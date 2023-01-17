One of the most important things I know is a fundamental mistake of Sigmund Freud. Siggie asked: "What do women want?"

Everybody knows that Siggie was asking the wrong question. It is not what women want, it is what they "expect." And what women expect is:

Women expect to be protected.

Once you read this, learn it, and inwardly digest it, life looks a lot different.

The limit case on women and protection is described in A Woman in Berlin by Anonymous. Yes, what does a woman do in Berlin in May 1945 when it's been invaded by the Red Army and she's already been raped a few times? Bueller? Anyone?

I say that a fundamental male skill in this world is to have your mind tuned to things that "women expect."

I bet you had never thought that "women expect to have gas stoves." I hadn't, which just shows that we men are all dumb or some'pn. It's obvious, now. Women like their gas stoves -- even Dr. Jill Biden -- and they all think it is ridiculous to ban them. But who knew, two weeks ago?

Okay. So the green transition stubbed a toe on the gas stoves issue. Trouble is that when it comes to "EVs," another vital step in the green transition, women are all in. They tell you proudly of their "EVs" and how they are up on the jargon, such as being "iced" at a charging station by a MAGA F-350 truck occupying the charging space.

But women should be terrified by "EVs." Suppose a nice liberal lady goes to the Seattle Symphony in her "EV" and it's a really cold night and she has to stop at a charging station on the way home in a supermarket parking lot at 11:00 p.m. and there are drug dealers about? Of course, there are three charging stations in the basement of Symphony Hall, but good luck getting ahead of the Gold Membership patrons -- or matrons, as the case may be.

But, ladies, what happens in ten years when there are 50 charging stations in the basement of Symphony Hall and one of the "EVs" has a battery fire -- in a basement parking garage full of EVs with nice explodable lithium batteries?

But women expect to be protected.

I think there is gold in them thar protection hills. We just have to learn how to implement the scare tactics.

Teacher rapists: 269 K-12 "educators were arrested on child sex-related crimes in the U.S. in the first nine months" of 2022.

Sexual harassment: "81% or eight out of 10 students experience sexual harassment in school" says La Wik.

Electric vehicle fires: "Statistics compiled by AutoInsuranceEZ found that for every 100,000 EVs, there are about 25 fires each year. But what happens in ten years when millions of bitter clingers are charging their decrepit EVs at Bill's Discount Charging down the street from Walmart?

Social Security: Experts agree that Social Security "combined trust funds would become insolvent [in 2032], because incoming tax revenue would be sufficient to pay only about 80% of scheduled benefits." That means cuts of 20 percent in Social Security payments. How protected will the average single childless TERF be then?

Medicare: Canada already has its MAID program (Medical Assistance In Dying) to relieve the pressure on its " free" health care program . Don't think it can't happen here, ladies.

Multiple sex partners: According to experts, "There was a strong association between number of sexual partners and having an STD: those women with 5 or more sexual partners were 8 times more likely to report having an STD than those with only 1 partner[.]"

Maybe there's a reason why honor among women is chastity, according to James Bowman in Honor: A History. You gotta keep yourself clean and pure if you want to have kids, ladies, or the STDs are gonna get you.

Rats: If you are a legacy media outfit like the Seattle Times you can't beat putting an article about rats in the Sunday Pacific NW Magazine this weekend. Why? Because nothing worries a woman more than a rat emerging into the toilet…

And so on.

Now, the conceit of our lefty friends is that They Care about women, their rights, their welfare and their safety. But I say it's all a lie. Women's rights meant nothing in Berlin in May 1945, or in any blue city in America in 2023. Women's welfare adds up to nothing if she doesn't have a husband. Women are fundamentally unsafe -- especially in the Age of Depolicing -- without a man with a gun.

It's our job, each of us racist-sexist-homophobes, to teach our beloved women these practical facts of life.

Because women expect to be protected. And have gas stoves to cook with.

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.

