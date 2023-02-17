Impeaching Mayorkas is a Waste of Time

"FAIR Analysis: 5.5 Million Illegal Aliens Have Crossed our Borders Since Biden Took Office — How is Secretary Mayorkas Still Employed?" -- Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) October 25, 2022.*

House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy and other House Republicans are floating a motion to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, as if that would end the invasion of millions of foreign nationals at our Southern border.

How does that work, exactly, when this open-border agenda goes right to the top. If Mayorkas is removed, wouldn't President Biden just appoint another open-borders guy to fill his slot?

If House Republicans do any impeaching, to stop the lawless flood of foreigners into the United States, it seems they would need to impeach the official Border Czar and her Boss -- both of them, together.

While it may be a first, 'dual impeachment' of both president and vice president is not such an outlandish idea when you consider that the Democrats impeached Donald Trump twice. During Trump's first impeachment, over the supposed quid pro quo telephone call with Volodymyr Zelensky, Democrats actually toyed with the idea of impeaching Vice President Mike Pence as well. So, there is something of a precedent. The second time they impeached him and held a Senate trial, President Trump was already out of office. Now, if anything passes for 'outlandish', that's it.

Unlike the flimsy cases presented in the Trump impeachment trials, the case against Biden and Harris, on their mismanagement of our border, is rock solid.

Let's summarize:

For starters, let's define the "fentanyl crises" for what it really is: Chemical warfare, effectively perpetrated on the American people by the Chinese communist government and their Mexican-cartel allies. This administration's open border, which is clearly an intentional policy, marks Biden and Harris as co-conspirators in what's arguably the CCP's chemical-weapons assault on U.S. citizens.

(By the way, the partnership between Red China and the Mexican cartels, for the purpose of smuggling drugs and humans into the U.S., is straight out of the playbook: Unrestricted Warfare; written by CCP generals Qiao Liang and Wang Xiangsui.)

Bidden and Harris are not only complicit in the crimes taking place at the border, they are accomplices. The Biden administration covertly transports millions of illegal aliens, by bus or plane, to every state in the union and re-settles them. Other perks for being an illegal invader are free smart phones, food stamps, medical, etc. ...all compliments of American taxpayers.

Violent criminals, cartel thugs, pedophiles, and international terrorists trickle into our country amidst this chaos; posing a clear and present danger to all American citizens.

November 2022, saw a record-breaking 233,740 border crossers who registered with Border Patrol agents, plus an estimated 73,000 gotaways; a total approaching 400,000 illegal immigrants.

December broke that even that record with an official 251,487 Border Patrol encounters (a 7% increase from the previous month) plus Lord knows how many "gotaways." You do the math. The point is: this is not a compassionate immigration policy. It is an outright invasion of the United States promoted by a rogue government seated in the White House.

The perils of the Biden/Harris open border are not limited to American citizens. According to CBS News reports: "At least 853 migrants died trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border unlawfully in the past 12 months, making fiscal year 2022 the deadliest year for migrants recorded by the U.S. government." This CBS report points out that these are only the deaths that were discovered; and that there are likely many more uncounted.

We see horrific reports of young women and girls, as young as nine years old, repeatedly raped by Mexican-cartel monsters and forced into sex slavery in our country.

Finally, and perhaps most disturbing, one can only imagine what is happening to the thousands of unaccompanied children being trafficked in, who just vanish.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris bear the blame for all these evils. The scope and depth of the crimes to which they are accomplices, with respect to their open border, go far beyond those mentioned above, though these obvious ones should be plenty to warrant the introduction of articles of impeachment for both.

In a nutshell: President Biden and Border Czar Harris violate every immigration law on the books to initiate and facilitate the invasion of the United States by millions of foreign nationals -- some of whom pose a serious danger to all U.S. citizens; and some whom have already caused the deaths of tens of thousands of U.S. citizens through smuggled narcotics. If this does not meet the standard of "high crimes and misdemeanors," nothing does.

The case for impeachment against the president and vice president is compelling just on its surface. Their ouster in the Senate would be completely plausible if/when the facts are laid out before senators -- both Republican and Democrat, especially under scrutiny of the public. If it does reach that point, the House Speaker, now with presidential powers, could simply fire Secretary Mayorkas; and then go about the business of restoring law and order along the U.S./Mexico border.

"We have a real Constitutional crisis of an Executive Branch seeking to wage war against the American people," said former House Speaker, Newt Gingrich, who is clear on the predicament we are in. Texas Congressman, Chip Roy gets it too. He has stated openly that the Biden administration "is at war with the people of the United States." Both men have expressed their views to various news commentators. Surely each man is aware that Biden and Harris are only figureheads of a vast, international consortium, which is highly influenced by, or otherwise in league with, communist China. This unholy confederacy has been at silent war with the United States for decades. And today, it is on the verge of winning that war.

In November 2022, the American people fought back and elected a Republican majority in the House; if only by a slim margin. With that small victory, the people would be well justified to want this president, who is at war with them, removed from office as soon as possible. Waiting two years--until the next election--is not an option for the people if that election is going to be rigged against them. Impeachment, in this Congress, is the only viable answer if we are to preserve the blessings of liberty for those who come after us. Though, impeaching Mayorkas would be satisfying, it would also be a waste of time and energy. And impeaching President Joe Biden yields nothing if it leaves us with Kamala Harris. To get it right, both heads must roll.

Now in the majority, House Republicans hold hearings on the trove of nefarious circumstances surrounding this administration: Hunter's laptop; 'Document-gate'; COVID origins; Biden family money; Afghanistan; IRS mischief; balloons; China, China, China.... While it is important to get to the bottom of these matters, these probes may take months to bear fruit; particularly with the contentious obstruction of evidence that Republicans are likely to encounter from Democrats. In a way, these investigations are distractions from the one case of this administration's criminality where all the incriminating facts are readily visible--the "border crises." Little or no discovery is required. And it is the one case that could depose both President Biden and Kamala Harris in one pop.

House Republicans might be apprehensive about dual impeachment of a president and vice president, with fears that it won't pass muster in the Senate. There are, however, sound reasons to proceed with it anyway:

A Harvard-Harris poll, conducted between April 27 and 29 (2022) with 1,872 registered voters, found that most Americans polled were unaware of the severity of the invasion occurring at their Southern border. This due, in part, to the lack of coverage of the story by prominent news sources. But when told the true facts by the pollsters, eighty percent of respondents became strongly opposed to the Biden/Harris border policy. If nothing else, the high-profile public hearings of dual impeachment of president and vice president, with all the facts laid out on the table, would sound the alarm across the nation. Public opinion, (let's hope), still carries formidable weight in this nation.

House Republicans might want to take a lesson from the Democrats. Two can play that game.

* The 5.5 million illegal aliens entering the U.S. since Biden took office was reported in October 2022. It includes over a million (so-called) "gotaways" -- those who didn't bother to check in with U.S. Border patrol and just disappeared into the interior of the country.

