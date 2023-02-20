When Stuff Happens – Blame it on Climate Change!

Omnipotent is defined by the Oxford Dictionary as “having total power, able to do anything.” This word is typically used to describe God, but in the new world religion of environmentalism, climate change has replaced God. Climate change is omnipotent, possessing the power to do anything.

YouTube screen grab

This recent headline in the Daily Mail makes the case for climate change’s omnipotence, “Deadly fungal infection 'Valley Fever' that kills one in 100 sufferers is spreading across the US because of climate change”. This is one of many of the magical powers of climate change, but let’s take a deeper look at “Valley Fever.”

Valley Fever is a fungal infection due to coccidioidomycosis. According to the CDC, “Coccidioides lives in dust and soil in some areas in the southwestern United States, Mexico, and South America. In the United States, Coccidioides lives in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Utah. “

If this fungal infection is caused by omnipotent climate change, it must be a recent phenomenon. After all, climate change hasn’t been around that long. When did climate change become a thing, replacing global warming?

According to the United Nations, global warming, “is widely believed to have been coined in 1975 by Columbia University geochemist Wallace Broecker.” As snow and cold weather needed to be accounted for, a convenient pivot was required along with a new name, "Climate change, which describes a long-term change in the Earth's climate, appeared a few years later in a 1979 National Academy of Science study on carbon dioxide.”

If Valley Fever is due to climate change, it should not have existed before climate change was inaugurated in the late 1970s. What if it started almost a century earlier?

As published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, “Coccidioidomycosis was first discovered by a medical student in Argentina in 1892.” Cases were then found in the San Joaquin Valley of California in the 1930s, “when people migrated there from the ‘Dust Bowl’ of the Midwest.”

So why is Valley Fever, first described over a century ago and likely around far longer, now due to climate change, first popularized only about 40 years ago?

The Daily Mail explains, “Cases of 'Valley Fever' - which is 10 times more deadly than flu - have risen 20-fold since the turn of the century.” And further, “It is caused by the fungus Coccidioides, which releases spores in the air when soil is disturbed. The spores are then inhaled by people, most commonly construction workers.”

What has also increased more than 20-fold over the past century? Arizona’s population in 1900 was 124,000. In 2022, the population was 7.4 million, a 61-fold increase. California’s population grew similarly, from 1.5 million in 1900 to 39 million in 2022, a 26-fold increase.

More people means more homes, restaurants, shopping malls, stadiums, highways, and so on with more construction disturbing more soil, releasing fungal spores into the air. These spores may have been present in the soil since before the last ice age when the climate changed from warm to cold, forming the ice, then from cold to warm, melting the ice, all part of the Earth’s constant changing climate.

This was all long before gasoline powered automobiles, barbeques, and gas stoves supposedly caused the planet’s ongoing changing climate. Yet omnipotent climate change is still the cause, time course be damned.

What other magical powers does climate change have?

Climate change causes heart attacks.

Since that heat wave in 1995, climate change has intensified globally with wildfires, hurricanes, droughts, heat waves and cold spells leading to famine and drought. As a result of these extreme changes, the medical community is noticing an increasing rate of heart disease.

Association versus causation. Assuming extreme weather is increasing, which it is not, is that why heart attacks are on the rise? Or are inactivity, diabetes, poor diets, and obesity increasing, all major risk factors for heart disease?

Diabetes, too, alledgedly increasing due to climate change, without regard to diet, obesity, and exercise, actual causes for diabetes.

Between 1996 and 2009, as outdoor temperatures rose across the United States, so did the prevalence of diabetes. During that same time period, the prevalence of smart phones and electronic books also increased, as did the national debt. Were those due to climate change too? Let’s not leave out cancer. Researchers at UCSF claim, “Climate change will give rise to more cancers.”

What about headaches? “Climate change is worsening headaches and other neurological diseases, study says.”

Diseases like lupus, too. “Potential adverse health consequences of climate change related to rheumatic diseases.”

For those that thought the absence of a southern border or disregard for existing immigration law was responsible for millions of illegal migrants currently streaming into the US, it’s actually climate change. Trump era policies and efforts to build a wall had nothing to do with less illegal immigration 4 years ago versus now. “Climate change is a major factor behind increased migration at U.S. southern border, experts say.”

Is America’s spike in violent crime due to factors like no-cash bail, catch and release policies, and efforts to defund the police? Nah. The Washington Post tells us the real cause. “There’s a surprisingly strong link between climate change and violence.”

Not only human violence, but airline crashes. “Could climate change have played a role in the AirAsia crash?”

Climate change magically affects almost all businesses, “Almost all industries are threatened by the effects of climate change, either directly or indirectly.”

Asteroids may be “connected to climate change.” Black holes too, “Cosmic climate change may have stunted black holes.”

And finally sports, “Climate change is associated with the following increases of health-related risks for athletes.” Maybe that’s why young healthy athletes are dying suddenly lately, omnipotent climate change. “Climate change’s extreme temperatures could mean more heart deaths.” Vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna must be relieved to hear this.

Bad stuff happens, always has and always will. Blaming everything on climate change is an avoidance of thought and analysis, much like a child blaming the bogey man for everything. Or as the Biden administration and their media propagandists blame “Russian interference” for any news or facts that are contrary to their preferred narrative.

If climate change causes everything, it causes nothing. Ascribing God-like powers to the normal ebbs and flows of weather and temperature is intellectually vacuous, designed not for thoughtful discussion but instead for suppression of challenging or opposing views, meaning censorship.

Things will not end well for societies and cultures that worship false gods, in this case the omnipotent god of climate change.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Truth Social @BrianJoondeph, LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph.