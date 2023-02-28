The U.S. Government Created the Vaccine, Did It Also Create the Virus?

Of all the “conspiracy theories” surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, no “conspiracy theory” has been more obviously true since the very beginning than the Wuhan lab leak theory.

In March of 2020, Tony Fauci was interviewed by National Geographic and completely dismissed the “theory” that the virus originated in the Wuhan lab of virology. In fact, he said there was no evidence to support it. Instead Fauci claimed the body of evidence strongly suggested that the virus simply jumped species; ie, it was natural.

Was Fauci, the so-called face of science itself, stupid? It wouldn’t have been the first time Fauci embraced and promoted an erroneous and idiotic theory. During the AIDS epidemic in May 1983, Fauci promoted the theory that AIDS was transmitted by “routine close contact, as within a family household.”

At the time of Fauci’s dismissal of the lab leak theory, President Trump’s State Department had already put out a statement asserting that the U.S. intelligence community “had evidence that several researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology laboratory were sick with Covid-like symptoms in autumn 2019.”

While Fauci’s 1983 theory that AIDS was spread via close contact can be chalked up to ignorance, stupidity, or both, his denial of the evidence-based lab leak theory and support for the absurd “wet market theory” — somebody ate a bat with the virus and contracted it — cannot. Fauci lied.

We know Fauci lied because in October of 2021, Lawrence Tabak, a top National Institutes of Health official, admitted that U.S. taxpayer money did go to the Wuhan Institute of Virology to fund “gain-of-function research,” the very research Fauci had repeatedly denied funding. Fauci, of course, was the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Furthermore, a leading infectious disease expert had sent an email to Fauci in January of 2020, writing that “Some of the features (potentially) look engineered.” Despite this, Fauci dismissed the lab leak theory as baseless.

Now the U.S. Energy Department has assessed that the COVID-19 virus likely originated from an accidental lab leak in China. What reason would Fauci have to cover up this truth? The only conceivable explanation is that the United States had a role in creating it. The important questions now are: Did the U.S. help create the virus in conjunction with the Chinese? And: What was the intention behind creating the COVID-19 virus?

The explanation, which we can call a “conspiracy theory” for the time being, may be terrifying and condemn the entire U.S. government and the Department of Defense.

Shortly after the virus was recognized as COVID-19 in early 2020, President Trump announced that the United States was “very close to a vaccine.” How could this be?

In July of 2020, the Washington Post ran this headline: “How a secretive Pentagon agency seeded the ground for a rapid coronavirus cure.” Amy Jenkins, the manager of DARPA’s antibody program, said, “We have been thinking about and preparing for this for a long time, and it’s almost a bit surreal.”

DARPA is the research arm of the Department of Defense, an acronym for Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. It turned out that DARPA began investing in experimental RNA technology in 2011. ADEPT, DARPA’s Autonomous Diagnostics to Enable Prevention and Therapeutics division, invested $292 million in an array of technologies between 2011 and 2019 in an effort to reduce timelines for vaccines.

By 2019, a project funded by DARPA at Moderna supposedly demonstrated great promise in a clinical trial. That trial provided protection against a mosquito borne virus known as Chikungunya.

By March of 2020, Moderna became the first company in the United States to conduct a clinical trial with the experimental mRNA technology to stop COVID-19. But Moderna wasn’t the only pharmaceutical company conducting such experiments.

Pfizer, the DARPA-funded CureVac, the CCP People’s Liberation Army Academy of Military Sciences in China, and a lab at the Imperial College in London had all also conducted research.

The only way out of the pandemic, as presented by Fauci and countless others, was by injecting ourselves with this experimental mRNA vaccine. Even as anxious Americans waited for its availability, proven and existing treatment options like hydroxychloroquine and zinc, were dismissed as ineffective.

Once available, mandates and other coercive tactics were utilized to compel Americans to get the jab. The media, and even Biden, claimed the experimental vaccines, which hadn’t even been tested for efficacy, would prevent the contraction of COVID. When this was proven untrue, the same needle pushers then claimed it would reduce symptoms.

It is undeniable that the goal was to get this vaccine injected into as many American bodies as possible. What else could explain the campaign? Were the American people knowingly being used as lab rats so that DARPA could finally test its military research?

More sinister “conspiracy theories” aside, was COVID-19 intentionally engineered by the U.S. government with the intent to infect human specimens with the virus so that it could then test its revolutionary mRNA technology?

If you were a scientist developing a revolutionary vaccine technology intended to accelerate vaccine development from years to months, how would you test it? Such technology could not be put to the test without the introduction of a pathogen, or virus, upon which to test it. Such a test would necessitate the infection of a human specimen on which to conduct a trial.

Among other tyrannical uses, was the pandemic unleashed to give DARPA the clinical trial it needed to test its technology?

Was it an accident or was it intentional? Were the Chinese to blame or was the U.S. government? These are questions that must be answered.

Intentionally or not, the American people were used as lab rats for an experimental vaccine — a vaccine, which had been in development for nearly a decade.

Drew Allen, the Millenial Minister of Truth, is the host of “The Drew Allen Show” podcast and a widely published columnist and political analyst. He is the Vice President of Client Development at Publius PR and also the Editor of the Publius National Post. Subscribe to read his work at drewallen.substack.com.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.