parts extracted, even minutes after death, degrade so quickly that they cannot be used for transplantation.

The morality of taking vaccines developed or tested on human embryonic kidney (HEK-293) cells was debated in 2020, when the COVID-19 vaccine was in production. The ethicists and clergy at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and at the Vatican determined that vaccines derived or tested from HEK-293 cells were morally licit because the aborted baby's fetal kidney cells were taken, post–abortion death, more than 40 years ago. Thus, the Church reasoned, the "common good" of protecting the public by vaccines outweighed the "remote evil" of using an aborted baby's fetal cells from the 1970s.

As an aside, the basis for this approval was erroneous. It has become public knowledge that the scientist who produced the HEK-293 cell line has admitted that the baby girl was extracted via C-section and then dissected, causing her death.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, no mention was ever made of the use of extracted live organs from babies targeted for abortion by any of the authorities we rely on for moral guidance.

Why were lay persons like Pamela Acker, Monica Seeley, Julie Collorafi, and others able to access records and prove that scientists are dissecting live babies to develop vaccines and other drugs like monoclonal antibodies? Why the silence on the part of the Church, bioethicists, clergy? Rather, we were urged from the pulpits to take the vaccines for the "common good." Millions of clueless consumers purchase and use drugs that are obtained by cruel, evil, and immoral methods.

What are the ultimate consequences of such an evil being accepted by our Church and society as a whole? There can be no excuse for ignorance now. Will we be held complicit in this grave evil?

Remember the outrage and public demands that animal testing be banned? People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) went public with sad images of abused animals in scientific research. Due to public outcry, animal testing was soon banned.

Years ago, in 2014, a secretly recorded video went viral of the heart of a baby, born alive and aborted, beating in a Petri dish in a Planned Parenthood lab. David Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) exposed Planned Parenthood's sale of fetal parts in a multi-part video series.

Initially, there was horror regarding the sale of baby body parts. Then the issue subsided into a deafening silence. Now we know why these precious babies' body parts are being sold as a valuable commodity.

Does the mantra "trust the science" encompass all actions that may ultimately heal our ailments or cure disease? Is it morally licit to be cured of a disease if the cure requires the violent loss of another's life?

Hundreds of illicitly developed medicines to treat everything from psoriasis to cancer are in common use, and now patients rely on these medicines for their health and well-being. A quick internet search of monoclonal antibodies will net a list of hundreds of drugs. It is difficult for the average person to determine which of these drugs are derived from humanized mice and which come from other, less objectionable means. However, we do know that it has become big business to create and sell these mice to produce drugs.

The facts exposed by a few lay Catholics should have caused great outrage, condemnation, and an instruction from the Catholic moral authorities. This inherently evil practice should be roundly condemned by all. All Christians should be admonished not to purchase and use any drugs created from humanized mice or other immoral means. Without a willing market, there is no profit. Without profit, this disgusting evil would quickly end.

We are beginning to see the fruits of accepting such evil for the sake of a cure. For example, doctors are surgically cutting off the blood flow to the brain in compromised patients to purposely cause "brain death" and extract organs for transplant. The patient is still breathing, and the heart is still beating, but the blood flow is mechanically restricted to meet the newly established definition of death permitting organ removal. Catholic World Report describes this procedure.

Dreadfully, we can no longer trust the medical community to provide ethically and morally acceptable drugs and medical treatment. Even more grievously, we can no longer trust our moral authorities to guide us, thanks to their diabolic and complicit silence.

