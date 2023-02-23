Biden’s Wonderful World of ‘Equity’

Immediately after his inauguration on January 20, 2021 Joe Biden, signed an executive order placed in front of him directing the federal government to “…pursue a comprehensive approach to advancing equity for all.” On February 16, 2023, he signed a follow-up executive order mandating that all federal agencies create teams and annual plans to insure equity within all government agencies and to utilize government programs to compel equity within the private sector.

The use of the word “equity” is a deliberate attempt to hoodwink the American public, who are fully are on board with a similar-sounding word “equality.” Equity, unlike equality, isn’t equal access to opportunity or equal protection before the law. Equity, per the American Marxists, is the redistribution of societal status, legal protection, and economic goods (i.e., jobs and material possessions) in accordance with their politized assessment of disadvantages and demographics.

Equity, in the Marxist context, requires a clearly defined villainous group, and not coincidentally a political adversary, in order to manipulate the masses into believing that they have the best interests of the people at heart. But first the population has to be segmented or tribalized and then indoctrinated into believing they as distinct groups have been and continue to be victimized and, thus, deserving of equal outcomes as merit or ability is immaterial.

Race is the most obvious segregator, but as 72% of the population identifies as white other categories have to be added to the oppressed list. Women are an obvious segment to fragment and indoctrinate, as they account for 51% of the population and while only 4.5% of the citizenry, the LGBT community is a natural to be included on the oppressed list.

That leaves America with a defined oppressor class that is the undisputed villain and the Marxist’s primary political adversary: White, heterosexual men. In 2016, 72% of White men without a college degree voted for Donald Trump. Thus, the Marxist-controlled Democrat Party reprised the century-old playbook of exploiting class conflict they instigate in order to ostracize political opposition and seize power in perpetuity.

Those who identify as White make up 72% of the population and 49% are men therefore it is estimated that 35.3% of the citizenry are white males. Assuming that 72% of the LGBT community is White and at least half are male the final estimate would be that approximately 33.7% of America’s population are white heterosexual males who must be reviled, discriminated against, and replaced by the members of the oppressed classes.

How easily can these reprobates, whose dominate conservative political views are anathema to the Marxists and whom they incessantly label “white supremacists,” be replaced? Using the Bureau of Labor Statistics recent employment data the following fields are dominated by white heterosexual males who account for 33.7% of the overall population:

Electricians, plumbers and carpenters Estimated 84% are white heterosexual males Other construction and extraction occupations 82% “ Installation, maintenance and repair occupations 80% “ Machinists, welders, and technicians 78% “ Airline pilots, truck drivers, heavy equipment operators 76% “ Farmers and ranchers 72% “ Firefighters and police officers 70% “ Electrical, Mechanical, Aerospace and Civil Engineers 65% “

The Bureau of Labor Statistics utilizes fourteen major categories of occupations in their reporting, White heterosexual males exceed their percentage (33.7%) of the overall population in nine. Further, they also represent nearly 43% of the civilian labor force. Which begs the question: when do white, heterosexual males find the time to oppress the rest of the citizenry?

What is the Biden grand strategy, beyond demonizing this group and imposing quotas not only in the federal government but browbeating private industry to do the same? As the goal is to force American society to grant employment, benefits, and status based on demographic statistics, where and who are the replacements to recast, for example, electricians, plumbers, and carpenters from 84% White, heterosexual males to 34% in order to achieve “equity.”

It is absolute folly to believe that just because someone may have the correct skin color or sexual orientation or is a member of a state-approved oppressed group, they are qualified to do any of the jobs in the chart above. These are occupations vital to a nation’s well-being and future. Unskilled and untrained replacements in so many critical fields will relegate a people and a country to irrevocable downfall.

While the push for “equity” is being played out on the political stage, there is a here-and-now reality that cannot be ignored. The Baby Boom generation (born 1946-1964) accounts for 21% of the current population and 25% of the workforce. 79% identify as white and males are estimated to account for 48% of baby boomers. When a factor for GBT White males is included, it is estimated that 7.5% of the overall American population are White Baby Boomer heterosexual males. Yet this 7.5% accounts for an astonishingly high percentage of jobholders in vital categories. For example:

Machinists, welders and technicians Est. 26% are Baby Boomer White heterosexual males Construction and building inspectors 26% “ Aircraft pilots and flight engineers 25% “ Construction & Industrial production managers 24% “ Farming and ranching 24% “ Physicians and surgeons 23% “ Architecture and engineering occupations 20% “ Electricians, plumbers and carpenters 20% “

In fourteen major BLS categories of occupations this group exceeds their percentage (7.5%) of the overall population in eight. 10,000 baby boomers reach retirement age every day. In six years, the entirety of that generation will be between 65 and 83.

This reality cannot be ignored against the backdrop of the vilification, marginalization, and discrimination against White, heterosexual males. Primarily because of their conservative political views, the American Marxists are determined to replace them with politically correct but unqualified workers, including unskilled and barely literate armies of illegal immigrants. If they succeed, this nation will not continue to exist as an economic and military superpower.

Welcome to the wonderful world of “Equity.”

