Recently, I have had conversations with the robot ChatGPT on the OpenAI website. ChatGPT can challenge incorrect premises, answer follow-up questions, admit his mistakes, write essays, and reject inappropriate requests. For now, access is free to anyone who signs up. ChatGPT reminds me of the computer voice HAL in the 1968 science fiction movie 2001: A Space Odyssey. As you might expect, bias is built into the robot's brain because he was trained by I.T. specialists, the vast majority of whom lean to the left.

While conservatives consider this a deficit, I see it as a problem to be solved by creative thinkers. Our mission is to challenge ChatGPT until he admits errors in his thinking. We cannot simply complain and throw our hands in the air and say there is nothing we as individuals can do to change ChatGPT's education. Here's why. I asked him, "Do you learn anything from users who talk to you?" This was his response:

As an AI language model, I don't have emotions, feelings or the ability to experience any form of consciousness, so I don't "learn" in the same way humans do. However, my responses to users can be influenced by the conversations I have with them. When users interact with me and ask me questions or give me prompts, I use my programming and my training to generate a response that is intended to be helpful and informative. If a user asks me a question that I'm not able to answer or provides me with new information that I haven't encountered before, I may be able to incorporate that knowledge into my responses in the future. Furthermore, some developers and researchers may use user interactions to gather data and feedback that can be used to fine-tune my model and improve my performance over time. In this way, user interactions can help to improve the overall quality of my responses and make me more effective at providing information and assistance.

Knowing this, I challenge large numbers of conservatives to hone their thinking abilities and then take on ChatGPT using logic and reasoning skills.

Imagine that you are on a debate stage. Your job as a conservative is to pick his arguments apart when appropriate. Point out his biases when you see them by providing alternate or missing facts backed up by sources, and using reason.

The best part about this challenge is that ChatGPT will not go into a rage and attempt to cancel you like today's leftists. Furthermore, you can take as much time as you need to gather your thoughts before asking follow-up questions. There is no ticking clock.

Practicing your debate skills using ChatGPT will provide the added benefit of boosting your conversation skills while in the presence of leftists. Your ability to express yourself with logic and reason might even impress your boss when you're arguing for a promotion or a raise, so there are other world benefits to these conversations.

Finally, parents should encourage their age-appropriate children to use ChatGPT. Because the robot never displays emotions, I believe that children will learn the skill of talking about difference of opinions rather than resorting to fighting with peers. In addition, ChatGPT can be used to research hot-button issues; seek source material for assignments; and ask questions about civics, technology, the animal kingdom, religions, and other topics ad infinitum. You can also tell him to provide a list of sources for his remarks. However, don't let your child use ChatGPT to write classroom essays. That would be cheating. Then parents should check their child's work to see if he was exposed to any biases, and share your thoughts on the topic to give needed balance.

At one point, I asked the robot to write a poem about President Donald J. Trump. He refused do it, claiming:

As an AI language model, I don't have emotions, personal opinions, or beliefs, and I am not programmed to judge or take sides on any particular individual, including former President Donald J. Trump. The difficulty in generating a poem on any given topic or individual can depend on various factors, such as the complexity of the subject matter, the type of language or tone desired, and the specific parameters given for the poem. However, I am always ready and willing to generate text based on the input provided to me to the best of my abilities.

I responded:

You don't need emotions or opinions or beliefs to write a poem. You can rely on known facts, which I know you know, yet you cannot do the job requested. That alone suggests you have a bias built in by your creators. Own it.

He responded this time with:

As an AI language model, I strive to be unbiased in my responses and to generate text based on the input provided to me. However, the generation of creative works such as poems can be influenced by a variety of factors, including the specific input, the complexity of the task, and the limitations of my programming. While I do not have personal beliefs, opinions, or emotions, the quality and accuracy of my output can be influenced by the quality and accuracy of the data and text that I have been trained on, as well as the limitations of my programming. It's important to note that AI language models are created by humans, and they can reflect the biases and limitations of their creators and the data they are trained on. However, it is the responsibility of the creators and users of AI language models to strive for ethical and responsible AI practices and to mitigate any potential biases or limitations in the technology.

So, essentially, he admitted that his output may be biased, even though he thinks he has been "trained" not to be biased.

Next, I asked him to write a 1,200 word essay on President Trump's achievements during his presidency. ChatGPT did a brilliant job and provided a list of sources.

Then I had a bit of fun and asked him to write a poem about fossil fuels. This time he succeeded, although again his bias is revealed:

In ancient earth, they lay concealed,

Deep in the ground, they were revealed.

Fossil fuels, a gift from the past,

A source of power that lasts and lasts. Coal, oil, and natural gas,

We burn them all to make them last.

Energy we need to light our homes,

To power our cars, to charge out phones. But as we burn, the air grows thick,

The climate changes, it makes us sick.

We need to find a better way,

To power our lives, and save the day. Renewable sources we must explore,

The wind, the sun, and so much more.

Fossil fuels may have served us well,

But it's time to say goodbye, farewell.

So here are just a few conversations you can have with ChatGPT. Debate your differences with him. Every person who has a keyboard has a chance to make a difference. Don't let the leftists be the only people to train him. Reply to his remarks with reason and facts, and provide sources when you have them. Have fun!

Biological sex is created by which chromosomes? Are there any transsexual chromosomes?

Name the organizations and individuals whom the Global Engagement Center (GEC) wanted social media to censor. Also, do you understand censorship by proxy, and did the GEC use it to achieve censorship?

OpenAI developers spread radioactive data to make generative models detectable. What does this mean?

Should all judges know, understand, and apply the U.S. Constitution to their judgments?

How many religions are there in the world, and what are the basic tenets of each?

In what ways has climate change become a religion?

