Make it Go Away

Some of my friends think Biden has been a punching bag for conservatives, while others can't believe how much Biden gets away with. Since both can't be true, which is it? Biden may be the least transparent president in history, although he claims the contrary. Biden has done just 22 media interviews, fewer than any of his six most recent White House predecessors at this point in their presidencies. Why? By avoiding answering revealing questions, could he be seeking to make it all go away?

There are two primary reasons Biden does not meet with the public more often. And when he does, he frequently does not speak the truth.

Biden is low energy, finding it difficult to prepare and deliver speeches, and frequently makes gaffes that are misread by friend and foe alike. Biden has known skeletons in his closet and has not fought back well against allegations.

This partial list of challenges to the President's transparency reveals his attempts to explain not just mistakes but displays terrible judgment:

-- In a single 10-day period, the American people witnessed an unchallenged, week-long aerial invasion of the United States. Biden’s administration explained it in multiple, sometimes contradictory ways, with the commander in chief blaming the advice he received from the Joint Chiefs. And when the next three airborne intruders were discovered, they were rapidly shot down. Ukraine -- I must have missed the President explaining the specific objectives we seek. To most Americans who support backing Ukraine, it appears like the President is playing a game of chicken. We seem to give the Ukrainians enough support to defend themselves at a horrific cost of lives. But we won't give them the decisive weapons they need to push Russia out. The logical conclusion is that Biden is playing out the clock and eventually expects Ukraine to capitulate and make peace under threat of collapse as western nations tire of Biden's game.



-- Here's a story that students of journalism will be studying for the next hundred years. The administration closed ranks and stated unequivocally that the laptop was Russian disinformation. Before the election, Biden's campaign got 50 current and former intelligence chiefs to claim the same. The facts are, as the NY Times confirmed only last year, that the laptop is genuine. Yet the FBI declined to open an investigation that may involve evidence of multiple federal crimes, perhaps even the President's involvement. Classified Documents Fiasco -- Used to pillory Trump, an actual former President with rights to possess classified records and to declassify them at his purview (while in office) as juxtaposed by senator and then Vice President Biden, who has no rights to possess any classified documents much less an ability to retain any by law. A world of difference, folks. However, we must overlay one other terrifying proposition. If Hunter is in the pocket of China as it looks to all the world, how can anyone know if the 'Big Man' is not involved? The scope of the Hunter problem could take on an entirely different dimension.



The other possible answer is so appalling that I almost dare not mention it. If not for the above reason, then the only other reason you come to is an intent to effectively dilute the existing stock of Americans to pave the way to one-world status for America someday.



Biden's entire strategy is built on quicksand. Knowing that 'Green Energy" is more expensive and less reliable than the status quo, he plans to subsidize all 'Green Energy' and undermine fossil fuels and Americans through higher taxes. Inexpensive energy is directly tied to our standard of living. Under Biden's own “I Dream of a New America,” we will live like the rest of the world with much less travel, fewer cars of any type, smaller homes, and less opportunity overall.



President Biden continues to be a mystery in many ways. He was elected solely because he was not Trump. Former President Trump was demonized, yet he made many great decisions during his presidency and indeed would have been elected for another term except for COVID.

Biden is a president that has been wrong on so many issues that it became a joke many years ago. How has this man who did not come from money, had no wealthy wife, and has never worked outside of government, become wealthy? His extended family, of similar beginnings, also have become rich. Was that due to the "Big Man's" connections?

These questions and observations should interest inquiring minds. Gaps in times, financial transactions, and even the quality of past decision-making seem to be off-limits to what's left of investigative reporting.

Allan J. Feifer is an Aathor, businessman, and thinker. Read more about Allan, his background, and his ideas to create a better tomorrow at www.1plus1equals2.com

Image: LBJ Library photo by Jay Godwin