Another Conspiracy Theory Comes True – COVID-19 Lab Origin

Where did COVID-19 originate? Was it a lab leak, or spread from a Chinese wet market?

Any scientist or researcher suggesting that COVID-19 originated in or was released from a lab had been ridiculed as a “conspiracy theorist.”

But the lab in question, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, is the “largest BSL4 lab in the world” which is exactly where such research would have been conducted.

Wikipedia already has a page devoted to this “conspiracy theory,” titled “COVID-19 lab leak theory.” The page concludes, “The prevailing scientific view remained that while an accidental leak was possible, it was highly unlikely.”

Unlikely? Says who?

Aside from the fact that: “There is no current confirmed intermediate host for the SARS-CoV-2,” as published in the Journal of Medical Virology in 2022 and the fact that “3 Wuhan lab researchers fell ill in November 2019,” as reported by NBC News, the lab origin theory of the virus is still considered fringe conspiracy theory. Say otherwise and risk censorship and ridicule.

Just like when Galileo had the audacity to challenge orthodoxy by asserting that the earth revolved around the sun and not vice versa.

Who were the voices critical of a lab leak? MSNBC crank Nicolle Wallace called the idea of a COVID-19 lab leak a "conspiracy theory," as did many of her fellow travelers. Fox News reported, “MSNBC’s Joy Reid took things even further, calling the lab leak theory "debunked bunkum" being pushed by Trump.” New York Times reporter Apoorva Mandavilli, described the lab origin talk as “racist.”

CNN laughingly touts itself as “the most trusted name in news.” They lost their little remaining trust in their handling of discussion of the origins of COVID-19. As Fox News reported, “In the early months of the pandemic, then-CNN president Jeff Zucker would not allow his network to chase down the lab-leak story because he believed it was a Trump talking point.”

CNN and other corporate media followed the political science rather than the actual science in their analysis and reporting. Just as they did with masks, distancing, vaccines, off-label therapeutics, and many other aspects of COVID-19 policy that were called “conspiracy theories” and are now turning out to be true.

FBI Director Christopher Wray and the Department of Energy both recently concluded that the “COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from lab leak in China.”

Was this a recent conclusion?

"The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan," said Wray in a Fox News interview.

When did the FBI conclude this and why are they only now casually mentioning this?

Was the timing related to news that, “Beijing could start providing weapons and or ammunition — lethal support — to help boost Russia's war on Ukraine”? After years of FBI leaks over Trump-Russia collusion and Hunter Biden’s laptop, we can safely conclude that narrative-building is an FBI forte and news release timing is rarely coincidental.

Perhaps the Biden administration is “encouraging” China to stay away from Russia by starting to discuss the lab leak and the evidence against China for COVID-19.

Not only did the FBI and DOE believe in the lab leak hypothesis, the American people did, too. “The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 66% of Likely U.S. voters believe it is likely that the COVID-19 virus originated in a Chinese laboratory, including 49% who say it is very likely.”

Fortunately a congressional subcommittee will be investigating this possibility, another preference of Americans: “Sixty-six percent (66%) of voters agree that Congress should conduct such an investigation, including 45% who strongly agree,” according to Rasmussen Reports.

One of the major COVID-19 players, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was adamant about not exploring COVID origins.

The Washington Examiner reported this week, “Dr. Anthony Fauci and others "prompted" a scientific paper pushing back on the Wuhan lab leak hypothesis in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, emails show.” Is it science to commission a paper to reach a predetermined conclusion rather than using research and analysis to reach a conclusion?

Perhaps Dr. Fauci along with his institutions and grant funding had some role in the gain of function research leading to the creation of COVID-19 and prefers that his role in the COVID pandemic remain hidden and obscured. The truth is dripping out, however.

Now that lab origin is no longer a conspiracy theory, Dr. Fauci is singing a different tune saying, “We may never know” the origins of the pandemic, but that “we must all keep an open mind to all possibilities.” Why is his mind now open to all possibilities when it was closed tightly just a few years ago? Hopefully congressional hearings will help clarify Dr. Fauci’s confusion and new attitude toward COVID-19 origins.

Dr. Robert Redfield, former CDC director, isn’t confused based on recent testimony to Rep. Jim Jordan’s congressional committee. Dr. Robert Malone summarized:

Dr. Redfield directly linked gain-of-function research and the creation of SARS-CoV-WIV to Dr. Fauci, and to the US Gov - including the DoD. He absolutely believes and gives sworn testimony to the effect that Dr. Fauci and Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust and soon be the chief scientist at the World Health Organization, covered up the lab leak information. How Dr. Redfield himself was excluded from the meetings when the processes, strategy and tactics for covering up the lab leak were developed.

Dr. Redfield, a virologist aside from former CDC director, went further :

In Sept. 2019, three things happened in that lab. One is they deleted the sequences. Highly irregular, researchers don't like to do that. The second thing is they changed the command and control from civilian to military. Highly unusual. The third, which is very telling, is they let a contractor redo the ventilation system in that laboratory. Clearly, there was strong evidence that a significant event happened in that laboratory in September.

The media is, unsurprisingly, not interested in this story. As one example, the New York Times published only one story, buried on page A22, with this headline, “Republicans push lab leak theory on Covid’s origins but lack smoking gun.” It seems the sworn testimony of a former CDC director would be a smoking gun, along with Dr. Fauci’s efforts to control and direct the narrative. And that there is no evidence of natural origin.

It isn’t just Republicans who are curious. The House voted unanimously to declassify intelligence on COVID-19 origins. Yet the New York Times blames Republicans in typical hyper-partisan fashion.

I suppose the Times is waiting for video evidence of Dr. Fauci with test tubes and a centrifuge explaining exactly what he is creating as a “smoking gun.” Which of course doesn’t exist. And if it did, the Times “fact checkers” would claim “missing context.”

And is China the real source of COVID-19 or simply a waypoint? China suggests that the U.S. Army’s Fort Detrick research institute might the source. The BBC calls this “propaganda” although it is curious that this lab shut down in mid-2019 over “safety concerns” as the New York Times described. And don’t forget that last year Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland told Sen. Marco Rubio that Ukraine has numerous biolabs. Who knows the true pathway of COVID-19 from laboratory to infecting the world?

It is unfortunate that the corporate media, over the past seven years was driven not by honesty and objectivity in news reporting, but instead by what would most damage Donald Trump. Veracity took a back seat to propaganda and a concerted effort to knowingly suppress or promote stories to damage a duly elected U.S. president and prevent his reelection.

From the Trump-Russia collusion hoax and Hunter Biden’s laptop to Tucker Carlson’s recent January 6 revealations, members of Congress and their media allies boldly lied. This also extended into all things COVID-19. If Trump said X then the media pushed an anti-X narrative, even if blatantly false, by screeching “misinformation” and “disinformation” and censoring any opposing views.

The lesson is that the corporate media, in America and internationally, has destroyed what little credibility it once had. In the case of COVID-19’s origin, the government health and intelligence agencies deliberately lied and attempted to cover up their gain-of-function tinkering with Mother Nature for reasons that we hopefully learn. And many died as a result.

The media have no one to blame but themselves for their loss of trust by the American people and continued COVID-19 revelations reinforce that trend.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Truth Social @BrianJoondeph, and LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph

Image: YouTube screen grab