Biden Can't Explain Away the Chaos on the Border

It doesn't matter that many illegal aliens are good and decent people when they are breaking U.S. law and jumping in front of millions of others, who are attempting to come to America legally. So many thousands more are committing well documented rapes, assaults, robberies, and murders by the thousand each year, at a rate that has grown exponentially with the Biden regime's immediate reversal of President Trump's effective border policy. And to hear Joe Biden tout his actions on the border during the recent State of the Union address was sickening, dishonest, and evil to the core, as he attempted to convince the American people that an extremely out-of-control and serious problem doesn't exist on the southern border, a problem of his making that continues to be facilitated by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Speaking to the L.A. Times in June of 2017 about her husband's murder, which occurred thirty miles from the border in southeast Arizona in 2010, Sue Krentz stated, "It wasn't a U.S. resident who shot him. You show me which U.S. resident it was. Give me their name and address. ... There's not a house for seven miles."

In his book Far Beyond the Border Fence, George Alan Kelly makes the following observation:

Stopping construction of the Border Wall was just a ploy taken by Washington politicians trying to buy the votes of Hispanics living legally and illegally in the U.S.

Kelly also just happens to be a seventy-three year old rancher from Kino Springs, Arizona, a mile and a half from the Mexican border, who shot and killed Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, an illegal alien with a long history of deportations from the U.S. Kelly asserts that he took fire, which more than likely prompted him to return fire. Cuen-Butimea's body was found a little over 100 yards away from Kelly's house, and if one of the two rifles confiscated by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department prove to have been the illegal alien's, there isn't a jury in Arizona that will convict Kelly in good conscience, especially with Arizona law providing for lethal action to protect one's life and home.

Rather than charge Kelly with murder, arrest him, and hold him on a million dollar bond, authorities should have shaken his hand and let him get on with his life and back to his elderly wife, who is now left to fend for herself on a dangerous section of border.

Make no mistake: many of these people trying to make it to America are already illegal aliens by the fact that they entered Mexico illegally, too, and they're often dangerous criminals or terrorists. And if they truly are asylum-seekers fleeing political or religious persecution or a sex-slave situation, international law and treaties agreed upon by the U.S. and most nations of the United Nations demand that they seek asylum in the first nation they enter where the threat no longer exists.

Some have taken exception to my referencing illegal aliens as "illegal aliens" before they ever cross the Rio Grande, but if they are Other-Than-Mexican in Mexico without proper papers and authorization, they are illegals. If they cross the U.S. southern border without going through an official port of entry and without a valid passport or visa, they are illegal aliens, pure and simple.

As I observed in 2013:

Under Article 32 of the Mexican Constitution, a person cannot immigrate Amnesty by any Other Name - American Thinker to Mexico without first demonstrating a particular skill or potential usefulness; Article 34 requires immigrants to have the means to support themselves; applicants for legal immigrant status are screened for mental illness and prior criminal acts as outlined by Article 37. And, entering Mexico illegally is a felony punishable by 5 years in prison and a 5,000 peso fine; more importantly, only citizens of their republic can take part in the politics of the country, according to Article 133.

Why aren't these "asylum-seekers" seeking asylum in Mexico? It's because they aren't asylum-seekers. They are simply looking for the economic opportunities afforded people in the U.S. and all the free stuff they can collect. And even then, we have seen them reject American charity as not being good enough, as they trashed $500-a-night rooms in the Watson Hotel in Hell's Kitchen and threw away perfectly good food and supplies they had been provided by various NGOs and the federal government, after being told they were being moved to a regular, perfectly good shelter facility.

Ranchers and many average citizens all along the border are worried and often frightened by the massive groups that seemingly appear from nowhere on their properties, and although many pass by without incident, far too many stop and do great harm to Americans like Krentz and Kelly, or they glide out of the border areas to create chaos and carry out their deadly mayhem in the interior of America. The proof is found in a well documented exponential increase in drug cartel activity throughout the country.

Suggesting that only Congress could solve the problem by passing "comprehensive immigration reform" and providing a pathway to citizenship for DREAMers, Biden was essentially calling for Congress to come together to pass another amnesty for some 40 million illegal aliens currently residing in America. He also called for more equipment to be used to help the Border Patrol secure the border, although he full well knows that his policy has been a massive program and mission to facilitate more illegal immigration and flood the country with millions of illegal aliens, as seen through Mayorkas's orders to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Border Patrol.

Nearly six million illegal aliens have entered the U.S. under Biden's watch, and it is ludicrous for him or anyone in his regime to state that they have the border situation "under control" when they so obviously don't, and millions of more illegals are already on the way. These Democrats aren't pursuing or advocating some minor difference on governance regarding immigration policy. They are maliciously abandoning all legal restrictions on immigration and actively refusing to enforce standing U.S. immigration law, in a manner that can only be called treasonous at the least, Machiavellian and evil to its core.

One need not be surprised when the country starts witnessing many more illegals shot along the border, or in the interior in the commission of a crime, as tensions rise across the country and Americans do what the federal government refuses, defending their own lives and property, in the same manner as George Alan Kelly did.

None of this would be happening if Joe Biden would actually enforce existing U.S. immigration laws and fully, completely, and properly secure the border, through the wall and any manpower necessary to get the job done right. This mess is his doing, it's intentional, and he and other Democrats may soon reap what they have sown.

Image: 10 Tampa Bay via YouTube, CC BY 3.0 (cropped).