Let’s Pay Attention To The Experts Who Challenged The COVID Narrative

Even from the start of the mRNA vaccine rollout, a small number of physicians were sounding an alarm about the dangers of Operation Warp Speed and the safety protocols that the mRNA vaccine development bypassed. Near the end of year three of dealing with COVID-19, much more is known about the efficacy of the new mRNA vaccines and their safety profile. This post sums up the information and concerns that multiple physicians have offered, all leading to one conclusion: the vaccine program needs to be stopped due to both safety concerns and lack of efficacy.

As the experimental vaccines were rolled out in December 2020, Dr. Michael Yeadon and Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg petitioned the EMA (the EU’s medicine regulator) to stop trials of mRNA vaccines due to potential concerns about the accuracy of COVID-19 PCR testing (proven inaccurate now), infertility concerns (still to be investigated), polyethylene glycol toxicity (minor and severe allergic reactions seen), and antibody-dependent enhancement (still being researched).

In May 2021, Dr. Peter McCullough led 57 scientists in a call for the vaccine program to stop due to safety signals that had arisen in the first six months of mRNA vaccine use. Some of their concerns were incomplete knowledge about a range of side effects, patients getting informed consent, certain low-risk age groups not requiring vaccination, and questions about whether patients understood the significance of the fact that the pharmaceutical companies were relieved from liability.

In June 2021, Dr. Tess Laurie sent a letter to MHRA (UK health organization) asking that the mRNA vaccine program be stopped. She asserted that side effects accumulating in the UK Yellow Card system revealed that the mRNA vaccines were no longer safe for humans.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a UK Cardiologist who originally promoted the vaccine and took the first vaccines, was on BBC TV a few weeks ago and was allowed to mention that the mRNA vaccines were associated with cardiovascular disease. He has called to stop the mRNA vaccine program.

Dr. Angus Dalgleish, Oncologist at St. Georges in London, has written a letter to British Medical Journal asking that the mRNA vaccine program be stopped. In his practice, he was seeing stable cancer patients have rapid recurrence and progression of their cancers after receiving their mRNA boosters. He also mentions other side effects, such as vascular, heart, and nerve injuries.

Dr. James Thorp, an OB-GYN for 30 years, points to Pfizer’s own data showing that the mRNA vaccines are not safe in pregnancy and should not be given to women of childbearing age. (Naomi Wolf has written about this at dailyclout.io.)

Dr. John Campbell, a UK nurse educator for over thirty years, has been doing video lessons about COVID and the vaccines on YouTube since the pandemic started. After noting the excess, unexplained deaths in the UK since vaccine rollout and that the risk/benefit analysis for vaccination had changed, he called for a pause in the mRNA vaccination program in December 2022. He called for a new analysis of the risk/benefit merits of the mRNA vaccine program in an open trial before further use of mRNA vaccines.

Dr. Abdullah Alabdulgadar, Cardiologist and President of The International Congress for Advanced Cardiac Science, said that, due to the risk of myocarditis in young adults and the increased risk of sudden cardiac death, the mRNA vaccine program should be stopped until more is known.

Dr. Richard Ennos, retired professor of Evolutionary Biology at Edinburgh University, published an extensive analysis of mRNA vaccines in Jan 2023, concluding “Glaring safety signals are apparent indicating harm to the lymph system, the heart, and the female reproductive systems. There can be no question that the mRNA vaccines should be withdrawn with immediate effect.”

Dr. Joseph Fraiman, ER doctor and lead author on peer-reviewed research in 2022 reanalyzing Pfizer and Moderna trials on mRNA vaccines, says his group has autopsy evidence that the mRNA vaccines are causing sudden cardiac death. He called for the mRNA vaccines to be pulled from the market now until more studies can be done to assess if any benefits from the vaccines outweigh the risks.

Dr. Paul Offit, Philadelphia pediatrician, FDA advisor, and vaccine expert, said in September that we should not approve the new, bivalent mRNA boosters based only on data from mouse studies. Recently, Dr. Offit penned a letter to the New England Journal of Medicine saying we should stop boosting young, healthy people with mRNA vaccines against strains that might disappear in a few months’ time.

Dr. Masanori Fukushima, professor emeritus at Kyoto University, physician-scientist, said in November 2022 that the “harm caused by the vaccines is now a worldwide problem.” and “given the wide range of adverse events, billions of lives could ultimately be in danger.” He has advocated for a more serious investigation of the vaccines with Japanese public health officials.

Last week, Dr. Retsef Levi, MIT professor with 30 years’ experience in risk analysis in health systems and safety/quality of manufacturing of biologic drugs, stated, “all COVID mRNA vaccination programs should stop immediately.” He stated that the efficacy claims have not been met, and the evidence shows they cause an unprecedented level of harm, including the death of young people and children.

Doctors for Patients, a new UK doctor group, has called for a stop to the vaccination program to investigate the safety profile of the mRNA vaccines before more are given. Canadian Covid Care Alliance produced a video in 2022 demonstrating that the Pfizer mRNA vaccines are causing more harm than good. Many physicians have said they will not take any new boosters.

Initially, there was a trickle of doctors that spoke out against the government, media, pharma, medical complex COVID narrative. Now, a stream of physicians and scientists have advised stopping the CoVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

The list above is not comprehensive. The ones listed are all excellent clinicians/scientists with impeccable credentials and vast experience. Many have spoken out with severe repercussions. They have been censored, de-platformed, threatened with losing their medical license and credentials, and fired from their jobs. Nevertheless, they’ve had the courage to follow the science and then communicate these findings to their patients and the world.

The pharmaceutical industry will never voluntarily admit error. Our politicians seem unlikely to admit their policies were ill-advised and damaging. It feels as if the mainstream media no longer has any real investigative journalists who will report the truth. They just endlessly parrot the narrative.

It is past time for the medical profession to speak out more and right this injustice. This stream of physicians/scientists speaking out must turn into a flood.

Will other physicians/scientists within the FDA and CDC find the courage to come forward? Will the large physician groups (AMA, ACP, ACOG, etc.) seriously investigate the excess deaths and vaccine injury? What about the physicians, physicians’ assistants, nurse practitioners, and nurses who have been through the COVID pandemic and seen what is happening in their practices and in the hospitals? Despite the consequences, will they have the courage to come forward and tell the truth? The time is now if medical providers will heed their oath to do no harm!

As Dr. Fukushima said, “billions of lives could ultimately be in danger.”