Who Gave the Government the Right to Push LGBT Propaganda into Schools?

Obviously, the message has not resonated with the federal government that parents are fed up with government dictating what their children are being taught and being told they have no rights as parents. On December 27, the CDC republished a "self-assessment tool" that encourages teachers, administrators, and school health staff to promote LGBT-inclusive "school environments, policies, programs, and practices."

The CDC website has an entire section under "For Schools" devoted to "Supporting LGBTQ Youth" that includes professional development for staff. There, under "Tools for Supporting LGBT Youth," is the self-assessment document, "LGBTQ Inclusivity in Schools: A Self-Assessment Tool."

The CDC claims the assessment resources and their ideas do not reflect the "official opinion" of the CDC yet highly recommends the assessment document as "a focused, reasonable, and user-friendly approach to identify strategies to increase LGBTQ inclusivity in schools[.] ... [O]ne strategy for improving the health and academic success of all youth." The development of LGBT-inclusive curricula or the adaption of curricula and materials is promoted.

Claiming that the assessment is optional, the CDC attempts to deflect attention from its unconstitutional intrusion into public education and its promotion of dangerous sexual activities for students.

Although parents are opposed to LGBT symbols in the public school, the self-assessment tool ignores that and promotes creating a safe space for LGBT students with "rainbow flags, pink triangles, unisex bathroom signs."

The document recommends using politically correct radical sex terminology — "boyfriend" and "girlfriend" are out, and "partner" is in. School clinics should offer pamphlets with descriptions of anatomy and physiology as "a body with a penis" and "a body with a vagina." Preferred pronouns are to be used, along with preferred student names. Gender-neutral clothing should be encouraged and students allowed to use the bathroom and locker rooms that align to their chosen gender.

This is not the only way the CDC promotes LGBT in public education. How many parents know that, every two years, the CDC's Youth Risk Behavior Survey — supposedly anonymous — is given to high school students, and the results are sent to the CDC in return for federal funds to the ISD?

Recently, the Fort Worth School District in Texas was exposed for giving students the YRB Survey on radical gender ideology. Texas grassroots activist Carlos Turcios tweeted screenshots of the nosy survey, which asks students about their sexual activity and gender identification.

Americans should not be surprised at the actions of the CDC, given that the Biden administration includes a transgender medical doctor as assistant secretary of health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Dr. "Rachel" Levine, a man who identifies as a woman, has already raised alarms over his public promotion of puberty-blockers and surgical removal of healthy body parts. His September 2022 video speech to the University of Pittsburgh's Department of Pediatrics, which went viral on Twitter in December, urged medical professionals to become "ambassadors" for the transgender movement

Later in September, in Montreal, at the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) annual conference, Levine gave the keynote address. He portrayed transgenders as victims and opponents as hate-mongers. Rejecting the fact that transgender youth have underlying mental health issues that could contribute to or cause their dysphoria, Levine claimed that "[i]t is the bullying, it is the harassment, the discrimination that transgender youth face that leads to these outcomes." Ignoring the research, Levine claimed that students who were denied "gender-affirming" medical treatments" — which includes disfiguring surgery on sex organs — were more likely to commit suicide.

Research shows that transgender individuals are almost four times as likely as "cisgender" people to experience a mental health condition. By setting up an environment where LGBT is promoted, public education is contributing to the mental health problems of our youth.

These proponents of transgenderism would have us believe that a high percentage of students are transgenders. Yet, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), transgender people and other gender minorities constitute roughly 0.3–0.5% (25 million) of the global population of nearly eight billion.

The origins of radical sex education date back nearly a century to a program implemented in Hungarian public schools by Marxists in their quest to destroy Christianity in Western Europe. The curriculum included sex lectures and graphic instructional materials about free love and sexual intercourse. Students were encouraged to ridicule and reject Christian moral ethics, monogamy, and parental and church authority. Hate was turned toward parents, clergy, and all dissenters.

The program was a huge success. Continued exposure to atheism, radical sex education, and rebellion against authority turned Hungarian students into bullies, thieves, murderers, sex predators, and sociopaths who disrespected authority.

The implementation of a radical sex curriculum and Marxist indoctrination in American public education has created a mental crisis among students. American youths are exhibiting the same characteristics found in Hungarian youths after implementation of a radical sex curriculum: violent, thieves, murderers, sociopaths, sex predators, and God-haters.

Transgenderism also is a cash cow. The medical profession profits from "sex change" surgeries, while Big Pharma profits from puberty-blockers and numerous psychiatric medications. CASEL and other SEL providers are profiting handsomely from the sale of their programs. Politicians push Social and Emotional Learning programs into schools to solve the mental health "crisis." It's a known fact that pharmaceutical companies spend far more than any other industry to influence politicians. It's no secret that Big Pharma is cozy with our federal government and its agencies.

The communist goal of creating student hatred for America, our founding fathers, and American capitalism has been achieved.

Carole Hornsby Haynes is an education policy analyst, curriculum specialist, and historian. chaynes@drcarolehhaynes.com

Image via Max Pixel.