Why the 2020 Election was Unverifiable

Joe Biden acquired his job through a legal process. However, he did not earn enough verifiable votes to justify the certifications in six key swing states. This issue is addressed in my new book, but here is some of my reasoning. I have limited myself to one example of unverifiable votes for each of those swing states.

Arizona

At an Arizona Senate Committee hearing on January 24, 2022, we learned that precisely 95 percent of Maricopa County overseas military members (and their families) voted for Joe Biden. That is an amazing (as in phony) percentage, given that the overall county-wide vote was fairly even between Biden and Trump (51 to 49%). Winning the military vote in Maricopa County with a 90 percent margin strongly suggests the likelihood of fraud.

The findings were presented at the Committee hearing by Paul Harris, a corporate executive who had been asked to conduct the review during the Cyber Ninjas audit. These are key points from the presentation. (See video @ 1:53.)

The “ballots” were simply unsourced sheets of copy paper.

The number of ballots had jumped dramatically, from 1,600 in 2016 to 9,600 in 2020.

Exactly 95 percent of the votes were for Joe Biden. Harris estimated that these copy paper ballots provided 8,000 net votes to Biden, who ostensibly won the state by just over 10,000 votes.

Paul Harris analyzed just one county. In Pima County, a witness named Kathleen Alby testified that “thousands” of “military faxes” were processed: “At one point that’s all that they were processing were the faxed ones.” And, as in Maricopa County, there was no chain-of-custody documentation. (See video at 8:32.)

Georgia

Garland Favorito is the head of VoterGA.org, and has a forty-year background in information technology. In a detailed press conference, Favorito and his cyber experts itemized fifteen categories of ballot irregularities found during their analysis of ballot images acquired from Fulton County, Georgia. (See video @ 27:00.)

The number of unsupportable ballots found for this one county is forty-five times larger than Biden’s margin of victory for the entire state. Here are just five of the 15 findings:

Although it takes one second to scan a ballot, there are over 4,000 ballots with precisely the same timestamp -- to the second. Not possible. 16,034 mail-in ballot authentication (sha) files were added several days after scanning. Also impossible. There are no ballot images to support 17,724 final certified recount presidential votes. There are no images to support 374,128 “certified” in-person votes, which is a violation of both federal and Georgia law. 132,284 mail-in ballot images have no authentication files.

Michigan

Before the 2020 election, the Michigan Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, implemented an illegal procedure that seriously undermined the integrity of the election.

Benson announced that all signatures would be presumptively valid -- even if they were only slightly similar to registration signatures. The announcement was, effectively, an invitation to fraudsters to grab all the unused ballot applications they could find or buy; and fill them out and send them in.

Trump opposed Benson’s new procedure, and he ended up winning in court -- four months after the election. In March, 2021, State Court of Claims Judge Christopher Murray: “Nowhere in this state’s election law has the Legislature indicated that signatures are to be presumed valid...”

By using an illegal standard for processing of signatures, and by announcing that new standard in advance so that fraudsters could exploit it, Benson effectively invalidated the Michigan election certification.

Nevada

Three months before the 2020 election, the Democrat administration in Nevada passed a law that gutted election controls, and made the 2020 election impossible to certify with credibility.

Under the new Nevada law, all registered voters are automatically mailed ballots (not just applications). In 2020, this created mountains of unused ballots because lots of registered voters are not interested in voting, are not necessarily citizens, may have already moved to a new location, or are already “living” in the city cemetery.

Jay Greenberg, a journalist with NeonNettle.com News, reported that thousands of ballots were being mailed to inactive voters in Democrat Clark County: “The vote-by-mail envelopes are piling up in post office trays, outside apartment complexes, and on community bulletin boards in and around Las Vegas.”

Jenny Trobiani, a Clark County postal worker, wondered: “What’s going to happen with these things, they’re not secured at all and there are thousands of them just sitting here? This just seems fraudulent to me, something stinks here.”

How hard was it to cheat in the 2020 Nevada election? In Clark County you just had to walk into any large apartment building, go to the mailbox area, scoop up a handful of ballots, sign them, and mail them in. There was no ID required, and it was very hard to fail a signature test in Nevada. That is still true today.

The new Nevada law, coupled with its lack of an ID requirement, made the 2020 election unverifiable.

Pennsylvania

When the Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth certified the election on November 24, 2020, there were 202,377 more ballots cast than the number of people shown to have voted. This irrefutable fact is one of several reasons many Pennsylvania legislators wanted Vice President Mike Pence to delay counting the electoral votes on January 6, 2021.

On December 28, 2020 (well before the January 6th debacle), Pennsylvania Representative Frank Ryan issued a lengthy statement on behalf of himself and 16 other PA legislators. It had this title: “Numbers Don’t Add Up, Certification of Presidential Results Premature and in Error.”

A reading of the Pennsylvania Code (25 PA. Stat. §3154) suggests that the certification may have violated Commonwealth law. The statute states that, if there is a significant unidentified excess of votes cast over persons who voted, there must be an investigation before the votes are recorded.

There was no investigation. A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania secretary simply noted that four counties had not yet submitted their voter information.

Months after the election, the slowpoke counties finally submitted their voter information, and there no longer was a discrepancy of 202,377 votes. However, the remaining excess of ballots over voters was (and is) over 90,000, and that number exceeds Biden’s winning margin of 81,000 votes.

In other words, it is likely that the election was and remains illegal under Pennsylvania law, and unverifiable under any credible audit standard.

Wisconsin

In an effort to spot possible irregularities, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty did a statistical analysis of the top ten voter turnout changes for Republican wards and Democrat wards. (See link @ pg. 78.) I have displayed the results graphically in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Percentage increase in voter turnout 2016 to 2020

The very tall column to the right side of the Democrat wards is Madison Ward 124, and in some amazing way the voter turnout increased in that ward by 1,285 percent. That very unnatural increase could explain why Madison refused to provide ballot access to post-election auditors. (See link @ pg. 7.)

The sharp increase in Madison’s voter turnout could be due to incredible voter enthusiasm. But more likely, it is due to the 200 drop boxes that were placed in the Democrat stronghold for special voting days called “Democracy in the Park” (a two-day, Biden-promoted event of very questionable legality).

The Ward 124 anomaly has never been investigated.

Conclusion

Joe Biden is the legally-elected President of the United States. However, I believe he won several swing state elections that would not be certifiable if our elections were administered with credible election standards.

Joe Fried is an Ohio-based CPA who has performed and reviewed hundreds of certified financial audits. He is the author of the new book, Debunked? An auditor reviews the 2020 election— and the lessons learned (Republic Book Publishers, 2022). It explains why the certifications of six swing state elections were premature.