President Trump vs. the Swamp

There are two groups of Trump haters.

The first are what this writer terms, “The Weak Sister Crowd.” These are the whiners and crybabies who got their noses out of joint when Trump released a “mean” tweet that brought tears to their eyes. They’re the, “Trump said boo to the _____ (insert target group here), and I’m not going vote for him ever again” brainiacs.

The second group of NeverTrumpers are the Deep Swamp critters who benefit off the U.S. Feral Gruberment’s largesse. The Corrupocrats like Nancy Pelosi, who start wars and crises and then profit off them via their military-industrial complex stock portfolios. “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” President Trump came in, kicked over their rice bowls full of MIC cash, and instant hate erupted! This American hopes that 2024 will be Trump’s Revenge Tour.

H.L. Mencken wrote: “The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary.” COVID hoax anyone? Make sure you mask up! Keep getting those boosters!

It should be noted that from Bush 41 to Biden, (really going back to the days of Woodrow Wilson) with the exception of Donald J. Trump, this nation has been subjected to one hobgoblin after another, one war after another, and one domestic crisis after another. It begs the question, Why?

Enter Donald J. Trump.

The NeverTrumpers (ex: Lincoln Project) readily, nay, eagerly joined forces with the Democrats who themselves fear being exposed as the criminals they are. It should be noted that it was Donald Trump who (this is an extremely short list), did more for America and Americans in his four years, than any other recent occupant of the Oval Office, while fighting a hostile and corrupt Congress staffed with idiots like Hank “Guam” Johnson and corrupt inside traders like Nancy Pelosi, a hostile Deep Swamp of MIC, CIA, lobbyists, and FBI bums, a horrendously morally bankrupt and evil Fake News crowd, the greedy and ignorant UN/NATO Euros, and a legion of D.C. politicians so steeped in corruption, lies, and overt scumbaggery that our Founding Fathers would be in despair. No one from Bush 41 to the massively corrupt Biden Regime could ever have achieved the success story that was President Trump. Indeed, President Trump is responsible for:

1. More Americans were employed during his tenure than ever before in our history. In fact, jobless claims were at their lowest level in almost fifty years!

2. African-American, Hispanic, and Asian-American unemployment rates all reached record lows while Trump was in office.

3. Median household income rose to $61,372 in 2017, a post-recession high, while wages were soaring at their fastest rate since 2009 (pre-Obomination days). Moreover, and more important to working Americans, their paychecks rose by a whopping 3.3 percent between 2016 and 2017, the most in a decade.

That is what we the people, who work for a living and are not subsisting on the largesse provided by the middle class, are interested in. Not having EV’s (souped-up golf carts) crammed down our throats, not the climate hoax or the scamdemic, and not fighting for some corrupt nation like Ukraine. We want America first!

President Trump put America First -- and the clowns in D.C. couldn’t stand that.

4. Even more important to small businesses and the American People was President Trump’s slaying of governmentally imposed red tape. President Trump’s massive deregulation deregulated twenty-two actions for every one regulatory action during his first year in office alone. No wonder the Deep Swamp hates him.

5. President Trump signed into law the biggest tax cuts and reforms in U.S. history. (Tax Cuts and Jobs Act)

6. President Trump followed through on a campaign promise and secured $1.6 billion for border wall construction. (Congress later couldn’t find the money for that but they did find over 100 billion U.S. tax dollars to protect Ukraine’s borders.

7. No new wars. President Trump is the most military and veteran-friendly President that we have had since President Ronald Reagan. Bush 41 basically threw us under the bus with his 96-hour war, ended prematurely by Colin Powell, which basically guaranteed that we’d be back. Clinton couldn’t wait to start wars in order to profit by them, Obama’s drone wars, Arab Springs, and other idiocy was a joke that resulted in Americans dying, and of course, Biden’s failure in Afghanistan ($85+ billion dollars-worth of gear… gone), and Ukraine only serves to enrich the politicians in D.C.

It should be noted that President Trump was the first president to not only refuse a salary, but donate it to various charities.

Did President Trump make mistakes? You bet. He’s human, after all. He did fail to understand just how deep the Swamp critters were entrenched. He was the commander-in-chief but instead of the truth, instead of helpful suggestions for America, instead of aiding the President, he got nothing but lies, wrong answers, and pure bullsh*t from Congress, the Vichy GOPe, the Demsheviks, who care more about keeping the graft coming and filling their rice bowls, than in keeping with their oaths of office and serving America and Americans.

In closing, this writer hopes that President Trump gets his third term (the second one was stolen via fraud), and his chance to go after the Deep Swamp, the UN/WHO/NATO Globalist bloc, and illegal immigration, as well as draining the Swamp once and for all.

That would be Justice served after Justice denied.

Image: Public Domain